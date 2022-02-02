30 celebrities who have had dramatic eyebrow transformations

Not even Beyoncé was immune to over-plucked brows. Beyoncé in 2001 and 2019. Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Shawn Carter Foundation Of course, Queen Bey looked stunning either way, but the more defined brows suit her.

As Demi Lovato dyed their hair darker, their brows became darker and bolder, too. Lovato in 2008 and 2021. ANDREAS BRANCH/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images; Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia Lovato has transformed their hair many times, from blonde to pink to blue to black. As their career has gone on, their brows have become more defined.

In just four years, Sadie Sink’s eyebrows have reached their full potential. Sink in 2017 and 2021. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM; ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images Sink’s brows are, truly, goals.

Her “Stranger Things” co-star has also gone on a brow journey. Brown in 2016 and 2020. Amanda Edwards/WireImage/Getty Images; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images As Brown has grown up, she’s become more interested in beauty and skincare — she even has her own brand, Florence by Mills … and yes, it does sell brow gel.

Miley Cyrus’ intense stare might get all the attention in that first photo, but we shouldn’t overlook the over-plucked brows. Cyrus in 2008 and 2019. Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images In 2022, Cyrus is rocking bangs and her eyebrows are a bit more difficult to spot.

Gabrielle Union looks great with any eyebrow trend. Union in 2001 and 2021. SGranitz/WireImage/Getty Images; Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Somehow, these photos were taken 20 years apart.

Victoria Beckham has always been trendy, whether it was adhering to the ’90s thin-brow trend, or the bushy brows of the 2010s. Victoria Beckham in 1996 and 2018. Tim Roney/Getty Images; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images You can count on Beckham to be the trendiest person in the room — her ’90s look with thin brows and a dark lip liner with light gloss was all the rage.

David Beckham used to have a slit in his left eyebrow that he has let grow in. David Beckham in 2001 and 2018. Craig Prentis/ALLSPORT/Getty Images; Gareth Fuller/WPA Pool/Getty Images Experimenting with eyebrows must be genetic because one of his kids is doing it, too.

Brooklyn Beckham, though, has taken up the trend. Brooklyn Beckham in 2016 and 2020. Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images; Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images His, however, is in his right eyebrow.

Both of Lady Gaga’s eyebrow looks were equally bold, whether bleached or dark brown. Lady Gaga in 2010 and 2019. Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images; Christopher Polk/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images Gaga is no stranger to wild makeup and hair — bleaching your eyebrows is definitely a statement.

Megan Fox used to over-pluck with the best of us in the 2000s, but now her eyebrows are much fuller. Fox in 2004 and 2021. Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images; Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Machine Gun Kelly’s UN/DN LAQR Fox has gone for an equally bold makeup look — begone frosted eye shadow and bubblegum pink lipstick, hello blood-red lipstick and dark brows.

Angelina Jolie participated in the unfortunate “sperm brows” trend. Jolie in 1998 and 2021. Kostas Alexander/Fotos International/Getty Images; Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Sperm brows ” are “brows [that are] too thick at the inside corners and over-plucked everywhere else.”

Nicole Richie’s eyebrows were as thin as anyone’s — they’re completely different now. Nicole Richie in 2002 and 2020. Amy Graves/WireImage/Getty Images; Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images Richie was another victim of over-plucking.

Kylie Jenner’s lips aren’t the only thing that’s changed — her brows are much more filled in. Kylie Jenner in 2011 and 2020. Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images It’s no surprise that the makeup mogul’s looks have become much more polished over time.

Christina Aguilera used to rock a penciled-on look, but now her brows are filled in. Aguilera in 1999 and 2021. Brian Rasic/Getty Images; Arturo Holmes/Getty Images More than 20 years after she made a name for herself on the original “Mulan” soundtrack with “Reflection,” Aguilera recorded two new songs for the live-action remake in 2020.

Kim Kardashian’s brows have always been dark, but now they look thicker and more defined. Kim Kardashian in 2006 and 2017. Andreas Branch/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper’s BAZAAR Though her love for nude lip gloss has remained the same.

Jared Leto shaved off his eyebrows for “Suicide Squad.” Jared Leto in 2015 and 2019. Michel Dufour/Getty Images; Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for LACMA “They started to grow back slower and slower so I got a little scared. But they did come back,” Leto said on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in 2016

Priyanka Chopra’s brows are noticeably fuller today. Chopra in 2009 and 2021. Malcolm Taylor/Getty Images; Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Chopra was introduced to the world back in 2000 when she won Miss World 2000, representing India.

Margot Robbie’s eyebrows are longer and darker than they used to be. Margot Robbie in 2009 and 2020. Scott Barbour/Getty Images; Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Robbie’s brows are looking much fuller than they did in the beginning of her career.

Adele’s brows are now a focal point of her face. Adele in 2009 and 2021. Larry Busacca/Getty Images; Cliff Lipson/CBS/Getty Images As you can see, they’ve been filled in dramatically, as well as darkened.

Jennifer Lopez’s brows are darker and fuller, as well. Jennifer Lopez in the ’90s and 2018. The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images; Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Besides that, Lopez essentially looks the same. The woman doesn’t age!

Rihanna’s brows are thicker, but not much darker. Rihanna in 2005 and 2021. Rob Verhorst/Redferns/Getty Images; Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images Perhaps she uses Fenty’s eyebrow pencil

Taylor Swift’s brows are now more arched and defined than they used to be. Taylor Swift in 2006 and 2020. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images; Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images In 2006, Swift was still rocking curly hair.

Gwen Stefani’s brows in the ’90s looked completely drawn on. Gwen Stefani in 1995 and 2020. Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images; Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Stefani has now embraced the popular 2010s bushy-brow trend.

Selena Gomez also has bolder brows. Gomez in 2008 and 2021. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE Much like her fellow Disney alum Demi Lovato, Gomez embraced her natural brows in her early career, but now fills them in.

Bella Hadid’s look has changed a lot in just five years. Bella Hadid in 2014 and 2019. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images As Hadid’s hair has darkened, her eyebrows have been more dramatically drawn on, and darkened to match her hair.

Cameron Diaz’s brows were barely there, but now they add to her unique look. Cameron Diaz in 1994 and 2016. Time Life Pictures/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images; Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images Diaz’s frosted eye shadow and thin eyebrows scream ’90s, but now her brows are 2020s-appropriate.

Tom Hardy used to have a slit in his eyebrow, as well. Tom Hardy in 2015 and 2019. Vera Anderson/WireImage/Getty Images; Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images Hardy frequently experiments with his look, from bulking up to play Bane in “The Dark Knight Rises” to growing a bushy beard for his role in “Peaky Blinders.”

Drew Barrymore’s eyebrows were almost invisible. Drew Barrymore in 2002 and 2015. Kurt Krieger/Corbis/Getty Images; Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Barrymore is just one of many celebrities who has turned her years in the spotlight into a thriving beauty brand