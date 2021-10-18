The most daring outfits celebrities wore to meet members of the British royal family

- It’s common for celebrities to greet British royals at movie premieres, concerts, and more.
- Some of them, like Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez, have worn daring dresses during their meetings.
- Other stars took the daring approach of wearing jeans or tops with cutouts.
Prince Charles, on the other hand, donned a traditional black suit.
Emma Buton opted for a green minidress and platform sneakers, Victoria Beckham wore a white bralette under a pantsuit, and Melanie C looked athletic in a blue sports top, matching pants, and running shoes.
The Spice Girls wore bolder looks. Emma Lee Bunton wore a white sleeveless gown, while Victoria Beckham chose a brown strapless dress with a short slit down the side.
Melanie C wore the most casual look of the group, which included a tank top, red pants, and sneakers.
Halliwell shook the Queen’s hand while wearing a white halter gown, and Brown sported an animal-print bra, open shirt, and velvet pants.
Prince Charles went with his classic tuxedo look that night.
Harry and Prince William opted for more traditionally royal looks, which included button-up shirts, neutral-colored jackets, and casual pants with belts.
Cyrus, who was a host of that year’s Royal Variety Performance, contrasted the Queen’s sparkling black shawl, matching dress, and black gloves.
Middleton chose a pastel dress with a ruched bodice, and the Duke of Cambridge opted for a classic tuxedo.
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall sported more subdued looks. The prince wore a blue suit and Camilla wore a white dress with a matching bedazzled jacket.
Bennett went with a classic black suit and tie for the performance, while Lady Gaga wore a metallic long-sleeved dress with a plunging scoop-style neckline.
The musician also had her hair tied in a bun and wore jewels across her eyebrows.