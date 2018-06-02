44 times celebrities have rocked the ‘no-pants’ trend

Lucy Yang contributed to an earlier version of this article.
Miley Cyrus wore a Jean Paul Gaultier blazer as a dress in 2012.
In addition to ditching pants, Cyrus also seemingly wore no shirt underneath the white blazer. To complete the look, she donned layered gold necklaces, a short hairstyle, and black-and-white striped heels with a thin ankle strap.
The following year, Solange gave the illusion of wearing no pants on the red carpet.
The singer-songwriter looked radiant in a white jacket and high-low shirtdress designed by Haitian designer Azede Jean-Pierre.
Style icon Alexa Chung rocked the blazer-as-a-dress look back in 2015.
The British fashion designer also looked effortlessly chic in strappy, pointed-toe heels while rocking a classic red lip.
Rihanna later rocked a casual version of the “no-pants” trend in February 2016.
At the show for her Fenty Puma Fall/Winter 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week, the singer wore an oversized quarter-zip pullover and stilettos designed to look like high-top sneakers.
A few months later, Kylie Jenner walked the red carpet in a pantless outfit and thigh-high boots.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder looked comfortable in an oversized white T-shirt dress with crystal-covered sleeves. Her bright-purple boots added a pop of color and glamour to her otherwise casual look.
Kendall Jenner chose a daring number for the 2017 Met Gala.
Another fan of nude illusions, Bella Hadid stunned in a similar silhouette that month.
The model looked stunning in a single-shoulder Ralph & Russo gown comprised of see-through, crystal-embellished fabric draped over a sheer leotard that was half bustier top and half high-waisted bottoms.
Kourtney Kardashian was photographed wearing an oversized, long-sleeved shirt as a dress in June 2016.
The mom of three paired an orange long-sleeve shirt — which had the word “Pablo” printed on it, a reference to Kanye West’s “The Life of Pablo” album — with thigh-high, open-toe boots.
Approximately three months later, Kim Kardashian West wore a black blazer with no shirt or pants underneath during New York Fashion Week.
In terms of accessories, the KKW Beauty founder opted for heeled black mules and a sparkly pouch.
Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) walked the red carpet in a baby-blue version of the trend in October 2017.
The model wore a double-breasted Alessandra Rich blazer with Swarovski-crystal embellished buttons and polka-dot cuffs. Bieber dressed down the formal jacket with a playful high ponytail and matching baby-blue scrunchie.
Khloe Kardashian opted for a casual take on the “no-pants” trend that month.
Kardashian wore a baggy sweatshirt with embroidered stars from Goodies, white socks, and black boots.
In November 2017, Gigi Hadid looked chic in a slouchy gray blazer.
At New York Fashion Week in February 2018, Margot Robbie wore a double-breasted blazer dress.
The actress accessorized the simple gray look with large hoop earrings, a sleek updo, and sandal heels.
Blake Lively looked polished in a tuxedo blazer approximately two months later.
The actress paired the navy Sonia Rykiel jacket with a colorful bow tie, collared white shirt, and printed Christian Louboutin heels.
Bieber wore a belted blazer as a dress in May 2018.
She finished the simple look with pointy-toe black heels, choker necklaces, and pink hair.
Fergie also wore the trend that month, though she opted for more of a pantless illusion.
The singer attended the 2018 Fox Network Upfront event in a bright purple blazer, black top, and black shorts that could barely be seen under her oversized jacket. She accessorized the outfit with black fingerless gloves, a black clutch, and black pointed heels.
In early June 2018, Kourtney Kardashian wore a bra as a top with a “no-pants” look.
She also wore a pair of black leather gloves, which she kept on indoors, and sheer black tights. Jenner finished the look with dangling gold earrings, Stuart Weitzman pumps, and a Louis Vuitton purse.
Jenner put another spin on the “no-pants” trend with a dress that looked like a floor-length loincloth later that month.
Designed by Rami Kadi, the shimmering black gown featured a halter-style neckline and plunging keyhole cutout.
The dress also had fringed layers of beads and crystals around the hips and two floor-length swaths of fabric that cascaded down the front and back, leaving the sides of Jenner’s legs completely exposed.
Hailey created a “no-pants” illusion by tucking a neon-yellow shirt into a matching skirt in March 2019.
In early March, the model hosted CFDA and Vogue Fashion Fund’s Americans in Paris cocktail party during Paris Fashion Week.