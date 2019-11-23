Here's what 23 celebrities looked like before they went grey

The LIFE Picture Collection, Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Harrison Ford is handsome no matter what colour his hair is.

Going grey is a natural part of life – even for your favourite celebrities.

While many people, famous or not, opt to dye their hair, these 23 celebs prove that going grey can look amazing.

Harrison Ford, for example, has embraced his silver fox status for years.

For some, finding that first grey hair can trigger mild existential dread, but these famous figures might have you embracing the new hue.

In fact, many of them look better with this more distinguished hair colour – which isn’t even that different from the current trends of going platinum blonde or even “grombre.”

These before and after transformations might convince you to put down the hair dye for good.

Tom Hanks has recently been seen sporting a silver beard.

Taylor Hill, Steve Granitz/Getty Images Hanks is 63.

On the press tour for “A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood,” Hanks has been making the rounds with a brand new silver beard.

Harrison Ford has been showing us what it means to be a silver fox for decades now.

The LIFE Picture Collection, Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Ford is 77.

Clearly, age is just a number. Ford reprised his role as Han Solo in 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” appeared as Rick Deckard again in 2017’s “Blade Runner 2049,” and is set to once more don his fedora and whip for a new “Indiana Jones” movie sometime soon.

Jamie Lee Curtis has slowly been embracing her natural hair, but she debuted an icy white shade at the 2019 Golden Globes.

SGranitz/WireImage and Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon Curtis is 61.

For the first few decades of her career, Curtis rocked a reddish-brown hue. But starting in the 2000s, she began embracing her graying hair, and has kept it that way.

“The epiphany came when I was sitting in a hair salon thinking, ‘What the eff am I doing putting a chemical on my head that burns?’,” she told Everyday Health.

Jon Bon Jovi has switched from brown to grey, and we’re into it.

Frederick M. Brown, Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Bon Jovi is 57.

“Yup, I’m the guy who embraced going grey! There are a lot of gentlemen out there whose names I won’t mention – and none of them have embraced the real them, have they,” Bon Jovi told the Telegraph in 2018. “I’ll embrace the grey hair – but I won’t become fat Elvis,” he continued.

Two decades after leaving behind “Cheers” and a hairpiece, Ted Danson is now everyone’s favourite silver-haired demon on “The Good Place.”

Ron Galella, Justin Lubin/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images Danson is 71.

Before “The Good Place” cemented his silver fox status, arguably Danson’s most famous hair moment came during an episode during the 11th and final season of “Cheers,” in which his character Sam Malone whipped off his toupee to cheer up Carla (played by Rhea Perlman).

It’s almost impossible to believe that Rita Moreno is almost 90 — and dare we say she looks better with grey hair than black.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images and Gary Gershoff/Getty Images Moreno is 87.

The EGOT winner says she’s lucky she doesn’t “look like an old wallet” after all the time she spent in the sun in her youth. “I used to sit in the sun until I looked like a piece of bacon,” Moreno told People.

Kyle MacLachlan has been slowly going grey for the past few years, but he is now fully silver.

Jamie McCarthy, Laurent Viteur/Getty Images MacLachlan is 60.

MacLachlan is mainly known for roles with his trademark jet black hair, but over the last few years, he has embraced the grey.

It’s almost impossible to remember a time before George Clooney had grey hair.

S. Granitz/WireImage and Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Clooney is 58.

Clooney is the prototypical silver fox – handsome, charming, and rocking his natural hair colour. In 2014, the Daily Mail reported that he was voted the No. 1 “Man Ageing Gracefully” poll.

Bradley Whitford joked that “Donald Trump turned my hair white” during an interview.

Amy Tierney, David Livingston/Getty Images Whitford is 60.

Whitford has always been politically outspoken, and during a January 2019 appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” the former “West Wing” star joked that his new ‘do was due to stress over the presidency.

Nichelle Nichols has been in the spotlight for almost six decades, and she looks good with both black and silver hair.

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage and Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage via Getty Images Nichols is 86.

Nichols, best known for her role as Uhura in “Star Trek,” was 34 years old when the sci-fi show premiered in 1966. She became a huge role model for people of colour in both STEM and entertainment, and was even asked by NASA to recruit women and minorities.

Pierce Brosnan has been living the salt and pepper life for a few years.

David Buchan/Getty Images and Jean Catuffe/GC Images Brosnan is 66.

