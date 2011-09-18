DRIVING WHILE FAMOUS: Celebrities Who Did Dumb Stuff Behind The Wheel

Photo: AP
The world of A-list celebrities has become something of a joke in recent years.People like Paris Hilton have managed to secure world-wide fame by having sex on tape and by having a rich dad. It’s pretty ridiculous.
But thankfully, there is salvation, as these “celebrities” are often just socialites, meaning they typically get themselves into quite a mess of an evening.
So with that being said, here’s a quick run-down of some of the most infamous celebrities who were caught behind the wheel being very naughty, indeed.
While Paris Hilton's name was brought up, it makes sense to start with her.
The heiress to the Hilton Empire is one of the most well-known celebrities in Hollywood, but that doesn't mean she's talented. Sure, she's a business woman; she has her own TV show, her own perfume and her own sex tape, but does that really mean she deserves all the limelight?
Let's be honest, Paris is only famous because she was good looking and did a sex-tape. That's it.
Her fame hasn't come from fortune, more One Night in Paris. As a result, she's not exactly socially adept to typical normality.
An example of this would be when she was convicted of driving without a licence back in 2007. She was given a suspended 45-day sentence, and it was world-wide news.
But what does Paris do? Does she sit back and ponder on her stupidity? Of course not! What she does is continue to drive anyway! She's the heiress of the Hilton Empire; she can do as she pleases!
Well, in reality, she actually can't. The police pulled her over again and she got herself into even more trouble. Shame.
Ex-Wham!
Singer George Michael has been in-and-out of the public consciousness for a good decade now.
He's famous for being one of the UK's most successful artists, but he's also infamous for his drugs and driving habits.
Unfortunately for George, when he does go a bit mad, it's usually headline news. And that point was proven back in 2006 when George crashed his Range Rover in London.
A Good Samaritan found him and subsequently called the police -- which we're sure he wouldn't have been too pleased about. Why? Simple; because the police found cannabis and GHB on his person and, rather worryingly, sex toys in the trunk.
Lindsay Lohan was on her way to international stardom a few years ago, and now, despite her obvious acting talent, most people just know her as a girl who struggles with drugs and alcohol.
It's a sad state of affairs, and while she may be having her problems, that doesn't excuse texting behind the wheel. Surely, these celebrities realise that we know who they are.
They are famous! With fame, comes attention, and if you're not intelligent enough to realise that, perhaps you should give it up.
You know Hugh, right?
The guy who is quintessentially British in every respect, the man who has earned world-wide respect as a great actor and the man who seems as genuine as you can find.
But in 1995, that great reputation took a bit of a battering thanks to an infamous encounter with a girl in the red light district in LA.
Grant was enjoying some time with Divine Brown -- who specialised in well, you can guess -- when two police officers tapped on Grant's car window with flashlights.
The police decided to check the car when they saw the BMW's brake lights were flashing on and off repeatedly.
That's right, even the former President of the United States can't avoid a misdemeanour behind the wheel!
Bush's conviction for drink driving came in 1976 when he was 30-years-old, and he was forced to pay a $150.00 fine and had his licence suspended.
And we put this guy in charge of the free world? According to the records, Bush was grant a $5,000 bail -- wonder whether anyone actually paid it?
He may be a big, scary action hero in 24, but dig a little deeper and you'll find an ordinary guy who makes mistakes.
Kiefer Sutherland may exude cool on his world famous serial drama, but he was the one on the wrong end of the law in 2007 when he was caught drunk driving.
This offence was made worse thanks to his previous 2004 drink driving conviction. Let's just say the police weren't impressed.
Mel, Mel, Mel, you had it all! You were a world-famous actor, director and Oscar-winner, and then you decided to go on a bit of a rampage.
Mel Gibson may not be the most liked celebrity in Hollywood anymore, but his films are undeniably brilliant.
His acting skills, however, couldn't help him out of a situation back in 2006 when he was caught doing 87mph in a 35mph -- that's right; freeway speed in a residential area!
The late '80's and early '90's saw Robert Downey Jr start to climb the heights of Hollywood. He was tipped as the next big thing but then the drugs came.
Like so many brilliant people in the world of celebrity, Downey Jr was caught in a drug scene that came back to hit him harder than a bite from Jaws.
His film career seemed over, but he managed to clean up his act and, after a successful audition for Iron Man, secured his place as one of the most loveable actors of his generation.
