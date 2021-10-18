The most daring outfits celebrities wore to meet members of the British royal family

In 1997, Geri Halliwell of the Spice Girls posed next to Prince Charles while wearing platform sneakers.

She paired the bold footwear with sparkling blue shorts and a white tank top that had blue sequins and a V-shaped neckline. She wore the ensemble to a Royal Gala held to celebrate the 21st anniversary of The Prince’s Trust.

Prince Charles, on the other hand, donned a traditional black suit.