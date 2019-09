Heidi Klum shows off her American pride decked out in red, white, and blue.

How do celebrities celebrate the Fourth of July?



While we were out grilling and admiring the fireworks, celebs were doing the same.

Many celebrities shared photos of their fourth on Instagram and Twitter.

From Heidi Klum to Oprah, see how the stars celebrate the holiday.

