Tons Of Celebrities Have Money Sitting In NYC That They Don't Even Know About

New York has more than $US12 billion in unclaimed money sitting around — and according to the New York Post, some of it belongs to the likes of Beyoncé, Angelina Jolie, Woody Allen, and a slew of other A-listers.

Famous celebrities and politicians were among the names that showed up in an “unclaimed funds” database kept by state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli’s office, which catalogues more than 30 million accounts waiting to be paid out — except that no one ever

claims their funds.

So if you see your (very famous) name below, consider this a public service announcement (via PageSix):

Sean “Diddy” Combs has unclaimed funds dating back to at least 1991, in the form of insurance payouts, dividends, uncashed checks and even a bank account set up by his late dad, Melvin, records show.

Woody Allen has unclaimed dividend money from 2012, and Yoko Ono has an unclaimed payout from Sprint that same year, according to the records.

Angelina Jolie has uncashed checks dating back to 2004.

Glenn Close has an Exxon cash dividend from 1994.

Beyoncé and record mogul Tommy Mottola have money waiting for unredeemed Bergdorf Goodman gift cards.

Steven Spielberg and Al Pacino have unredeemed Giorgio Armani gift cards.

Several politicians also have money waiting to be picked up, including Hilary Clinton, Eliot Spitzer, George Pataki and Anthony Wiener.

And that’s just some of the names. To read more, click here.

The Post notes that New York’s database (osc.state.ny.us) doesn’t specify how much money a particular recipient is owed, but half of claims amount to less than $US100, according to the Comptroller’s Office.

But it’s not all small amounts sitting there waiting to be picked up — apparently one New Yorker has a whopping $US1.7 million still waiting to be claimed.

