16 celebrities who are friends with the royal family

David Beckham told Esquire that Prince William and Prince Harry are “very easy to get along with.”

David and Victoria Beckham became friends with the royal family through attending many functions together over the years. The Beckhams attended both Prince William’s and Prince Harry’s weddings, and they have met with Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace on several occasions.

“Yeah, I think I would,” Beckham told Esquire in 2013 when asked if he’d describe Prince William as a friend. “We’ve done a lot of functions together. It’s a very normal relationship. With Harry, as well. They’re very easy to get along with.”

Beckham has also stayed in touch with Harry since he stepped back from royal life.

“I haven’t spoken to Harry about him moving. We speak as friends and that’s the most important thing for me,” Beckham told Entertainment Tonight in 2020. “I think he’s enjoying being a young father for the first time and that’s what we always spoke about. When you are a parent, it changes everything for you. He always needs to be happy.”