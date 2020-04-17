30 celebrities who have given fans rare glimpses inside their homes while in self-isolation

Mike Marsland/WireImage; Drake/YouTube Drake showed off his penthouse in the ‘Tootsie Slide’ video.

As celebrities self-isolate to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, many of them have created videos or called into late night shows from their homes.

While filming the makeshift segments, some celebrities have given fans a rare peek at the inside of their houses.

Many of their homes have luxurious features, like Ellen DeGeneres’ infinity pool overlooking the water. Others, like Arnold Schwarzenegger, appear to live in spaces that are quirky, unique, and brimming with personality.

Celebrities – like many other people – are self-isolating in their homes to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. As many of them share updates on social media and call into late night shows, they’re giving fans rare glimpses of the interior of their homes.

Ellen DeGeneres, for example, has a massive infinity pool with views of the Pacific Ocean, and Drake has a stunning grand piano in his penthouse apartment.

Here are the celebrities who have shared updates from the inside of their homes.

Martha Stewart gave a martini-making tutorial from her kitchen.

Late Night With Seth Meyers Martha Stewart made martinis from her home kitchen.

Martha Stewart called into NBC’s “Late Night Show With Seth Meyers” from her own kitchen. The lifestyle guru shared that she has chickens, baby geese, donkeys, and horses on her property.

Watch the full interview here.

Kylie Jenner lounged in her home foyer, which features neutral decor.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner took a photo from her home.

Kylie Jenner‘s foyer features a wine rack, a massive beige area rug, and black-and-white photos of her family lined up along the staircase, the makeup mogul showed in an Instagram photo.

Courteney Cox’s kitchen has a minimalist look with all white decor.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Courteney Cox called into ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ from her home.

Courteney Cox dialed into “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” from her home kitchen, in which the cabinetry and shelving appear to be all white and filled with coffee table books.

Watch the interview here.

She also showed off her refrigerator.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Courteney Cox showed viewers her refrigerator.

The actress, who noted how “organised” she is, admitted that her refrigerator is usually more full. It did, however, have cans of La Croix and lemonade.

Arnold Schwarzenegger fed his donkeys while sitting at his kitchen table.

Arnold Schwarzenegger/Twitter Arnold Schwarzenegger fed donkeys in his home.

In a video he shared to Twitter, Arnold Schwarzenegger urged people to stay at home while sitting in his kitchen, which has white and green cabinetry. The shelves behind him are filled with framed photos and ceramic figurines.

Watch the full video here.

Hailey and Justin Bieber’s home is filled with high ceilings and plenty of windows.

Hailey Bieber/TikTok Hailey and Justin Bieber created TikTok videos.

Hailey and Justin Bieber have been recording TikTok dances while self-isolating, showing off their spacious home. The house appears to have an open layout with plush rugs covering portions of the wood flooring.

Watch their dance here.

Ellen DeGeneres got cosy with her pets on the couch.

Portia de Rossi/Instagram Ellen DeGeneres spent time with her animals while self-isolating.

Ellen DeGeneres, who has called her famous friends over FaceTime while self-isolating, lounged on her couch in an Instagram photo. The photo shows the house’s floor-to-ceiling windows, which look out to lush greenery.

The television host also showed the view from her backyard.

Ellen DeGeneres/Instagram Ellen DeGeneres showed a glimpse of the view from her home.

She panned the camera over her backyard to record the rain in an Instagram video, capturing her massive infinity pool with sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean.

Her wife, Portia de Rossi, has filmed cooking videos in their home kitchen.

Portia de Rossi/Instagram Portia de Rossi cooked while self-isolating at home.

Portia De Rossi stood in the centre of the kitchen, making it possible to see the couple’s multiple refrigerators and dark wood floor.

See more videos of the kitchen here.

Samuel L. Jackson has a home theatre with leather seats.

Samuel L. Jackson/Twitter Samuel L. Jackson tuned into ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ from his home theatre.

Samuel L. Jackson read a book titled “Stay the F— at Home” in his home theatre during his appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” The actor sat in one of the leather chairs with posters for “Die Hard with a Vengeance,” “Resurrecting the Champ,” and “The Long Kiss Goodnight” behind him.

