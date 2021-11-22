17 celebrities who have been married 3 or more times

- Nearly 40% of marriages will end in divorce, although rates are declining.
- There are a significant number of stars who have walked down the aisle at least three times.
- Scarlett Johansson’s current marriage to Colin Jost is her third.
Taylor died in 2011.
Then she married NBA player Kris Humphries in 2011 before announcing their split 72 days later. Their divorce was finalized in 2013.
Kardashian then married West in 2014 and announced their split in 2021. She’s now dating comedian and “SNL” star Pete Davidson.
In May 2012, she told British Cosmopolitan, “I think you have different soulmates throughout your life; that your soul needs different things at different times. […] I will always believe in love, but my idea has changed from what I’ve always thought … I just don’t believe in one soulmate now.”
Johansson then began dating “SNL” star Jost in May 2017, and they wed in October 2020. They welcomed a son, Cosmo, over the summer in 2021.
The “Marriage Story” actress spoke about her similarities with her character in the film — she was nominated for an Oscar for her performance as an actress going through a divorce.
“I had some kind of shared experience with the character, or with any person going through a divorce, really,” Johansson told Vanity Fair in November 2019. “I understood the bittersweetness of it somehow, in a way. All those kind of in-between feelings that the character has. I understood them because I had gone through them myself.”
Famously, she was then engaged to Ben Affleck, though the two never made it down the aisle and split in early 2004. She married Marc Anthony that year, and the two musicians were married until 2014.
Lopez was then engaged once again, this time to Alex Rodriguez. They split in April 2021. And now, famously, we are living in the time of Bennifer 2.0, with Lopez and Affleck trying to work things out again 17 years later.
While doing promo for her upcoming rom-com “Marry Me” in November 2021, Lopez was asked if she’d get married again.
“Yeah, I guess. You already know I’m a romantic. I’ve always been,” she said on Today. “I’ve been married a few times. I still believe in happily ever after.”
Then, in a legendary move, she married Billy Bob Thornton (and also tattooed his name on her arm and wore his blood in a vial around her neck) in 2000. They were over by 2003.
The “Eternals” star then began dating Brad Pitt in 2005, though they didn’t tie the knot until 2014. They legally split in 2019.
His fourth marriage was to Pietra Dawn Cherniak, a Playboy model, whom he was with from 1993 to 1997 — next was Jolie from 2000 to 2003.
His sixth and current marriage is to Connie Angland, whom he started dating in 2002 while still legally married to Jolie (they announced their split in 2002). They finally got married in 2014 after over a decade of dating.
Wonder’s third and current wife, Bracy, wed in 2017.
His third and final wife was actress Tarita Teri’ipaia, who he was married to from 1962 to 1972. He died over 30 years later, in 2004.
Longoria married her current husband, Bastón, in 2016. She gave birth to their son, Santiago, in 2018.
“I’m not a fan of marriage; I like being married to him,” Longoria told People in May 2017. “I never thought I would get married again. It’s him, he makes it all worth it.”
The “Rhythm Nation” singer then married René Elizondo Jr. in 1991 — though the public didn’t find out until their divorce was announced in 2000.
In 2002, she began dating Jermaine Dupri, but they split in 2009 without ever getting married. Jackson then began seeing Wissam Al Mana, and the two tied the knot in 2012. They split in 2017.
She then married “1917” director Sam Mendes in 2003. The end of their relationship was plagued with speculation regarding Mendes’ relationship with actress Rebecca Hall — he did end up dating her from 2011 to 2013, but he denied cheating on his wife — and the two split in 2010. Winslet never shared details.
“No one really knows what has happened in my life,” she told the WSJ magazine in 2015. “No one really knows why my first marriage didn’t last; no one knows why my second didn’t. And I’m proud of those silences.”
Her third and current husband is Edward Abel Smith, the nephew of Richard Branson and formerly known as Ned Rocknroll. They were wed in 2012.
“I think I can see more clearly now — about how the pattern of past experiences has shaped who I am, and the characters I have played — and I’m grateful for that,” she told Harper’s Bazaar UK in 2013.
She then dated model Gabriel Aubry from 2005 to 2010, with Berry giving birth to their daughter Nahla, but they never were married.
Berry then began dating French actor Olivier Martinez in 2010, and they got hitched in July 2013 before splitting in 2015.
“[As] women, we go into marriage thinking it’s going to last forever and that this is our prince on a shiny horse,” she told Entertainment Tonight in 2017. “That’s what fairytales taught me as a kid … and I’m kind of anti-fairytales today.”
She added: “In every one of those situations, as hard — and sometimes embarrassing — as it was, I learned so much about myself. All of those relationships were necessary for me. We all come here with lessons that we have to learn and those relationships provided me with lessons that got me to where I am right now. For that, I’m grateful. But it has been hard. It’s been a difficult part of my life.”
But Cruise’s first marriage was to actress Mimi Rogers from 1987 to 1990.
The “Star Wars” legend then tied the knot with “Ally McBeal” star Flockhart in 2010 after dating for eight years.
He married and divorced Erika Koike in 2019 — Cage filed for annulment only four days after the March wedding, but he was granted a divorce that June.
In February 2021, Cage announced he had married Shibata.