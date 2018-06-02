44 times celebrities have rocked the ‘no-pants’ trend

Lucy Yang contributed to an earlier version of this article.



Miley Cyrus wore a Jean Paul Gaultier blazer as a dress in 2012. Miley Cyrus walks the red carpet for the Billboard Music Awards on May 20, 2012. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In addition to ditching pants, Cyrus also seemingly wore no shirt underneath the white blazer. To complete the look, she donned layered gold necklaces, a short hairstyle, and black-and-white striped heels with a thin ankle strap.

The following year, Solange gave the illusion of wearing no pants on the red carpet. Solange at the premiere of ‘Beyoncé: Life Is But A Dream’ on February 12, 2013. Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images The singer-songwriter looked radiant in a white jacket and high-low shirtdress designed by Haitian designer Azede Jean-Pierre

Style icon Alexa Chung rocked the blazer-as-a-dress look back in 2015. Alexa Chung at the BALMAIN X H&M collection launch at on October 20, 2015. Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images The British fashion designer also looked effortlessly chic in strappy, pointed-toe heels while rocking a classic red lip.

Rihanna later rocked a casual version of the “no-pants” trend in February 2016. Rihanna walks the runway at New York Fashion Week on February 12, 2016. JP Yim/Getty Images At the show for her Fenty Puma Fall/Winter 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week, the singer wore an oversized quarter-zip pullover and stilettos designed to look like high-top sneakers.

A few months later, Kylie Jenner walked the red carpet in a pantless outfit and thigh-high boots. Kylie at the PrettyLittleThing.com X Stassie launch party on April 11, 2017. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP The Kylie Cosmetics founder looked comfortable in an oversized white T-shirt dress with crystal-covered sleeves. Her bright-purple boots added a pop of color and glamour to her otherwise casual look.

Kendall Jenner chose a daring number for the 2017 Met Gala. Kendall Jenner at the Met Gala in New York on May 1, 2017. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images The model made a lasting impression in a shimmering La Perla dress with a completely open back and sheer skirt.

Another fan of nude illusions, Bella Hadid stunned in a similar silhouette that month. Hadid at the amfAR charity gala during the Cannes film festival on May 25, 2017. Arthur Mola/Invision/AP The model looked stunning in a single-shoulder Ralph & Russo gown comprised of see-through, crystal-embellished fabric draped over a sheer leotard that was half bustier top and half high-waisted bottoms.

Kourtney Kardashian was photographed wearing an oversized, long-sleeved shirt as a dress in June 2016. Kourtney Kardashian at Kanye West’s ‘Famous’ video premiere on June 24, 2016. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP The mom of three paired an orange long-sleeve shirt — which had the word “Pablo” printed on it, a reference to Kanye West’s “The Life of Pablo” album — with thigh-high, open-toe boots.

Approximately three months later, Kim Kardashian West wore a black blazer with no shirt or pants underneath during New York Fashion Week. Kim Kardashian West at the Alexander Wang Spring 2018 show on September 9, 2017. Diane Bondareff/AP In terms of accessories, the KKW Beauty founder opted for heeled black mules and a sparkly pouch.

Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) walked the red carpet in a baby-blue version of the trend in October 2017. Hailey Bieber at the ‘Drop the Mic’ and ‘The Joker’s Wild’ premiere party on October 11, 2017. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images The model wore a double-breasted Alessandra Rich blazer with Swarovski-crystal embellished buttons and polka-dot cuffs. Bieber dressed down the formal jacket with a playful high ponytail and matching baby-blue scrunchie.

Khloe Kardashian opted for a casual take on the “no-pants” trend that month. Khloe Kardashian at the Good American X VFILES pop-up shop on October 26, 2017. John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx via AP Kardashian wore a baggy sweatshirt with embroidered stars from Goodies, white socks, and black boots.