Watch the video here.

Jennifer Lopez’s son hoverboarded on her massive lawn.

Jennifer Lopez/Instagram Jennifer Lopez filmed her son in their yard.

Jennifer Lopez‘s son glided over her well-kept lawn on a hoverboard. The lawn also features an infinity pool and lounge chairs.

Watch the full video here.

She also showed the front of her home, which appears to have floor-to-ceiling windows.

Jennifer Lopez/Instagram Jennifer Lopez showed the front of her home.

The windows reflect the white, modern exterior of the singer’s house.

January Jones sipped a beer and wore an LED face mask in her living room.

January Jones/Instagram January Jones used an LED face mask in her home.

January Jones stood in her living room, which has natural wood finishes and numerous windows to allow sunlight into the space.

Watch the full video here.

Jennifer Garner spoke with Jimmy Fallon in front of her fireplace.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jennifer Garner appeared on ‘The Tonight Show’ from her home.

Jennifer Garner‘s fireplace has a painting hanging directly above it and is surrounded by plants and books.

Watch the full interview here.

José Andrés cooked fried rice from his own kitchen.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jose Andres showed viewers his home kitchen.

Chef José Andrés caught up with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” from his kitchen, where he cooked fried rice with the help of his daughters. His kitchen features a dark wood backdrop and a gas stove.

Watch the full interview here.

Adam Sandler got comfortable at home during an appearance on “Conan.”

Conan/TBS Adam Sandler appeared on ‘Conan’ from his home.

Adam Sandler said he’s been playing guitar at home and even used the speaker directly behind him to play along with Conan O’Brien.

Watch the interview here.

Julianne Moore watched television on her couch.

Julianne Moore/Instagram Julianne Moore took a photo from her couch.

Julianne Moore showed fans her relaxing nook in an Instagram photo. She sat with her feet up on a shaggy white blanket while watching television.

Elizabeth Warren called in to “Late Night With Seth Meyers” from a sunroom in her Cambridge home.

Late Night With Seth Meyers Elizabeth Warren showed viewers the inside of her home.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren spoke with Seth Meyers from a sun-lit room, which has plants, large windows, and white wicker furniture.

Watch the full interview here.

Dr. Phil cooked with his wife in his home kitchen.

Dr. Phil/Twitter Dr. Phil shared a photo from his kitchen.

Dr. Phil‘s kitchen appears to have a marble countertop and white cabinetry, he showed in a photo he tweeted.

Lin-Manuel Miranda played his own entrance song when he joined Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show.”

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Lin-Manuel Miranda filmed from his home.

Lin-Manuel Miranda has a picture of Garfield above his keyboard and shelves displaying an impressive collection of books, a Puerto Rican flag, and a Grammy Award.

Watch the full interview here.

Laura Dern read a children’s book while sitting on her ottoman.

Laura Dern/Instagram Laura Dern read a children’s book from home.

Laura Dern‘s room also has an orange area rug and a stone fireplace.

Watch the full video here.

Drake danced through his luxurious home while wearing a face mask.

Drake/YouTube Drake appeared in his own music video for ‘Tootsie Slide.’

Drake glided through his house while filming the music video for “Toosie Slide” – revealing the lavish interior. The rapper shows off his Grammy Awards, an Andy Warhol portrait of Mao Zedong, a marble kitchen, and numerous KAWS sculptures.

Watch the video here.

He also stood in front of his grand piano, revealing the gorgeous details around the apartment.

Drake/YouTube Drake danced in the video for ‘Toosie Slide.’

Apart from the grand piano, the room has a couch with a fur throw and pillow and gold finishes.

Sophie Turner dialed into “Conan” while wearing sweatpants on her couch.

CONAN/TBS Sophie Turner appeared on ‘Conan’ from her home.

Sophie Turner lounged on her couch during her interview on TBS’ “Conan.” The self-described “homebody” and “introvert” admitted that she’s been having an easy time staying in her home, unlike her husband Joe Jonas, who she called a “social butterfly.”

Watch the full interview here.

Chrissy Teigen gave a glimpse of her kitchen.

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram Chrissy Teigen posted a picture from her home kitchen.

