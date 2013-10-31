Celebrities Explain Their Relationships With Los Angeles In New 30 Seconds To Mars Music Video

YouTube.com Jared Leto directed his band 30 Seconds To Mars’ latest music video for ‘CIty Of Angels.’

Musicians, athletes, porn stars, homeless people, celebrity impersonators, and stars such as Kanye West, Lindsay Lohan, Olivia Wilde, and many others all appear in 30 Seconds To Mars’ latest music video discussing their relationship with Los Angeles.

In the song titled “City Of Angels,” the Jared Leto-fronted band sing about their coming of age in the city, while celebrities reveal what L.A. means to them.

Read some of their answers below and then watch the music video, also directed by Leto.

Kanye West: “Pools. 1950s architectural homes. Glamour. Muscle cars. Crips and Bloods. Flo Rida. Snoop Dogg. Dre. Lil’ Kim. 2 Pac. James Dean. Howard Hughes. Walt Disney. Michael Jackson. Marilyn Monroe and Superman … this city took my mother but it also gave me my child … The City of Angels is my paradox, my nightmares and my dreams.”

Homeless Man: “I’m homeless and I came to Los Angeles to meet my mum for the first time. When I found her, nothing nearly like what I expected … My mum is homeless. Cold, cold L.A.”

Lindsay Lohan: “The City of Angels is where I was able to find myself again. The real me .. I’ve disappointed myself the most in my life. To not be like, ‘Wake the f**k up, look at what you have, this is what you wanted.'”

Michael Jackson impersonator: “I’m just a copy cat, man. I’m just a nothin’. It kills me.”

Ashley Olsen: “Fame is an illusion … Things can be given to you quite easily, but they get ripped away so quickly as well.”

Olivia Wilde: “I thought it was the most magical place I’d ever been … L.A. gave me a place to experiment and grow and mess up and redeem myself.”

James Franco: “Dreams and expectations also have the very dark, flip side of disappointment and broken dreams.”

Jared Leto: “I wouldn’t have anything if it wasn’t for this city. The promised land. As I got older I realised that if I wanted to make some of my creative dreams come true, I needed to go West. I put on a backpack, saved up a couple hundred bucks, and came to Los Angeles to make myself.”

Now watch the full music video:

