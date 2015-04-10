A bunch of celebrities have already been spotted wearing the Apple Watch

Normal people like you and me might have to wait weeks and weeks to actually get our hands on the Apple Watch. Shipping delays mean some Apple Watches won’t be available until August, and many of the most popular versions won’t land on customers’ wrists until June.

But a bunch of celebrities already have their hands on the Apple Watch and are proudly displaying them to their fans.

It’s important for Apple to have some popular brand ambassadors, who will hopefully help to boost the appeal of the company’s first wearable technology to the average person. Many customers may struggle to find a reason to fork out hundreds of dollars on an Apple Watch.

Pharrell was one of the first celebrities to be spotted out and about with his Apple Watch. He wore what looks like the expensive $US10,000 gold Apple Watch Edition, paired with a white sports band (the least expensive band.)

As AppleInsider first spotted, rapper Drake showed up to the Coachella festival on Thursday wearing his Apple Watch.

Chella A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Apr 9, 2015 at 7:23pm PDT

Katy Perry already has her Apple Watch. She’s opted for the animated Mickey Mouse clock face.

❤️⌚️Oh Mickey you’re so fine, you’re so fine you blow my mind, hey Mickey!⌚️❤️ A photo posted by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Apr 9, 2015 at 11:46pm PDT

Model Christy Turlington has been training in her Apple Watch for weeks. At its official Apple Watch launch event in March, Apple used a video of her taking part in the Kilimanjaro Half Marathon to raise awareness for the Every Mother Counts nonprofit organisation she founded.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

And while we don’t know if they will go on to wear one in the future, here’s Vogue editor Anna Wintour and fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld trying on the Apple Watch last year in high-end fashion store Colette in Paris.

Love RT @JessC_M: Jonny Ive and Marc Newson give Karl and Anna an Apple watch demo. Peak fash/tech love-in moment pic.twitter.com/aF144K5Y7O

— zeitgeist and stuff (@zeitgeiststuff) September 30, 2014

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.