The former James Bond has been dyeing his hair on and off for the past few years, but just this April decided to embrace his inner silver fox.

It’s no surprise that President Obama has gone grey — the job is stressful — but he’s rocking it.

Tim Boyle/Getty Images andJOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP/Getty Images Obama is 58.

The presidency definitely ages you – even Obama himself has joked about his new hair colour. We think it makes him look even more sophisticated.

Steve Carell’s grey hair had fans everywhere pleasantly surprised.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images and Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Carell is 57.

He definitely doesn’t look like Michael Scott anymore. When Carell debuted this look back in 2017, the internet immediately took notice and declared him a hottie.

His response? “I am so sick of people just looking at me for my physical attributes,” he (jokingly) toldET at the premiere of “Despicable Me 3.”

Helen Mirren recently transitioned from blonde to white.

Mike Windle/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company and Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Mirren is 74.

As recently as 2015, Mirren was dyeing her own hair a beige shade of blonde. For the past couple of years though, she started transitioning from blonde to a bright white.

However, she’s not totally done with experimenting – she debuted a new pink ‘do at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

Jeff Goldblum has completely embraced his new professor aesthetic, complete with glasses and silver hair.

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage and David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage via Getty Images Goldblum is 67.

Goldblum’s luscious black hair was a part of his identity for years, but he’s embracing a new look now.

“My hair used to be dark, and now it’s salt-and-pepper. Ilike the way it looks. Luckily it’s still mostly there, so this is easy for me to say, but I would hope that if I lose my hair, I’ll just roll with it,” he told GQ. “When you try to be youthful, it only makes you look older,” he continued.

Watching Jon Stewart’s hair go from dark brown to salt and pepper to grey over the course of “The Daily Show” occupied us for 16 years.

Bob Riha Jr/WireImage and Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic via Getty Images Stewart is 56.

To watch this transition in high-speed, look no further than this supercut done by YouTuber Billy Chasen, who assembled footage from every single episode of “The Daily Show” and smashed it together in honour of the host’s final episodes in 2015.

While Sam Elliott’s hair colour may have changed, his mustache remains the same.

Ron Galella, Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images Elliott is 75.

During a recent stint on “Justified,” Elliott appeared without his mustache and looked almost unrecognizable. “It was fun transforming my look, but I did feel naked without the mustache,” he told AARP in 2015.

Anderson Cooper is one of the most famous silver foxes on TV.

Steve Fenn /ABC via Getty Images and Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Sundance Film Festival Cooper is 52.

Cooper admitted on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” that he’s not totally cool with his white hair, going so far as to say “I don’t really like my grey hair. I wish I still had brown hair. It’s not my thing.”

He even compared himself to a White Walker from “Game of Thrones,” according to People.

We beg to differ, Mr. Cooper.

Diane Keaton went fully grey in 2014 and has never looked back.

Dave Allocca, Robyn Beck/Getty Images Keaton is 73.

Keaton debuted her grey hair at the 2014 Golden Globes, but she’s rocked a few different shades over her decades-long career, including both brown and blonde.

Dermot Mulroney showcased his new hair colour in his show “Homecoming.”

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images for Extra and Allen Berezovsky/WireImage Mulroney is 56.

Mulroney has been a part of our lives since the ’80s, but is most famous for his role in 1997’s “My Best Friend’s Wedding” alongside Julia Roberts, Cameron Diaz, and Rupert Everett. He reunited with Roberts in 2013 for “August: Osage County,” and then again in 2018 in “Homecoming.”

Matt LeBlanc was dyeing his hair black while he was still on “Friends.”

Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage and Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images LeBlanc is 52.

Apparently, LeBlanc was going grey as early as the second season of “Friends,” in which he played loveable dummy Joey Tribbiani. He shared on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” that he even attempted to dye it himself, but he accidentally dyed his ears black too.

Patrick Dempsey’s hair was a big part of his character on “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Lalo Yasky/WireImage and Michael Tullberg/Getty Images Dempsey is 53.

In fact, one might have called his hair dreamy. We think that the salt and pepper suits him, especially with the silver streak in front.

Acting legend Glenn Close slays both blonde and grey hair.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for HFA and Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Clase Azul Close is 72.

Close is still turning in Oscar-worthy performances decades into her career – just look at “The Wife” – and is also breaking boundaries when it comes to Hollywood, sex, and ageing.

“I think people don’t realise that you keep your sexuality up until you die,” she told the Guardian, “I think it’s good for kids to see it.”

