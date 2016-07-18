The music world is being swallowed whole by the Kim K/Taylor Swift feud

Kim Kardashian dropped a major bombshell

Sunday night via Snapchat showing a recorded phone conversation that appeared to prove that Taylor Swift knew about the diss on Kanye West’s “Famous” before the song was released — and seemed ok with it.

Swift has since responded saying she didn’t know the song’s full lyrics at the time of the call, and she wouldn’t have approved of them if she did.

“Where is the video of Kanye telling me he was going to call me ‘that b****’ in his song?” she wrote in an Instagram rebuttal. “It doesn’t exist.”

Since the two women have engaged in a very public she said/she said back-and-forth exchange, Swift and Kardashian’s famous friends have also spoken out in support of one or the other.

Selena Gomez tried to back up her bestie Swift by tweeting:

There are more important things to talk about… Why can’t people use their voice for something that fucking matters?

— Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) July 18, 2016

Truth is last thing we need right now is hate, in any form

— Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) July 18, 2016

This industry is so disappointing yet the most influential smh

— Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) July 18, 2016

But Gomez’s tweets backfired when people started calling her and Swift out for not being more vocal about other current issues:



Gomez has been one of just a few celebs to publicly support Swift.

Singer Zendaya has apparently been liking and unliking tweets that call out Swift:



And Demi Lovato is favoriting tweets in favour of Kardashian:



Actress Chloe G Moretz is team nobody and tweeted that she just wants the feud to end:

Everyone in this industry needs to get their heads out of a hole and look around to realise what’s ACTUALLY happening in the REAL world

— Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) July 18, 2016

Stop wasting your voice on something so petulant and unimportant

— Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) July 18, 2016

But Khloe Kardashian did not like that:

Is this the a hole you’re referring to @ChloeGMoretz ??? pic.twitter.com/h56S8FvNWr

— Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 18, 2016

Moretz responded with a little “fact check” for Kardashian:

@khloekardashian fact check: first photo is me filming my movie Neighbours 2, the second photo is some girl who was wrongfully photographed

— Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) July 18, 2016

Actress/DJ Ruby Rose is Team Moretz:



Meanwhile, longtime Swift rival Katy Perry is just sitting back and watching the whole thing unfold like:

Time, the ultimate truth teller.

— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 9, 2015

After Sunday’s drama unfolded, Perry tweeted:





And while Calvin Harris surprisingly hasn’t chimed in yet, we can guess whose team he’s on:

I know you’re off tour and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy ETC but I’m not that guy, sorry. I won’t allow it

— Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) July 13, 2016