In November 2017, Gigi Hadid looked chic in a slouchy gray blazer. Gigi Hadid at a launch party for Gigi Hadid X Maybelline on November 3, 2017. Cindy Ord/Getty Images The model kept the rest of her look simple with a sleek updo and crystal-embellished pointed heels with fuzzy ankle straps by Rene Caovilla.

Kicking off 2018, Bella wore a burgundy leather jacket as a dress. Bella Hadid at the ‘Making A Model With Yolanda Hadid’ premiere on January 11, 2018. Bryan Bedder/Getty Images The model let her coat, which was made by Georgian label Situationist , shine by wearing off-white Gianvito Rossi boots

At New York Fashion Week in February 2018, Margot Robbie wore a double-breasted blazer dress. Margot Robbie attends the Calvin Klein show during NYFW in February 2018. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images The actress accessorized the simple gray look with large hoop earrings, a sleek updo, and sandal heels.

Blake Lively looked polished in a tuxedo blazer approximately two months later. Blake Lively at a CinemaCon event in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 26, 2018. Ethan Miller/Getty Images The actress paired the navy Sonia Rykiel jacket with a colorful bow tie, collared white shirt, and printed Christian Louboutin heels.

Bieber wore a belted blazer as a dress in May 2018. Hailey Bieber on the Turner Upfront red carpet on May 16, 2018. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images She finished the simple look with pointy-toe black heels, choker necklaces, and pink hair.

Fergie also wore the trend that month, though she opted for more of a pantless illusion. Fergie at the Fox Network Upfront event on May 14, 2018. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images The singer attended the 2018 Fox Network Upfront event in a bright purple blazer, black top, and black shorts that could barely be seen under her oversized jacket. She accessorized the outfit with black fingerless gloves, a black clutch, and black pointed heels.

That same week, Rihanna stunned in an oversized, light-blue jacket at a benefit event for the Clara Lionel Foundation, which she founded in 2012. Rihanna at a Fenty X Stance event in New York City on June 6, 2018. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Rihanna, who collaborated with Stance to create a special line of socks and tights , paired the pantless look with strappy sandals and chunky jewelry in various shades of blue. The singer spent the night taking photos with fans, signing autographs, and even standing behind the cash register and ringing up purchases.

Bella then put a different spin on the “no-pants” trend by wearing a see-through skirt. Bella Hadid arriving at the Dior Backstage dinner on June 7, 2018. DC/MediaPunch/MediaPunch/IPx via AP The model attended a dinner celebrating the new Dior Backstage makeup collection in a high-cut black leotard and sheer, tulle midi skirt from Dior’s Spring/Summer 2017 collection. She brightened the chic outfit with matching, bold red accessories including a pair of slingback, pointy-toe heels and a Dior handbag.

During Paris Fashion Week in 2018, Kim Kardashian West wore two huge trends at once: neon and “no pants.” Kim Kardashian West at a Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris on June 21, 2018. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images The reality TV star was photographed wearing a neon-blue jacket by Louis Vuitton that featured at least six pockets, as well as several attached pouches. Instead of pants, Kardashian West opted for a pair of bike shorts that were barely visible under her oversized coat. She also rocked a pair of sporty, oversized sunglasses.

In July of that year, Jennifer Lopez rocked an oversized white button-down shirt. Jennifer Lopez in New York City on July 31, 2018. Splash News The singer’s outfit quickly went viral thanks to her over-the-knee denim boots Designed by Versace, the slouchy stilettos looked like they were made out of a pair of light-wash jeans and featured small, black leather belts around the cuff of each shoe.

Kylie Jenner wore a business-casual version of the pantless look in August 2018. Kylie Jenner at the MTV Video Music Awards on August 20, 2018. Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images On the red carpet, the beauty mogul turned heads in a belted white blazer dress and simple white heels, embellished with a large gemstone across the top of each shoe. Two days later, Jenner appeared to ditch her pants yet again on Instagram. The reality TV star shared photos of herself wearing an oversized white top and black thigh-high cowboy boots.

