Andie MacDowell debuted a new silver look at the Cannes Film Festival this year.
“The age on my face, to me, no longer matched. I somehow feel like I look younger because it looks more natural. It’s not like I’m trying to hide something. I think that it’s a power move, and that’s what I kept telling my managers. It’s exactly what I need to be doing right here,” MacDowell told Vogue in July 2021, of her decision to go gray.
“I’ve never felt more powerful. I feel more honest. I feel like I’m not pretending. I feel like I’m embracing right where I am. I feel really comfortable. And in a lot of ways, I think it’s more striking on my face. I just feel like it suits me,” she added.
“Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn styles his hair in the same spiky way, but now it’s a bright white.
She added that running her fingers through her hair is heaven-like, and that she’s “enjoying this new chapter” in her “hairdo world.”
Andy Cohen has been going gray naturally over the years.
Cohen said back in 2013 that he was going gray naturally.
“I promise you I’m not dyeing my hair,” he said on his show, “Watch What Happens Live.” “I’ve never [dyed my hair].”
In 2021, to celebrate the 15th anniversary of “Real Housewives,” he joked in an Instagram caption by writing, “I’m not saying the Housewives turned my hair entirely Grey, but they did.”
Danny DeVito has been rocking the same hairstyle for over two decades, and it’s totally silver now.
He’s mainly had brown hair to keep his look consistent on “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” But in real life, he’s actually had gray hair for a while now.
Eric Dane is still McSteamy with or without gray hair.
Dane always had a little salt and pepper in his hair, but now he’s gone full silver fox — and, as many people were happy to point out during his season 17 return to “Grey’s Anatomy,” he’s just as handsome as ever.
Jane Fonda showed off her new silver hair at the 2020 Oscars.
Fonda is one the most famous blondes of all time, so even though it’s not a huge leap from blonde to gray, it was still a bit shocking to see her new color on stage at the Oscars last year — but she looks great!
According to colorist Jack Martin, Fonda wanted “to surprise everyone at the 2020 Oscars presenting the final award winner for the movie of the year,” with her new shade.
Tom Hanks has been seen sporting a silver beard over the last couple years.
Jamie Lee Curtis has slowly been embracing her natural hair, but she debuted an icy white shade at the 2019 Golden Globes.
For the first few decades of her career, Curtis rocked a reddish-brown hue. But starting in the 2000s, she began embracing her graying hair and has kept it that way.
“The epiphany came when I was sitting in a hair salon thinking, ‘What the eff am I doing putting a chemical on my head that burns?'” she told Everyday Health.
Jon Bon Jovi has switched from brown to gray, and we’re into it.
“Yup, I’m the guy who embraced going gray! There are a lot of gentlemen out there whose names I won’t mention — and none of them have embraced the real them, have they,” Bon Jovi told the Telegraph in 2018. “I’ll embrace the gray hair — but I won’t become fat Elvis,” he continued.
Two decades after leaving behind “Cheers” and a hairpiece, Ted Danson is now everyone’s favorite silver-haired mayor on “Mr. Mayor.”
Before “The Good Place” and “Mr. Mayor” shared his silver locks with us, arguably Danson’s most famous hair moment came during an episode during the 11th and final season of “Cheers,” in which his character Sam Malone whipped off his toupee to cheer up Carla (played by Rhea Perlman).
It’s almost impossible to believe that Rita Moreno is almost 90, and dare we say she looks better with gray hair than black.
Bradley Whitford joked that “Donald Trump turned my hair white” during an interview.
Whitford has always been politically outspoken, and during a January 2019 appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” the former “West Wing” star joked that his new ‘do was due to stress over the presidency.
Nichelle Nichols has been in the spotlight for almost six decades, and she looks good with both black and silver hair.
Nichols, best known for her role as Uhura in “Star Trek,” was 34 years old when the sci-fi show premiered in 1966. She became a huge role model for people of color in both STEM and entertainment, and she was even asked by NASA to recruit women and minorities.
Pierce Brosnan has been living the salt-and-pepper life for a few years.
His response? “I am so sick of people just looking at me for my physical attributes,” he (jokingly) told ET at the premiere of “Despicable Me 3.”
Helen Mirren transitioned from blonde to white.
As recently as 2015, Mirren was dyeing her own hair a beige shade of blonde. For the past couple of years though, she started transitioning from blonde to a bright white.
However, she’s not totally done with experimenting — she debuted a new pink ‘do at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2019.
Jeff Goldblum has completely embraced his new professor aesthetic, complete with glasses and silver hair.
Goldblum’s luscious black hair was a part of his identity for years, but he’s embracing a new look now.
“My hair used to be dark, and now it’s salt-and-pepper. I like the way it looks. Luckily it’s still mostly there, so this is easy for me to say, but I would hope that if I lose my hair, I’ll just roll with it,” he told GQ in 2016. “When you try to be youthful, it only makes you look older,” he continued.
Watching Jon Stewart’s hair go from dark brown to salt and pepper to gray over the course of “The Daily Show” occupied us for 16 years.
To watch this transition in high-speed, look no further than this supercut done by YouTuber Billy Chasen, who assembled footage from every single episode of “The Daily Show” and smashed it together in honor of the host’s final episodes in 2015.
While Sam Elliott’s hair color may have changed, his mustache remains the same.
During a stint on “Justified,” Elliott appeared without his mustache and looked almost unrecognizable.
Anderson Cooper is one of the most famous silver foxes on TV.
Cooper admitted on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” in 2016 that he’s not totally cool with his white hair, going so far as to say, “I don’t really like my gray hair. I wish I still had brown hair. It’s not my thing.”
He even compared himself to a White Walker from “Game of Thrones,” according to People.
We beg to differ, Mr. Cooper.
Diane Keaton went fully gray in 2014 and has never looked back.
Dermot Mulroney showcased his new hair color in his show “Homecoming.”
Mulroney has been a part of our lives since the ’80s, but is most famous for his role in 1997’s “My Best Friend’s Wedding” alongside Julia Roberts, Cameron Diaz, and Rupert Everett. He reunited with Roberts in 2013 for “August: Osage County,” and then again in 2018 in “Homecoming.”
Matt LeBlanc was dyeing his hair black while he was still on “Friends.”
Apparently, LeBlanc was going gray as early as the second season of “Friends,” in which he played lovable dummy Joey Tribbiani. He shared on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” in 2017 that he even attempted to dye it himself, but he accidentally dyed his ears black too.
Patrick Dempsey’s hair was a big part of his character on “Grey’s Anatomy.”
In fact, one might have called his hair dreamy. We think that the salt and pepper suits him, especially with the silver streak in front.
Acting legend Glenn Close slays both blonde and gray hair.
Close is still turning in Oscar-worthy performances decades into her career — just look at “The Wife” and “Hillbilly Elegy,” both of which earned her noms — and is also breaking boundaries when it comes to Hollywood, sex, and aging.
“I think people don’t realize that you keep your sexuality up until you die,” she told the Guardian in 2017. “I think it’s good for kids to see it.”