30 celebrities who have had dramatic eyebrow transformations

- Bushy, thick, defined brows are what all the celebrities are rocking today.
- With the advent of microblading, it doesn’t look like the trend is going away any time soon.
- Christina Aguilera now has brows that would rival Cara Delevingne’s, but she used to over-pluck.
Not even Beyoncé was immune to over-plucked brows.
Of course, Queen Bey looked stunning either way, but the more defined brows suit her.
As Demi Lovato dyed their hair darker, their brows became darker and bolder, too.
Lovato has transformed their hair many times, from blonde to pink to blue to black. As their career has gone on, their brows have become more defined.
In just four years, Sadie Sink’s eyebrows have reached their full potential.
Sink’s brows are, truly, goals.
Her “Stranger Things” co-star has also gone on a brow journey.
As Brown has grown up, she’s become more interested in beauty and skincare — she even has her own brand, Florence by Mills … and yes, it does sell brow gel.
Miley Cyrus’ intense stare might get all the attention in that first photo, but we shouldn’t overlook the over-plucked brows.
In 2022, Cyrus is rocking bangs and her eyebrows are a bit more difficult to spot.
Gabrielle Union looks great with any eyebrow trend.
Somehow, these photos were taken 20 years apart.
Victoria Beckham has always been trendy, whether it was adhering to the ’90s thin-brow trend, or the bushy brows of the 2010s.
You can count on Beckham to be the trendiest person in the room — her ’90s look with thin brows and a dark lip liner with light gloss was all the rage.
David Beckham used to have a slit in his left eyebrow that he has let grow in.
Experimenting with eyebrows must be genetic because one of his kids is doing it, too.
Brooklyn Beckham, though, has taken up the trend.
His, however, is in his right eyebrow.
Both of Lady Gaga’s eyebrow looks were equally bold, whether bleached or dark brown.
Gaga is no stranger to wild makeup and hair — bleaching your eyebrows is definitely a statement.
Megan Fox used to over-pluck with the best of us in the 2000s, but now her eyebrows are much fuller.
Fox has gone for an equally bold makeup look — begone frosted eye shadow and bubblegum pink lipstick, hello blood-red lipstick and dark brows.
Angelina Jolie participated in the unfortunate “sperm brows” trend.
“Sperm brows” are “brows [that are] too thick at the inside corners and over-plucked everywhere else.”
Nicole Richie’s eyebrows were as thin as anyone’s — they’re completely different now.
Richie was another victim of over-plucking.
Kylie Jenner’s lips aren’t the only thing that’s changed — her brows are much more filled in.
It’s no surprise that the makeup mogul’s looks have become much more polished over time.
Christina Aguilera used to rock a penciled-on look, but now her brows are filled in.
More than 20 years after she made a name for herself on the original “Mulan” soundtrack with “Reflection,” Aguilera recorded two new songs for the live-action remake in 2020.
Kim Kardashian’s brows have always been dark, but now they look thicker and more defined.
Though her love for nude lip gloss has remained the same.
Jared Leto shaved off his eyebrows for “Suicide Squad.”
“They started to grow back slower and slower so I got a little scared. But they did come back,” Leto said on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in 2016.
Priyanka Chopra’s brows are noticeably fuller today.
Chopra was introduced to the world back in 2000 when she won Miss World 2000, representing India.
Margot Robbie’s eyebrows are longer and darker than they used to be.
Robbie’s brows are looking much fuller than they did in the beginning of her career.
Adele’s brows are now a focal point of her face.
As you can see, they’ve been filled in dramatically, as well as darkened.
Jennifer Lopez’s brows are darker and fuller, as well.
Besides that, Lopez essentially looks the same. The woman doesn’t age!
Rihanna’s brows are thicker, but not much darker.
Perhaps she uses Fenty’s eyebrow pencil.
Taylor Swift’s brows are now more arched and defined than they used to be.
In 2006, Swift was still rocking curly hair.
Gwen Stefani’s brows in the ’90s looked completely drawn on.
Stefani has now embraced the popular 2010s bushy-brow trend.
Selena Gomez also has bolder brows.
Much like her fellow Disney alum Demi Lovato, Gomez embraced her natural brows in her early career, but now fills them in.
Bella Hadid’s look has changed a lot in just five years.
As Hadid’s hair has darkened, her eyebrows have been more dramatically drawn on, and darkened to match her hair.
Cameron Diaz’s brows were barely there, but now they add to her unique look.
Diaz’s frosted eye shadow and thin eyebrows scream ’90s, but now her brows are 2020s-appropriate.
Tom Hardy used to have a slit in his eyebrow, as well.
Hardy frequently experiments with his look, from bulking up to play Bane in “The Dark Knight Rises” to growing a bushy beard for his role in “Peaky Blinders.”
Drew Barrymore’s eyebrows were almost invisible.
Barrymore is just one of many celebrities who has turned her years in the spotlight into a thriving beauty brand.
Lucy Hale’s brows have always been full, but now they’re at their bushiest.
Hale is known for her bold eyebrows, and she famously does them herself.