Meghan Markle put a royal twist on the pantless look later that month. Prince Harry and Markle attended a performance of ‘Hamilton’ in August 2018. Dan Charity/WPA Pool/Getty Images For a charity gala performance of “Hamilton” at London’s Victoria Palace Theater, Markle wore a $US595 ($AU789) tuxedo minidress by Judith & Charles.

In September 2018, Kendall Jenner was photographed wearing a “no-pants” illusion during New York Fashion Week. Kendall Jenner in New York City on September 6, 2018. Splash News On September 6, the reality TV star attended an event in NYC in an oversized blazer and black biker shorts . The jacket featured a wide pink belt with a diamond-encrusted buckle. A fan of bold shoe designs, Jenner paired the pantless outfit with green stiletto boots that looked like they were covered by the sleeves of a black puffy coat.

Model Salem Mitchell attended Marc Jacobs’ Spring 2019 show wearing an oversized sweater a few days later. Mitchell poses backstage at Marc Jabos’ show during NYFW on September 12. Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images She accessorized the casual, purple-and-blue look with ankle boots and a blue shoulder bag.

Kendall Jenner wore a long jacket without pants during a fall fashion show. Kendall Jenner during Fendi’s Spring 2019 fashion show on September 20, 2018. Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Over the white zippered sweatshirt, Jenner donned a black shoulder strap with a pouch attached at her chest. She also donned square-toed flats, and carried two white handbags at Fendi’s Spring 2019 show during Milan Fashion Week

Rihanna, on the other hand, wore an off-the-shoulder version of the “no-pants” trend. Rihanna attends a Fenty event at a Sephora store in Dubai on September 29, 2018. Francois Nel/Getty Images The singer paired her light-brown trench coat , which was cinched at the waist with a giant gold belt, with strappy gold heels and tiny sunglasses.

In October 2018, Bieber rocked the “no-pants” trend during a casual daytime stroll with her now-husband Justin Bieber. Hailey Bieber in Los Angeles, California, on October 4, 2018. Splash News During the walk, Baldwin rocked an oversized, striped button-up shirt and no bottoms. She accessorized with chunky, gold hoop earrings, a $US4,200 ($AU5,566) black Fendi Peekaboo purse, and $US458 ($AU607) (£350) hiking boots from House of Holland.

The day before her 22nd birthday, Bella Hadid was spotted in a cozy orange tunic. Bella Hadid in New York City on October 8, 2018. DC/MediaPunch/MediaPunch/IPx via AP Hadid ditched her usual athleisure threads for a pumpkin-colored sweaterdress with a slouchy turtleneck. The model accessorized with chunky hoop earrings, a black vinyl purse, ankle boots, and orange-tinted sunglasses from her older sister’s sunglasses collection, Gigi Hadid for Vogue Eyewear.

Hailey ditched pants again during another walk with Justin Bieber in October 2018. Hailey and Justin Bieber in Los Angeles, California, on October 23, 2018. Splash News While Justin opted for a blue tank top and gray shorts, Hailey dressed up a black hoodie with an oversized gray blazer The model accessorized the business-casual outfit with white sneakers, black sunglasses, and a simple updo.

Kylie Jenner closed out the year with no pants and freshly-dyed blue hair. Kylie Jenner out in West Hollywood, California, on December 31, 2018. Splash News The beauty mogul was spotted on New Year’s Eve wearing a white, double-breasted blazer dress by Maggie Marilyn and multicolored, strappy stilettos by Olgana Paris. Jenner accessorized the simple, pantless look with chunky gold earrings, a clear box handbag by L’Afshar, and metallic pink nails.

