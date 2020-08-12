12 celebrities you probably never realised were middle children

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Chris Hemsworth (centre) has two brothers — Liam (left) and Luke (right).

Even celebrities deal with being the middle child.

Miley Cyrus is a middle child.

So is Chris Hemsworth.

Most people wouldn’t guess that Pippa Middleton, Britney Spears, and Chris Hemsworth have anything in common, but the three do share one significant trait: Like all of the celebrities on this list, they are middle children.

Whether they grew up with multiple brothers, multiple sisters, or some of each, many of these stars remain close to their older and younger siblings and, in some cases, have even made them part of their professional teams.

Here are 12 celebrities you probably never realised are middle children:

Katy Perry has both a brother and a sister.

Tim P. Whitby/Stringer/Getty Images Katy Perry has an older sister and younger brother.

The pop star grew up as the middle child between older sister Angela Hudson and younger brother David Hudson. Perry is particularly close to her sister, and Angela often tours with the singer, as highlighted in Perry’s documentary film, “Part of Me.”

“My sister, not only does she like to work hard on tour, [but] she likes to play hard on tour,” Perry said in the 2012 movie. “Any time we go to a city where we have a day off, she always likes me to explore something fun with her.”

Jennifer Lopez once shared a room with her two sisters.

Mike Moore/Getty Images Jennifer Lopez and one of her sisters, Lynda Lopez.

The superstar has an older sister named Leslie Lopez, as well as a younger sister, Lynda Lopez.

While Leslie usually stays out of the public eye, Lynda is a journalist and has appeared alongside her famous sibling in interviews before. Lopez has previously talked about growing up with both of her sisters in the Bronx.

“I’m the middle sister. All three of us girls shared a room,” she told W magazine in 2013.

Tom Hiddleston grew up as the only boy in the family.

ABC Tom Hiddleston has two sisters.

Marvel star Tom Hiddleson is the middle child between two sisters, journalist Sarah Hiddleston and actress Emma Hiddleston.

Pippa Middleton’s royal sister isn’t her only sibling.

Gett/ Clive Brunskill Pippa and Kate Middleton have a younger brother.

Pippa Middleton has become a household name, thanks in large part due to her internationally recognised sister, Kate Middleton.

However, the Duchess of Cambridge isn’t her only sibling. The two sisters also have a younger brother, James Middleton.

Britney Spears has a sister and a brother who both work in the entertainment industry.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images, AP, Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Britney Spears, Bryan Spears, and Jamie Lynn Spears.

Britney Spears also falls in the middle of her two siblings.

Former “Zoey 101” star-turned-country singer Jamie Lynn Spears is the youngest, and film and TV producer Bryan Spears is the eldest.

Anne Hathaway is supportive of her brothers.

Jamie McCarthy/GettyImages Anne Hathaway has two brothers.

Anne Hathaway grew up as the middle child between older brother Michael and younger brother Thomas in Short Hills, New Jersey.

The Academy Award winner has spoken out about how Michael’s coming out inspired the entire Hathaway family to leave the Catholic church.

“The whole family converted to Episcopalianism after my elder brother came out,” she told British GQ in 2010. “Why should I support an organisation that has a limited view of my beloved brother?”

Chris Hemsworth and his two brothers know their way around a set.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Chris, Liam, and Luke Hemsworth are all actors.

There are three Hemsworth brothers, and all are successful actors.

You probably already know Chris’s younger brother Liam as a star of “The Hunger Games” franchise.

But older brother Luke has also struck it big in Hollywood – he currently stars on HBO’s “Westworld.”

Michael Cera is a middle child.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Michael Cera has two sisters.

“Superbad” and “Juno” actor Michael Cera has an older sister, Jordan, and a younger sister, Molly.

In a 2010 interview with The New York Times, he described Molly as a “really good writer” and Jordan as a “really good painter.”

Bella Hadid has two equally famous siblings.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Each of the Hadid siblings has millions of social media followers.

The model gene definitely runs in the Hadid family. Bella Hadid is the middle child between her older sister, Gigi, and younger brother, Anwar.

Like Bella, Gigi and Anwar are also celebrity models with millions of social media followers.

Miley Cyrus is sandwiched between five siblings.

Getty/Christopher Polk Miley Cyrus and her youngest sister, Noah.

Miley Cyrus comes from a big family. The singer falls smack in the middle of two brothers and two sisters. Trace and Brandi Cyrus are the eldest, and Braison and Noah Cyrus are the youngest.

Zoe Saldana and her two sisters launched a company together.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty From right to left: Cisely Saldana, Mariel Saldana, and Zoe Saldana.

The “Guardians of the Galaxy” actress is one of three sisters, and she falls right in the middle between the eldest, Mariel Saldana Nazario, and the youngest, Cisely Saldana Nazario.

The three sisters are so close, they even started a joint production company, Cinestar, together in 2017. So far, the company has already helped bring the NBC miniseries, “Rosemary’s Baby,” and the AOL digital series, “My Hero,” to life.

“We all help each other manifest our ideas. We’re like wine: The more we age, the more exquisite our relationship becomes,” Cisely told Shape of their partnership.

Owen Wilson has shared the screen with both of his brothers.

Vince Bucci/Getty Images Andrew Wilson, Owen Wilson, and Luke Wilson.

You know Owen Wilson’s younger brother, Luke Wilson, who co-starred opposite his sibling in 2001’s “The Royal Tenenbaums.”

But you probably didn’t realise the two have a third brother named Andrew Wilson, who is four years older than Owen and seven years older than Luke.

Fun fact: Andrew also made a cameo in “The Royal Tenenbaums” as Margot’s farmer father and has appeared alongside his brothers in several other Wes Anderson films, including 1996’s “Bottle Rocket” and 1998’s “Rushmore.”

