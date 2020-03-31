Celebrities and entertainers who have died from complications related to the coronavirus and COVID-19

C Brandon/Getty Images; Brian Ach/Getty Images for New York Magazine Manu Dibango and Floyd Cardoz both died after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

As the number of novel coronavirus cases climbs, famous figures in industries such as theatre, film, food, and music have passed away after testing positive for COVID-19, the disease resulting from the novel coronavirus.

The theatre community has mourned the loss of four-time Tony Award-winning playwright Terrence McNally, who died due to complications related to the novel coronavirus.

And Floyd Cardoz, a celebrated Mumbai-born chef and “Top Chef Masters” winner, also passed away after testing positive for COVID-19.

Theatre enthusiasts around the world mourned the passing of four-time Tony Award-winning playwright Terrence McNally, who died due to complications related to the novel coronavirus.

And Floyd Cardoz, the influential chef who was widely acknowledged for introducing Indian flavours to New York’s fine dining scene, died after testing positive for the disease, shaking the food and restaurant industry.

Here are members of the arts and entertainment industries who have passed away due to issues related to the novel coronavirus.

Terrence McNally, a four-time Tony Award-winning playwright, passed away due to complications from the novel coronavirus.

Andy Kropa/Invision/AP Terrence McNally was a famous playwright.

Terrence McNally died at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Florida on Tuesday, NPR confirmed. He was 81.

The playwright was a lung cancer survivor and had chronic inflammatory lung disease, ABC News reported.

McNally was lauded for his plays “Love! Valour! Compassion!” and “Master Class” along with the musicals “Ragtime” and “Kiss of the Spider Woman.”

In 2019, he won the Tony Lifetime Achievement Award. During his acceptance speech, he told the audience, “Theatre changes hearts, that secret place where we all truly live.”

Manu Dibango, a famous saxophonist, also died after testing positive for COVID-19.

C Brandon/Getty Images Manu Dibang was a famous saxophonist.

Manu Dibango passed away at a hospital in France on Tuesday, according to his Facebook page. He was 86.

The announcement confirmed that the musician died as a result of COVID-19 and said, “His funeral service will be held in strict privacy, and a tribute to his memory will be organised when possible.”

The Cameroonian musician surrounded himself with jazz after moving to Paris and became well-known for his 1972 hit song “Soul Makossa.” He performed his music- often incorporating African rhythm – for a global audience throughout his career.

“In music there is neither past nor future, only the present. I must compose the music of my time, not yesterday’s music,” Dibango said in an interview with UNESCO Courier magazine.

He continued, “All creators have something of the vampire in them: painting, literature, and journalism function like music. Some musicians are afraid of reaching that universal. But without that perspective what are we here for? What’s the point of curiosity, energy, movement, if we live for 70 years tucked away in a corner, bound hand and foot?”

“Desperately Seeking Susan” and “You” actor Mark Blum died due to health complications related to COVID-19.

Getty/Brian Killium Mark Blum appeared in plays, on television, and in movies.

Mark Blum died at the New York Presbyterian Hospital in New York on Wednesday, the off-Broadway theatre company Playwrights Horizons announced on Thursday. He was 69.

The actor passed away due to complications related to the novel coronavirus after being diagnosed with the disease the week prior, his wife Janet Zarish told the Los Angeles Times. She explained that the couple didn’t know where he came in contact with the novel coronavirus that causes the disease, but said that her husband had asthma.

Playwrights Horizon was the first to announce Blum’s death and called the actor “a dear longtime friend and a consummate artist.” SAG-AFTRA confirmed the news on Twitter shortly after.

The Obie Award winner was a staple in New York’s theatre community and had a variety of film and television roles throughout his nearly 40-year-career.

Floyd Cardoz, a world-renowned chef, died after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

Kris Connor/Getty Images for NYCWFF World-renowned chef Floyd Cardoz died from complications related to the coronavirus at the age of 59.

Floyd Cardoz, a celebrated chef credited with delivering Indian flavours to New York’s fine dining scene, died at a hospital in New Jersey on Wednesday, his family confirmed to Scroll.in. He was 59.

Hunger Inc. Hospitality, Cardoz’s restaurant group, released a statement following the “Top Chef Masters” winner’s death, stating that he’d tested positive for the disease on March 18 and had been treated at Mountainside Medical Centre in New Jersey.

The day before he reportedly tested positive, Cardoz wrote that he’d admitted himself to the hospital after “feeling feverish” on Instagram, also sharing a photo from the hospital.

The Mumbai-born chef added that he’d recently travelled to India to film Netflix’s “Ugly Delicious” but didn’t confirm where he was exposed to the disease.

Cardoz was a four-time James Beard Award nominee and opened multiple critically-acclaimed restaurants in New York and Mumbai. Upon hearing the news that the chef passed away, restaurateurs, food critics, and fellow chefs shared messages mourning his death and paying tribute to his life.

Alan Merrill, the “I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll” songwriter, reportedly died due to complications from the novel coronavirus.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Alan Merrill reportedly died due to the novel coronavirus.

Alan Merrill, who co-wrote the hit song “I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll,” died due to COVID-19 at Mount Sinai in New York on Sunday, his daughter announced on Facebook. He was 69.

“The Coronavirus took my father this morning. I was given 2 minutes to say my goodbyes before I was rushed out. He seemed peaceful and as I left there was still a glimmer of hope that he wouldn’t be a ticker on the right hand side of the CNN/Fox news screen,” his daughter wrote.

She continued, “How could this be? I was just at his show a couple of weeks ago. I had just photographed his portrait for his new album. Texted with him earlier. He played down the ‘cold’ he thought he had.”

Merrill spent his music career playing in the UK and Japan, forming a band called the Arrows. The band released songs including “A Touch Too Much,” “Toughen Up,” and “I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll.”

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts eventually recorded and released their version of “I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll,” which gained immense popularity. Upon hearing the news of Merrill’s death, Jett paid her respects to the songwriter on Instagram.

“I can still remember watching the Arrows on TV in London and being blown away by the song that screamed hit to me. With deep gratitude and sadness, wishing him a safe journey to the other side,” she wrote.

Joe Diffie, a country music singer, passed away due to complication related to COVID-19.

Associated Press Joe Diffie died due to complications related to the novel coronavirus.

Joe Diffie, a Grammy-winning country singer, died from complications related to the novel coronavirus on Sunday, his publicist announced in a news release. He was 61.

His publicist previously announced that Diffie had tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

“I am under the care of medical professionals and currently receiving treatment. My family and I are asking for privacy at this time. We want to remind the public and all my fans to be vigilant, cautious and careful during this pandemic,” he said, according to the statement.

The Oklahoma native released 13 albums and over 20 Top 10 hits during his career and was known for his country ballads including “If The Devil Danced (In Empty Pockets),” “New Way (To Light Up An Old Flame),” and “Honky Tonk Attitude.”

More recently, Diffie has been mentioned in younger country star’s music, including Jason Aldean’s song “1994.” Thomas Rhett and Chris Young have also referenced the artist in their work.

When asked how he felt about being mentioned by other country artists during an interview with All Access, Diffie called it an “honour.”

“It’s super flattering. It really is, but it’s taken me a little while to kind of get used to being in that role. I admit, I always heard songs about people like George Jones or Merle Haggard, and I just didn’t ever feel like I was at that level. But it’s a really big honour, and I’m just kind of happy to roll with it now,” he said.