Bella Hadid kicked off 2019 in a neon vest, blue shirt, and no pants. Bella Hadid in New York City on January 10, 2019. Splash News The model was photographed in New York City on January 9 wearing a shirt from Louis Vuitton x Virgil Abloh Men’s Spring/Summer 2019 collection. The top featured a neon safety vest layered over a long-sleeved button-down. Hadid accessorized with chunky dad sneakers, high-ankle socks, and diamond jewelry.

That same month, Sophie Turner wore an American flag shirt as a dress. Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra out in Los Angeles on January 22, 2019. gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images The “Game of Thrones” star accessorized the pantless illusion with black sneakers, sheer black tights, and a black handbag. Turner was accompanied by sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra, who opted for a sheer, bustier-style top, black trousers, and a snakeskin coat.

In February 2019, Kendall Jenner ditched pants during a New York Fashion Week event. Kendall Jenner at a Stuart Weitzman party in New York on February 12, 2019. Cindy Ord/Getty Images The model attended the launch party for Stuart Weitzman’s #SWWalk collection during New York Fashion Week in a glossy copper blazer from Blazé Milano She also wore a pair of black leather gloves, which she kept on indoors, and sheer black tights. Jenner finished the look with dangling gold earrings, Stuart Weitzman pumps, and a Louis Vuitton purse.

Jenner put another spin on the “no-pants” trend with a dress that looked like a floor-length loincloth later that month. Jenner kept her hair and makeup simple. Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic via Getty Images Designed by Rami Kadi , the shimmering black gown featured a halter-style neckline and plunging keyhole cutout. The dress also had fringed layers of beads and crystals around the hips and two floor-length swaths of fabric that cascaded down the front and back, leaving the sides of Jenner’s legs completely exposed.

Hailey created a “no-pants” illusion by tucking a neon-yellow shirt into a matching skirt in March 2019. Hailey Bieber attends a party during Paris Fashion Week on March 3, 2019. Marc Piasecki/Getty Images In early March, the model hosted CFDA and Vogue Fashion Fund’s Americans in Paris cocktail party during Paris Fashion Week. At the event, Bieber looked like she was wearing a simple oversized button-up shirt, sans pants. But her bright-chartreuse outfit was actually made up of a top and matching skirt by Matthew Adams Dolan. Matthew Adam Dolan styled the two pieces the same way in his Spring 2019 show during New York Fashion Week in September 2018.

Later that month, the model experimented with the “no-pants” trend again during a daytime stroll. Hailey Bieber in Paris, France, on March 13, 2019. Splash News Bieber wore an oversized, lavender turtleneck sans pants . She completed the outfit with dramatic over-the-knee boots and a black blazer-style trench coat.

Bebe Rexha put her own spin on the look in May 2019 by wearing see-through pants Bebe Rexha at the BMI Pop Awards in Beverly Hills, California, on May 14, 2019. Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images She paired her floral, polka-dot print pants with a structured blazer that had padded shoulders. Rexha’s pastel-pink hair added a touch of color to the all-black ensemble.

Lady Gaga went for a daring version of the trend in June of that year. Lady Gaga walks around Manhattan on June 24, 2019. Robert Kamau/Getty Images At the time, she donned a long Green Day T-shirt with seemingly no pants underneath. To complete the look, Gaga wore black knee-high boots, a blonde ponytail, and sharp eyeliner.

At the end of 2019, Kacey Musgraves attended a fashion show in a neon “no-pants” look. Kacey Musgraves attends a New York Moschino fashion show in December 2019. Astrid Stawiarz/Stringer/Getty Images Her shiny orange trench coat , worn like a dress, had long sleeves, a belt around the waist, and gold buckles on each shoulder. It was designed by Moschino.

At the start of 2020, Ciara embraced the popular fashion trend while pregnant. Ciara at the NFL Honors event in Miami, Florida, on February 1, 2020. Jason Kempin/Getty Images At the NFL Honors event in Miami, Florida, Ciara rocked a metallic Balmain blazer that was covered in reflective pieces . She paired the maternity look with strappy sandals and a half-up half-down hairstyle.