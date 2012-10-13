Here's What Celebrities Had To Say About The Vice-Presidential Debate

Kirsten Acuna
joe biden paul ryan debateOne of the best photos from last night’s vice-presidential debate.

Photo: AP

Last night, while Vice President Joe Biden debated with Republican candidate Paul Ryan, celebs again took to Twitter to weigh in on their performances.Though there was less commentary, everyone seemed to have something to say about Biden’s performance.

Eva Longoria was 100% “Team Joe,” Joy Behar’s timeline was overstuffed, and Samuel L. Jackson was surprisingly less vocal last night. 

However, when he made an appearance, we were pretty stumped by what he had to add to the conversation.

On moderator Martha:

bill maher tweet

Photo: @billmaher / Twitter

eric stonestreet tweet

Photo: @ericstonestreet / Twitter

eva longoria tweet

Photo: @EvaLongoria / Twitterx

On Biden:

eva longoria tweet

Photo: @EvaLongoria / Twitter

piers morgan tweet

Photo: @piersmorgan / Twitter

piers morgan tweet

Photo: @piersmorgan / Twitter

eric stonestreet twitter

Photo: @ericstonestreet / Twitter

damon lindelof tweet

Photo: @DamonLindelof / Twitter

bill maher debate

Photo: @billmaher / Twitter

joy behar tweet

Photo: @JoyVBehar / Twitter

trump tweet

Photo: @realDonaldTrump / Twitter

On Ryan:

piers morgan tweet

@piersmorgan / Twitter

paul ryan joy behar

@JoyVBehar / Twitter


Maher especially had some advice for Ryan:

bill maher tweet

Photo: @billmaher /Twitter

maher tweet

Photo: @billmaher / Twitter

On Obama:

donald trump tweet

Photo: @realDonaldTrump / Twitter

And, of course, Samuel L. Jackson:

samuel l jackson tweet
samuel l jackson tweet

Photo: @SamuelLJackson / Twitter

