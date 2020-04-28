Celebrities including Meryl Streep got together to sing in their bathrobes and drink cocktails and people say it's better than the famous 'Imagine' video

Broadway.com Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski, and Audra McDonald paid tribute to Stephen Sondheim.

Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski, and Audra McDonald performed “The Ladies Who Lunch” from Stephen Sondheim’s 1970 musical “Company” during a livestream commemorating the composer’s 90th birthday on Sunday.

The trio donned white bathrobes and sipped on their alcoholic beverages while singing the popular number on the Broadway show’s 50th anniversary.

After viewing their rendition of the song, fans took to Twitter to applaud them and called the video “the best thing to happen to me in quarantine.”

Fans also said it was better than a video that circulated online in March of celebrities like Gal Gadot and Kristen Wiig singing John Lennon’s “Imagine.”

“The Ladies Who Lunch” is one of the most well-known numbers from Sondheim’s 1970 musical “Company,” which premiered on Broadway exactly 50 years ago from Sunday.

Baranski opened the song while enjoying a glass of red wine before Streep took over, demonstrating how to properly shake a martini while holding a note. McDonald, the final member of the trio to show up on the screen, opted for a bottle of liquor while closing out the number with strong vocals.

The perfection aka Christine Baranski , Meryl Streep and Audra McDonald ladies and gentlemen #Sondheim90Concert pic.twitter.com/Tr9fAqOqaa — Olivia Colman’s Blonde Hair (@streep_lover) April 27, 2020

Their at-home performance was part of “Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration,” a two-hour tribute that aired on Broadway.com and YouTube.

Sondheim’s 90th birthday was actually on March 22, however the event was moved to a later date and adjusted to an online format due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Take Me to the World” was hosted by Raúl Esparza and also featured performances by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kelli O’Hara, Patti LuPone, Bernadette Peters, and many more artists. The tribute fundraised money for Artists Striving to End Poverty.

After viewing the three women collaborate on the number, people took to Twitter to applaud the performance.

Some called it “iconic” and said that it was “the best thing to happen to me in quarantine.”

Iconic. Watching Meryl Streep, Audra McDonald & Christine Baranski sing “Ladies Who Lunch” while drinking copious amounts of booze was just stunning. #Sondheim90Concert pic.twitter.com/ZNmDUGq4le — from his garage its totally kyle (@kmac789) April 27, 2020

THIS MERYL AUDRA CHRISTINE TRIO IS THE BEST THING TO HAPPEN TO ME IN QUARANTINE #Sondheim90Concert — Diana Pearl (@dianapearl_) April 27, 2020

Me after being emotionally beaten to a pulp by Donna Murphy, Meryl Streep, Audra McDonald, Christine Baranski, Patti Lupone, and Bernadette Peters. #Sondheim90Concert pic.twitter.com/IKB348sQDw — Lauren Pokedoff (@LaurenPokedoff) April 27, 2020

Others pointed out that the trio’s video brought them optimism and positivity during a difficult time. One person referred to the performance as “the cultural reset that we needed.”

MERYL, CHRISTINE AND AUDRA SINGING TOGETHER IN THEIR ROBES WAS THE CULTURAL RESET THAT WE NEEDED #Sondheim90Concert pic.twitter.com/TdbeZaYPKI — bruna mchale (@madsleine) April 27, 2020

My two main takeaways from last night’s epic #Sondheim90Concert:

1. No One Is Alone.

2. COVID-19 is for now, but Christine-Meryl-Audra “Ladies” is forever. — Benadette Rimalower (@benrimalower) April 27, 2020

The rest of 2020 should be weekly content with Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski and Audra McDonald… they can get us through this difficult time pic.twitter.com/cTw2bRBAYa — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) April 27, 2020

Meryl Streep being the perfect quarantine mood

#Sondheim90Concert pic.twitter.com/9dTsFtb1qF — Olivia Colman’s Blonde Hair (@streep_lover) April 27, 2020

Can’t wait to tell my kids that my personal highlight of the 2020 coronavirus pandemic was watching Christine Baranski, Meryl Streep, and Audra McDonald sing The Ladies Who Lunch over a ZOOM CALL. #Sondheim90Concert — rosie (@rosiesshay) April 27, 2020

Others compared it to the now-famous video of Gal Gadot and more than 20 other celebrities singing John Lennon’s “Imagine.” While Gadot’s video was endlessly mocked, fans reacted much more favourably to the performance of “The Ladies Who Lunch.”

cultural impact █

█

█

█

█ ＿

Christine Baranski, 25 celebrities

Meryl Streep, "sing"

Audra McDonald imagine

singing "The Ladies

who lunch" — Rike ✨ 24/7 thinking of Olivia Colman (@THEFAVOURITE_) April 27, 2020

Am I gonna drag gal gadot but openly support meryl ? Absolutely https://t.co/hDWaN893A1 — yoshi ???? (@cottonelephant) April 27, 2020

