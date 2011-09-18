DRIVING WHILE FAMOUS: Celebrities Who Did Dumb Stuff Behind The Wheel

While Paris Hilton's name was brought up, it makes sense to start with her.

The heiress to the Hilton Empire is one of the most well-known celebrities in Hollywood, but that doesn't mean she's talented. Sure, she's a business woman; she has her own TV show, her own perfume and her own sex tape, but does that really mean she deserves all the limelight?

Let's be honest, Paris is only famous because she was good looking and did a sex-tape. That's it.

Her fame hasn't come from fortune, more One Night in Paris. As a result, she's not exactly socially adept to typical normality.

An example of this would be when she was convicted of driving without a licence back in 2007. She was given a suspended 45-day sentence, and it was world-wide news.

But what does Paris do? Does she sit back and ponder on her stupidity? Of course not! What she does is continue to drive anyway! She's the heiress of the Hilton Empire; she can do as she pleases!

Well, in reality, she actually can't. The police pulled her over again and she got herself into even more trouble. Shame.