Here's What Celebrities Had To Say About The Vice-Presidential Debate

One of the best photos from last night’s vice-presidential debate.

Photo: AP

Last night, while Vice President Joe Biden debated with Republican candidate Paul Ryan, celebs again took to Twitter to weigh in on their performances.Though there was less commentary, everyone seemed to have something to say about Biden’s performance.



Eva Longoria was 100% “Team Joe,” Joy Behar’s timeline was overstuffed, and Samuel L. Jackson was surprisingly less vocal last night.

However, when he made an appearance, we were pretty stumped by what he had to add to the conversation.

On moderator Martha:

Photo: @billmaher / Twitter

Photo: @ericstonestreet / Twitter

Photo: @EvaLongoria / Twitterx

On Biden:

Photo: @EvaLongoria / Twitter

Photo: @piersmorgan / Twitter

Photo: @piersmorgan / Twitter

Photo: @ericstonestreet / Twitter

Photo: @DamonLindelof / Twitter

Photo: @billmaher / Twitter

Photo: @JoyVBehar / Twitter

Photo: @realDonaldTrump / Twitter

On Ryan: