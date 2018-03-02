21 celebrities who are totally obsessed with Disney

She captioned the picture, “@Disneyland this is my official submission. Will work for minimum wage. Happy to be the Beast. Your move …” She added on another photo “@Disneyland can I please move in? Thanks.”
She also posted a photo on Instagram showing her channeling ice queen Elsa from “Frozen” with the caption, “Let It Glo,” a clear reference to Elsa’s anthem “Let It Go.”
“I had the privilege of attending some of the family events growing up and that’s where my love of Disney started. And when I started dating John it’s like our love of Disney multiplied,” she told PureWow in 2019.
Holly Madison spent five figures on an exclusive Disneyland dining experience called 21 Royal.
But the most obvious show of Disney love is in Madison’s house, which was inspired by Disney. She calls the library in her home her “‘Beauty and the Beast’ library” for its resemblance to the gigantic library in the Beast’s castle.
Ryan Gosling has been described as “a Disney freak” by Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro.
Gosling’s relationship with Disney began at an early age — he was a Mouseketeer (starring on “The Mickey Mouse Club”) when he was just a kid, and he told Esquire in 2011, “I’m grateful. That place was a landscape to me. I had adventures every day.”
“I was maybe 2 or 3 years old and into my peripheral vision came Minnie and Mickey Mouse-printed diapers. That was my very first memory ever,” she said. “And of course, it turned into a lifelong devotion.”
She even performed as a Christmas tree at the “2020 Disney Holiday Sing-along.”
Neil Patrick Harris’ voice can be heard all over Disneyland.
He told the talk show host that it’s “one of those places that you’d go and fall in love, but you’d also, like, go and get in real trouble.”
Apparently, he got kicked out of Disneyland on his 12th birthday for spitting on people from above.
Ariana Grande celebrated her 21st birthday at Disney World.
The Florida native celebrated the big 2-1 in 2014 at the most magical place on Earth. She captioned a post on Instagram the day before her birthday “spending my last few days as a non 21 year old in one of my favorite childhood places with my favorite people.”
Grande performed at two Disney-themed Christmas specials in 2014 and 2015. She also sang the classic song “I Won’t Say I’m in Love” from “Hercules” during one of ABC’s Disney sing-alongs during the pandemic.
Emmy Rossum has posted on Instagram about her love for Disney.
Wentz has also brought Disney into his professional career. His band Fall Out Boy wrote and recorded the original song “Immortals” for the “Big Hero 6” soundtrack. Fall Out Boy also appeared on the album “We Love Disney” with a cover of “I Wan’na Be Like You (The Monkey Song)” from “The Jungle Book,” and on the 2006 reissue of “The Nightmare Before Christmas” soundtrack performing “What’s This?”
In 2021, he begged the amusement park to let Fall Out Boy perform there.
“If somebody who’s listening from Disney World right now, I would love for Fall Out Boy to do a tour of the World Showcase at EPCOT Center,” he said during his radio show.
Ginnifer Goodwin herself confessed that she’s gone to Disneyland “probably a bit more than is healthy.”
Goodwin played Snow White on “Once Upon a Time” for the show’s first six seasons, but that’s not her only Disney role. She also played the bunny cop Judy Hops in “Zootopia,” a fairy in “Tinker Bell and the Legend of the Neverbeast,” and had a guest role in “Sofia the First.”
The actress is a self-proclaimed Disney lover as well — and she’s legitimately afraid her sons won’t love Disney as much as she does. She told D23 (the official Disney Fan Club), “I have a couple deep, dark fears about child-rearing, like they won’t love Disneyland because I’ll over-saturate them.”
Rachel Bilson loves “Sleeping Beauty” so much she named her daughter Briar Rose, an alias used by Princess Aurora in the film.
Bilson’s then-partner Hayden Christensen confirmed the name’s origin in 2015, saying, “The original Sleeping Beauty is called Briar Rose. Rachel — we both love Disney — but Rachel especially was very keen on the name.”
He also shared that they played Disney songs all day every day. They reunited to take their daughter to the park in October 2019, which now features an entire section dedicated to “Star Wars” which, of course, Christensen starred in.
Kate Bosworth has even called Bilson “such a little Disney princess.”
Jason Bateman dreamed of starring in a Disney film for years, and he finally got his wish when he was chosen to play fox Nick Wilde in “Zootopia.”
Bateman recalled in 2017 the fateful phone call telling him that Disney wanted him to play Nick in “Zootopia” by saying, “This was a really big, big call for me. I literally pulled my car over so that I then wouldn’t lose the signal … That this couldn’t possibly be real. But when it did actually turn out to be real, that Disney really did want me to come voice Nick Wilde for ‘Zootopia’ … Well, I have to admit that that was pretty cool.”
Drew Barrymore played a version of Cinderella in “Ever After,” and then she got to meet her Disney counterpart.
Barrymore shared the photo on her Instagram in 2017, with the caption, “Yes! This happened. Thank you @waltdisneyworld for making dreams come true. My daughters were on a cloud. A big puffy princess cloud. #heaven #proudtobeagirl.”
Matthew Morrison’s birthday is October 30, so he often combines Disneyland’s Halloween festivities with his own celebrations.
Morrison, best known for his role as musical-loving Mr. Schuester in “Glee,” definitely knows how to get into the Disney spirit. He’s celebrated his birthday at Disneyland multiple times, saying, “I just love this time of year, and I love what Disneyland does during Halloween.”
More recently, Morrison was able to reunite with his friend Captain Hook when he starred as J.M. Barrie, author of “Peter Pan,” in the Broadway musical “Finding Neverland.”
Kaley Cuoco chose to celebrate her engagement at Disneyland, and she regularly visits the parks.
Cuoco has a long history with Disney. She starred in two made-for-TV Disney movies, “Toothless” and “Alley Cats Strike,” and she was one of two leads in Disney Channel original series “Brandy & Mr. Whiskers.”
She also chose to celebrate her engagement to her then-husband Karl Cook at Disneyland in 2017, captioning her Instagram photo, “He took me to Disneyland and it was pure magic. mad love for this group that surrounds me!”
Cuoco was also part of the star-studded lineup of Disney’s special all about the opening of the new “Star Wars” land, Galaxy’s Edge, in Orlando.
Britney Spears started her career as a Mouseketeer on “The Mickey Mouse Club,” and she has passed her Disney love down to her two sons.
She also visited in March 2017 with her entire family, including sister Jamie Lynn and her daughter Maddie to celebrate Maddie’s recovery after a potentially life-threatening ATV accident.
Besides being a former Disney Channel star, Corbin Bleu proposed to his wife at Disneyland.
Bleu, most famous for his role as Chad in the “High School Musical” franchise, popped the question to his now-wife Sasha Nicole Clements (also a Disney Channel alum) right in front of the Cinderella Castle in Magic Kingdom in 2014. He hid the ring inside a glass slipper.
The official Disney World Instagram captioned a photo of the two: “Look who just proposed in front of Cinderella Castle! Congratulations to @corbinbleu and @sashclements on their engagement!”