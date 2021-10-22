10 celebrities who are friends with their exes’ new partners

- Seeing your ex move on with someone new can be painful, but it doesn’t mean you can’t all get along.
- These 10 celebrities have made it a point to befriend their exes’ new partners.
- Gwyneth Paltrow called ex-husband Chris Martin’s girlfriend Dakota Johnson an “absolute gem.”
Kravitz and Momoa frequently call each other brother and support each other in their careers. Kravitz was there to support Momoa when he hosted “SNL,” and Momoa bought Kravitz an “amazing bone skull ring.”
“I met Jason when they got together and I love him, he loves my kid and I love their kids and we’re all one big family. It’s beautiful,” Kravitz told People in February 2019.
During a November 2020 episode of Drew Barrymore’s talk show, Kerr talked about her love for Perry.
“I adore Katy and I just feel so happy that Orlando has found someone that makes his heart so happy, because at the end of the day, for Flynn to have a happy father and a happy mother is just the most important thing,” Kerr said. “I’m just so grateful that Orlando and Katy found each other and I’m so grateful that I found my incredible husband and just that we all really respect each other.”
In April 2021, the two women went on Instagram Live together to talk about motherhood and their relationship.
“One of the great things about being close to Miranda is I get to try out all her products, especially when her son comes home with them in his backpack,” Perry joked.
During an appearance on Dax Shepard’s podcast “Armchair Expert” in September, Barrymore shared how much she appreciated her ex’s new wife.
“I just feel like I won the lottery with her, like, I really did. I feel like I’m lucky that there’s this new beautiful soul that came into our lives,” she said.
While she’s not trying to be Michler’s “best friend,” Barrymore said Michler “knows that I absolutely worship the ground she walks on, and I’m her biggest cheerleader.”
“Our children are sisters and yet there is no name for what our family connection is to one another. We are mothers united, sisters bonded on this crazy adventure of life. Emma is a beautiful mother dedicated to her family, an absolutely gorgeous woman and now she can add business entrepreneur to her resume,” wrote Moore.
In turn, Heming called Moore one of her favorite people in a June 2021 post.
For Johnson’s 30th birthday in 2019, Paltrow posted a photo of her captioned “Happy 30th birthday to this absolute gem” with a heart.
In a January 2020 Harper’s Bazaar interview, Paltrow elaborated. “I love her. I can see how it would seem weird because it’s sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her,” she said.
Back in 2014, McNearney shared how she felt about Silverman, telling Glamour, “She is incredibly funny and talented and very good on the show. She’s always so kind to me, she’s so warm, and I just admire her on so many levels, personally and professionally.”
In January 2019, Silverman posted a photo of herself with Kimmel and McNearney smiling in the background captioned: “Good times.”
“He was my college boyfriend!” she said. “We are very, very close friends now — his wife and I are tight, he and my husband hang out. We go on vacation together. He’s real excited that I’m here,” Philipps added.
Philipps has been married to screenwriter Marc Silverstein since 2007, while Hanks and his wife, publicist Samantha Bryant, tied the knot in 2010.
In a line of her song “Invisible String,” Swift sings about how she used to have an axe to grind for “the boys who broke [her] heart,” but now she sends “their babies presents” — timing-wise, the release of the song lines up with the birth of Turner and Jonas’ daughter in July 2020.
Turner and Swift also appeared on “Graham Norton” together in 2019 and were seen hugging. Swift captioned a photo from her performance on the show with a declaration that she couldn’t wait to see Turner’s movie “Dark Phoenix.”
Most recently, Turner praised Swift’s song “Mr. Perfectly Fine,” which was a previously unreleased track that made it to “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” in 2021 and was speculated to be about Jonas.
“It’s not NOT a bop” was Turner’s official review on Instagram.
Swift re-posted the story and wrote: “Forever bending the knee for the queen of the North.”
In 2017, Dobrev posted a selfie of the three of them captioned: “Farewell dinner with team Somereed! So good catching up with these goofballs. All ❤.”
Reed posted a photo from the same night with a lengthy caption calling out tabloids, rumors, and aggressive fans who didn’t want to believe that they were all friends.
“Here’s to putting an end to all those fake stories of on-set jealousy, betrayal, made-up-friendships lost & women hating women,” Reed wrote.
Dobrev spoke about their friendship during a 2019 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live.” When a fan asked if it was weird that they were all friends, Dobrev shut it down.
“I don’t think that’s weird at all. I think that’s great,” she said.
She added, “Why can’t everyone be friends? I think they have a beautiful baby, and they are happy and so am I. What’s bad about that? I don’t see any problem with that.”
“When I think about our relationship now, there’s a real sisterhood there, but it took 20 some years,” Pinkett Smith said in 2021. “Like, Ree has acceptance for me and all my nonsense. I have acceptance for her and all her nonsense,” she continued. “There’s a real beautiful sisterhood there.”
During a prior “Red Table” appearance in 2018, Zampino thanked Pinkett Smith for loving her son.
“So Trey comes home and I said, ‘How did you like Miss Jada?’ He said, ‘I really liked her, Mommy,'” Zampino said.
She added, “Thank you for loving my baby.”