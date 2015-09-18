QUIZ: Guess which body parts these 10 celebrities had insured for millions of dollars

When picking a brand ambassador, many brands make their choice based on the celebrity’s best assets.

Only the celebrities with the most stunning legs, teeth, and hair make the cut.

That’s why it’s important to prepare for what might happen if things go wrong. And insuring those body parts can cost brands in excess of tens of millions of dollars — and in one case $US1 billion.

Can you guess which body parts these celebrities had insured?

This slideshow was compiled using information from an infographic kindly supplied by UK plastic surgery group MyBreast.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.