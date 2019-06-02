Search

What 30 celebrities looked like before going gray

Gabbi Shaw
Andie MacDowell in a dress
Andie MacDowell called her new hair a ‘power move.’ Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty
  • Going gray is a natural part of life – even for your favorite celebrities.
  • While many people opt to dye their hair, these 30 celebs prove that going gray can look amazing.
  • Andie MacDowell said in July 2021 that letting hair go natural was “a power move.”
Andie MacDowell debuted a new silver look at the Cannes Film Festival this year.
Andie macdowell with brown and gray hair
MacDowell is 63. Lucas Jackson/Reuters; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
“The age on my face, to me, no longer matched. I somehow feel like I look younger because it looks more natural. It’s not like I’m trying to hide something. I think that it’s a power move, and that’s what I kept telling my managers. It’s exactly what I need to be doing right here,” MacDowell told Vogue in July 2021, of her decision to go gray.

“I’ve never felt more powerful. I feel more honest. I feel like I’m not pretending. I feel like I’m embracing right where I am. I feel really comfortable. And in a lot of ways, I think it’s more striking on my face. I just feel like it suits me,” she added.

“Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn styles his hair in the same spiky way, but now it’s a bright white.
James gunn brown and white hair
Gunn is 55. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP; Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
Back in November 2020, Gunn shared a photo of his new hair color, captioned “What the election did to my hair.” During a New York Times profile in July 2021, his look was called “more mad scientist than industry upstart.”

 

Giving up extensions and hair dye made Allison Janney feel “free.”
Allison janney gray
Janney is 61. Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty images; ABC
“I cannot tell you how amazing it is to feel free — free from hair color, and hair extensions, and hair tapes, and blah blah blah,” Janney told Drew Barrymore on her talk show in April 2021.

She added that running her fingers through her hair is heaven-like, and that she’s “enjoying this new chapter” in her “hairdo world.”

Andy Cohen has been going gray naturally over the years.
Andy cohen gray hair
Cohen is 53. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images
Cohen said back in 2013 that he was going gray naturally.

“I promise you I’m not dyeing my hair,” he said on his show, “Watch What Happens Live.” “I’ve never [dyed my hair].”

In 2021, to celebrate the 15th anniversary of “Real Housewives,” he joked in an Instagram caption by writing, “I’m not saying the Housewives turned my hair entirely Grey, but they did.”

Danny DeVito has been rocking the same hairstyle for over two decades, and it’s totally silver now.
Danny devito gray hair
DeVito is 76. Amanda Edwards/WireImage/Getty Images; Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images
He’s mainly had brown hair to keep his look consistent on “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” But in real life, he’s actually had gray hair for a while now.
Eric Dane is still McSteamy with or without gray hair.
Eric dane gray hairr
Dane is 48. Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Dane always had a little salt and pepper in his hair, but now he’s gone full silver fox — and, as many people were happy to point out during his season 17 return to “Grey’s Anatomy,” he’s just as handsome as ever.
Jane Fonda showed off her new silver hair at the 2020 Oscars.
Jane fonda gray hair
Fonda is 83. Caroline McCredie/Getty Images for Chopard; Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images
Fonda is one the most famous blondes of all time, so even though it’s not a huge leap from blonde to gray, it was still a bit shocking to see her new color on stage at the Oscars last year — but she looks great!

According to colorist Jack Martin, Fonda wanted “to surprise everyone at the 2020 Oscars presenting the final award winner for the movie of the year,” with her new shade.

Tom Hanks has been seen sporting a silver beard over the last couple years.
Tom hanks
Hanks is 65. Taylor Hill, Steve Granitz/Getty Images
On the press tour for “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” Hanks made the rounds with a brand new silver beard, which he sported in his latest film “News of the World.”
Harrison Ford has been showing us what it means to be a silver fox for decades now.
Harrisonford
Ford is 79. The LIFE Picture Collection, Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
Clearly, age is just a number. Ford reprised his role as Han Solo in 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” appeared as Rick Deckard again in 2017’s “Blade Runner 2049,” and is set to once more don his fedora and whip for a new “Indiana Jones” movie sometime soon.
Jamie Lee Curtis has slowly been embracing her natural hair, but she debuted an icy white shade at the 2019 Golden Globes.
Jamie lee curtis (1)
Curtis is 62. SGranitz/WireImage and Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon
For the first few decades of her career, Curtis rocked a reddish-brown hue. But starting in the 2000s, she began embracing her graying hair and has kept it that way.

