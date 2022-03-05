15 celebrities you probably forgot appeared in ‘Batman’ movies

- Many big stars had small roles in the “Batman” films over the years.
- As “The Batman” opens in theaters, Insider rounded up cameos you may have missed.
- Jon Favreau, Juno Temple, Paul Reubens, and Jack Gleeson all appeared in “Batman” movies.
“There were some people at Warner Bros. who didn’t want me to cast Nicole because they thought she wasn’t sexy enough. They’ve since changed their mind,” Schumacher said.
Later in the commentary, Schumacher said he believed it was the scene where Kidman confronts Batman on a rooftop in black lingerie that the studio knew she “was sexy enough for the movie.”
“Sometimes you have to fight very hard to get certain actors in a film,” Schumacher said. “It’s very nice when sometimes the people who write the checks to write the movies see that you haven’t been insane, that your casting choice was appropriate for the film.”
“Warner Bros. felt for a PG-13 film that Leather was a little, let’s say, ‘adult,’ so they were changed,” Schumacher said.
Favreau went on to direct the “Iron Man” franchise and star as Happy Hogan in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Williams finally voiced the character in “The Lego Batman Movie” and was depicted as the iconic villain in a 2021 comic, “Batman ’89.”
Glover voiced the animated Riddler in “Batman: The Animated Series.” Most recently, he appeared as an antagonist on “Fear the Walking Dead.”
Mendelsohn later played the main villain in “Rogue One.” More recently, he appeared as an alien skrull Talos in “Captain Marvel” and “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”
She also briefly appears as a Gotham City citizen in “Batman Returns.”
