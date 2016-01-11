Stars like Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are flocking to this resort in the middle of the Utah desert

The Amangiri Resort is located near a canyon in the middle of the Utah desert. It’s pretty isolated, which is why it’s a Hollywood hot spot. Stars like Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, and Gordon Ramsay have all vacationed there.

The resort plans to add houses to the complex as well. According to The Hollywood Reporter, you can buy one for $7.5 million — and it will come with a BMW and 100 hours of private jet time.

This video was shot by Steel Blue LLC. See more like it at vimeo.com/steelblue.

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Chelsea Pineda

