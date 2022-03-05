15 celebrities you probably forgot appeared in ‘Batman’ movies

Some people at Warner Bros. didn’t think Nicole Kidman was “sexy enough” to play Batman’s love interest in “Batman Forever.”

On the commentary for “Batman Forever,” director Joel Schumacher said he was thrilled Kidman said yes to joining the film, but the studio wasn’t completely convinced she should be cast as Batman’s love interest.

“There were some people at Warner Bros. who didn’t want me to cast Nicole because they thought she wasn’t sexy enough. They’ve since changed their mind,” Schumacher said.

Later in the commentary, Schumacher said he believed it was the scene where Kidman confronts Batman on a rooftop in black lingerie that the studio knew she “was sexy enough for the movie.”

“Sometimes you have to fight very hard to get certain actors in a film,” Schumacher said. “It’s very nice when sometimes the people who write the checks to write the movies see that you haven’t been insane, that your casting choice was appropriate for the film.”