“The epiphany came when I was sitting in a hair salon thinking, ‘What the eff am I doing putting a chemical on my head that burns?'” she told Everyday Health.

Jon Bon Jovi has switched from brown to gray, and we’re into it.
Bon jovi
Bon Jovi is 59. Frederick M. Brown, Jerritt Clark/Getty Images
“Yup, I’m the guy who embraced going gray! There are a lot of gentlemen out there whose names I won’t mention — and none of them have embraced the real them, have they,” Bon Jovi told the Telegraph in 2018. “I’ll embrace the gray hair — but I won’t become fat Elvis,” he continued.
Two decades after leaving behind “Cheers” and a hairpiece, Ted Danson is now everyone’s favorite silver-haired mayor on “Mr. Mayor.”
Ted danson
Danson is 73. Ron Galella, Justin Lubin/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images
Before “The Good Place” and “Mr. Mayor” shared his silver locks with us, arguably Danson’s most famous hair moment came during an episode during the 11th and final season of “Cheers,” in which his character Sam Malone whipped off his toupee to cheer up Carla (played by Rhea Perlman).
It’s almost impossible to believe that Rita Moreno is almost 90, and dare we say she looks better with gray hair than black.
Rita moreno
Moreno is 89. Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images and Gary Gershoff/Getty Images
The EGOT winner says she’s lucky she doesn’t “look like an old wallet” after all the time she spent in the sun in her youth.

“I used to sit in the sun until I looked like a piece of bacon,” Moreno told People in 2017.

Kyle MacLachlan has been slowly going gray for the past few years, but he is now fully silver.
Kyle maclachlan
MacLachlan is 62. Jamie McCarthy, Laurent Viteur/Getty Images
MacLachlan is mainly known for roles with his trademark jet black hair, but over the last few years, he has embraced the gray.
It’s almost impossible to remember a time before George Clooney had gray hair.
George clooney
Clooney is 60. S. Granitz/WireImage and Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
In 2014, the Daily Mail reported that he was voted the No. 1 “Man Aging Gracefully” poll.
Bradley Whitford joked that “Donald Trump turned my hair white” during an interview.
Bradley whitford
Whitford is 61. Amy Tierney, David Livingston/Getty Images
Whitford has always been politically outspoken, and during a January 2019 appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” the former “West Wing” star joked that his new ‘do was due to stress over the presidency.
Nichelle Nichols has been in the spotlight for almost six decades, and she looks good with both black and silver hair.
Nichelle nichols
Nichols is 88. Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage and Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage via Getty Images
Nichols, best known for her role as Uhura in “Star Trek,” was 34 years old when the sci-fi show premiered in 1966. She became a huge role model for people of color in both STEM and entertainment, and she was even asked by NASA to recruit women and minorities.
Pierce Brosnan has been living the salt-and-pepper life for a few years.
Pierce brosnan
Brosnan is 68. David Buchan/Getty Images and Jean Catuffe/GC Images
The former James Bond has been dyeing his hair on and off for the past few years, but back in April 2019, he decided to embrace his inner silver fox.
It’s no surprise that President Obama went gray – the job is stressful – but he’s rocking it.
Barack obama
Obama is 60. Tim Boyle/Getty Images andJOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP/Getty Images
The presidency definitely ages you — even Obama himself has joked about his new hair color.
Steve Carell’s gray hair had fans everywhere pleasantly surprised.
Steve carell gray hair
Carell is 59. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images); Tim P. Whitby/Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for BFI
He definitely doesn’t look like Michael Scott anymore. When Carell debuted this look back in 2017, the internet immediately took notice and declared him a hottie.

His response?  “I am so sick of people just looking at me for my physical attributes,” he (jokingly) told ET at the premiere of “Despicable Me 3.”