Chrissy Teigen shared an Instagram photo of her and her daughter Luna from her kitchen, which is light-filled with neutral tones and natural wood flooring.

She also showed her back deck, which has views of the Pacific Ocean.

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram Chrissy Teigen livestreamed a pretend wedding ceremony on her back porch.

Teigen officiated a wedding between Luna’s stuffed animals on her back porch, which has plenty of seating – and a tree growing in the middle of it.

Watch the ceremony here.

Ryan Reynolds chatted with Stephen Colbert from a room with wooden walls.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Ryan Reynolds gave a glimpse of his home.

Ryan Reynolds called in to the “The Late Show” from a room with rustic decor, including wood and brick walls.

Watch the full interview here.

Josh Gad read a children’s book from his home.

@JoshGad/Twitter Josh Gad read ‘The Giving Tree’ in a video on Twitter.

Josh Gad aimed to entertain children by reading “The Giving Tree” in a video he posted to Twitter. He sat in front of a bookshelf topped with action figures.

Watch the full video here.

Justin Trudeau worked from his home office after his wife tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Justin Trudeau/Instagram Justin Trudeau showed his home office.

After Sophie Grégoire Trudeau was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, Justin Trudeau decided to work from home to prevent spreading the illness.

The Canadian prime minister shared an Instagram photo from his home office, which has a geometric glass light fixture and an ornate wooden desk.

Reese Witherspoon filmed a segment called “Shine On With Reese at Home” from her living room.

Reese Witherspoon/Instagram Reese Witherspoon filmed a video from her home.

Reese Witherspoon sat in front of her white fireplace, which is surrounded by blue floral wallpaper. Framed artwork lines the top of the fireplace.

Watch the full video here.

Sofia Richie relaxed in her home while self-isolating.

Sofia Richie/Instagram Sofia Richie shared a photo while in self-isolation.

Sofia Richie looked comfortable in a room with a maximalist design. The model is surrounded by a wall that’s lined with books and boxes, she showed in an Instagram photo.

Madonna sang around her marble bathroom.

Madonna/Twitter Madonna sang in her bathroom during her time self-isolating.

Madonna remixed her song “Vogue” while dancing around her marble bathroom. The surfaces around the bathtub were filled with products.

Watch the full video here.

Cardi B created a giant game of “Jenga” in her home.

Cardi B/Instagram Cardi B created a giant game of Jenga in her home.

Cardi B took “Jenga” to the next level by running head-first into the game. The rapper filmed the video in a room with a grey sofa and wooden stairs.

Watch the full video here

Tina Fey was in her Manhattan apartment when she joined “The Tonight Show.”

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tina Fey appeared on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.’

While sitting in front of a bookshelf and sipping a mug of tea,Tina Fey told Jimmy Fallon that she and her daughters have been staying in their Manhattan apartment.

Watch the full interview here.

Kelly Clarkson gave a brief tour of her cosy, rustic cabin in Montana.

caption Kelly Clarkson showed the interior or her cabin in Montana.

The dressed-up log cabin features a wreath that was gifted from Gwen Stefani, bunk beds for the young kids, a photo of Dolly Parton, and a charming fireplace.

Watch the full tour here.

Jason Derulo’s home resembles a medieval castle on the outside.

caption Jason Derulo’s shared a video of his home.

Jason Derulo‘s home features medieval architecture and has two lions framing his door. The top of his house even features battlements, which were used for defence during the Middle Ages.

View the TikTok here.

He also showed his backyard pool, which looks out onto a forest of greenery.

caption Jason Derulo has an infinity pool in his backyard.

The “Cats” actor opened the door to pan over his backyard, which features an infinity pool that appears to emerge into a forest. There is also seating and tables on the back deck.

View the TikTok here.

The interior of the singer’s home has a red carpet running down the stairway and a mural of figures like Michael Jordan, Beyonce, Jay-Z, and Muhammad Ali.

caption Jason Derulo has a mural in his home.

His home appears to have a black, white, and red colour scheme in several rooms. Derulo also has a knight’s suit of armour at the bottom of the staircase, playing into the medieval style.

View the TikTok here.

