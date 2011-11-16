Celebrities Pile On To Social Travel Site Trippy's $1.75 Million Round

Yesterday we profiled Trippy, J.R. Johnson’s latest travel startup.



Trippy is a social travel site. It’s a trip planner that connects to social networks and asks for venue suggestions from friends who have already traveled to the destination.

Today, Trippy has announced a $1.75 million seed round of financing co-led by Sequoia Capital and True Ventures.

In addition those investors and SV Angel, a number of individuals contributed money including some big-name celebrities.

Mark Zuckerberg’s sister Randi Zuckerberg invested alongside fashion designer Rachel Zoe and singer Jason Mraz.

We’d say that’s weird, except that celebrity investors aren’t anymore. A few weeks ago Leonardo DiCaprio invested in a startup. Before that it was Justin Bieber. And before that it was Justin Timberlake.

Celebrities invested in tech startups during the last bubble too.