Helen Mirren transitioned from blonde to white.
Helen mirren
Mirren is 76. Mike Windle/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company and Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
As recently as 2015, Mirren was dyeing her own hair a beige shade of blonde. For the past couple of years though, she started transitioning from blonde to a bright white.

However, she’s not totally done with experimenting — she debuted a new pink ‘do at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2019.

Jeff Goldblum has completely embraced his new professor aesthetic, complete with glasses and silver hair.
Jeff goldblum
Goldblum is 68. Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage and David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage via Getty Images
Goldblum’s luscious black hair was a part of his identity for years, but he’s embracing a new look now.

“My hair used to be dark, and now it’s salt-and-pepper. I like the way it looks. Luckily it’s still mostly there, so this is easy for me to say, but I would hope that if I lose my hair, I’ll just roll with it,” he told GQ in 2016. “When you try to be youthful, it only makes you look older,” he continued.

Watching Jon Stewart’s hair go from dark brown to salt and pepper to gray over the course of “The Daily Show” occupied us for 16 years.
Jon stewart
Stewart is 58. Bob Riha Jr/WireImage and Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic via Getty Images
To watch this transition in high-speed, look no further than this supercut done by YouTuber Billy Chasen, who assembled footage from every single episode of “The Daily Show” and smashed it together in honor of the host’s final episodes in 2015.
While Sam Elliott’s hair color may have changed, his mustache remains the same.
Sam elliott
Elliott is 77. Ron Galella, Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images
During a stint on “Justified,” Elliott appeared without his mustache and looked almost unrecognizable.

“It was fun transforming my look, but I did feel naked without the mustache,” he told AARP in 2015.

Anderson Cooper is one of the most famous silver foxes on TV.
Anderson cooper
Cooper is 54. Steve Fenn /ABC via Getty Images and Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Sundance Film Festival
Cooper admitted on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” in 2016 that he’s not totally cool with his white hair, going so far as to say, “I don’t really like my gray hair. I wish I still had brown hair. It’s not my thing.”

He even compared himself to a White Walker from “Game of Thrones,” according to People.

We beg to differ, Mr. Cooper.

Diane Keaton went fully gray in 2014 and has never looked back.
Diane keaton
Keaton is 75. Dave Allocca, Robyn Beck/Getty Images
Keaton debuted her gray hair at the 2014 Golden Globes, but she’s rocked a few different shades over her decades-long career, including both brown and blonde.
Dermot Mulroney showcased his new hair color in his show “Homecoming.”
Dermot mulroney
Mulroney is 57. Noel Vasquez/Getty Images for Extra and Allen Berezovsky/WireImage
Mulroney has been a part of our lives since the ’80s, but is most famous for his role in 1997’s “My Best Friend’s Wedding” alongside Julia Roberts, Cameron Diaz, and Rupert Everett. He reunited with Roberts in 2013 for “August: Osage County,” and then again in 2018 in “Homecoming.”

 

Matt LeBlanc was dyeing his hair black while he was still on “Friends.”
Matt leblanc gray hair
LeBlanc is 54. Carlo Allegri/Getty Images; Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photobank/Getty Images
Apparently, LeBlanc was going gray as early as the second season of “Friends,” in which he played lovable dummy Joey Tribbiani. He shared on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” in 2017 that he even attempted to dye it himself, but he accidentally dyed his ears black too.
Patrick Dempsey’s hair was a big part of his character on “Grey’s Anatomy.”
Patrick dempsey
Dempsey is 55. Lalo Yasky/WireImage and Michael Tullberg/Getty Images
In fact, one might have called his hair dreamy. We think that the salt and pepper suits him, especially with the silver streak in front.
Acting legend Glenn Close slays both blonde and gray hair.
Glenn close
Close is 74. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for HFA and Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Clase Azul
Close is still turning in Oscar-worthy performances decades into her career — just look at “The Wife” and “Hillbilly Elegy,” both of which earned her noms — and is also breaking boundaries when it comes to Hollywood, sex, and aging.

“I think people don’t realize that you keep your sexuality up until you die,” she told the Guardian in 2017. “I think it’s good for kids to see it.”

