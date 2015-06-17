Celebrities are obsessed with this expensive new gadget that looks like a skateboard

For celebrities, walking is a thing of the past.

Introducing PhunkeeDuck — the skateboard-like gadget that puts the Segway to shame. And Hollywood A-listers love it. Mostly because they can afford it; it costs $US1,499.99.

With a maximum speed of 12 mph, the PhunkeeDuck allows users to wheel around without moving their feet.

Plus, the device weighs only 18 lbs, according to the PhunkeeDuck website. Additionally, a fully charged Phunkeeduck will travel anyone under 300 lbs for 10 miles. It may sound ridiculous, but it actually looks like a lot of fun.

Celebrities from JR Smith to Justin Bieber are using it, MTV’s Nadeska Alexis reports. Check out these celebrities using the PhunkeeDuck.

Wiz Khalifa features the Phunkeeduck in many of his Instagrams.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Nina Agdal owns a PhunkeeDuck.

JR Smith from the Cleveland Cavaliers arrived to a game riding the PhunkeeDuck.

Clay Matthews of the Greenbay Packers gives it a shot in this video.

Justin Bieber brought his PhunkeeDuck onto a plane.

Here’s Jaime Fox.

Cher Lloyd loves the PhunkeeDuck so much she tweeted about it.