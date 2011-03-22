Celebrities help Twitter celebrate 5th birthday

Twitter released a video celebrating its fifth birthday which featured Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, U.S. Speaker of the House John Boehner and a host of celebrities making promotional appearances on behalf of the microblogging service.



The Twitter sites of Snoop Dogg, Martha Stewart, Serena Williams and other starsare highlighted at discover.twitter.com.

