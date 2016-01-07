15 huge celebrities who modelled for Abercrombie & Fitch before they were famous

Abercrombie & Fitch has been fighting to retain its relevance with trendier clothes and tamer ads, but back in its heyday, it was a go-to destination for teens, with its preppy apparel and racy ads.

It also happened to serve as a launchpad for many celebrities’ careers.

College Candy dug up some photos of celebrities posing in Abercrombie & Fitch’s signature photos, and we picked 15 of our favourites — including Jennifer Lawrence, Taylor Swift, and Channing Tatum.

Check them out.

Karlie Kloss posed for Abercrombie in 2006. Now, she's a household name, and she's known for strutting the Victoria's Secret runway. Abercrombie & Fitch In 2003 -- a few years before her hit 'Teardrops on My Guitar' -- Taylor Swift gave the appearance that she actually was crying onto her guitar for Abercrombie. Abercrombie & Fitch Jennifer Lawrence might have told Graham Norton that she wasn't cut out for modelling ('they wanted natural pictures so they made us play football on the beach,' she said. 'The other models played football in a pretty way but not me. My face was bright red, and I was sweaty with flaring nostrils'), but she looks like she's having fun in this 2006 photo. Abercrombie & Fitch Source: Business Insider; Daily Mail Sienna Miller posed for the teen brand in 2002. Abercrombie & Fitch Jamie Dornan -- who would later assume the role of Christian Grey in the notorious 'Fifty Shades of Grey' film -- first made teens swoon for Abercrombie & Fitch in 2001. Abercrombie & Fitch Ashton Kutcher appeared in an ad campaign for Abercrombie in 1998, the same year 'That '70s Show' premiered. Abercrombie & Fitch Before Taylor Kitsch starred in 'Friday Night Lights,' he starred in this photo shoot in 2006. Abercrombie & Fitch Emma Roberts posed for the teen retailer in 2005. Abercrombie & Fitch Before her downfall, and even before 'Mean Girls,' Lindsay Lohan posed for Abercrombie in 1998. Abercrombie & Fitch Before she appeared on 'Mad Men,' January Jones modelled for Abercrombie in 2005. Abercrombie & Fitch In 2005, two years before 'Gossip Girl' premiered on the CW, Penn Badgley perfected his gaze for Abercrombie. Abercrombie & Fitch Surprisingly, Channing Tatum -- who now is known for showing skin in the 'Magic Mike' films -- was one of the rare models who had to wear lots of clothes for Abercrombie (2001). Abercrombie & Fitch In 2004, Kellan Lutz -- who's now known for the 'Twilight' series -- posed for Abercrombie. Abercrombie & Fitch Nikki Reed posed for the brand in 2004, a year after her film 'Thirteen' hit theatres. Abercrombie & Fitch Michelle Trachtenberg modelled for the brand in 2004, in between her stints on 'Buffy The Vampire Slayer' and 'Gossip Girl.' Abercrombie & Fitch

