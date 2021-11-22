17 celebrities who have been married 3 or more times

Kim Kardashian has been married three times, most recently to Kanye West.

Kardashian’s first husband was Damon Thomas, whom she married when she was 20 years old in 2000. They divorced in 2004.

Then she married NBA player Kris Humphries in 2011 before announcing their split 72 days later. Their divorce was finalized in 2013.

Kardashian then married West in 2014 and announced their split in 2021. She’s now dating comedian and “SNL” star Pete Davidson.

In May 2012, she told British Cosmopolitan, “I think you have different soulmates throughout your life; that your soul needs different things at different times. […] I will always believe in love, but my idea has changed from what I’ve always thought … I just don’t believe in one soulmate now.”