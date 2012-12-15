Celebrities Demand Gun Control On Twitter Following School Shooting

Kirsten Acuna
Sarah Silverman

Photo: AP

As details continue to emerge about the shooting at a Newtown, Connecticut school this morning, many are taking to Twitter to piece together the senseless act which claimed at least 25 lives.The tragic shooting has also sparked another conversation.

In addition to sending their prayers, celebrities ranging from Kourtney Kardashian to director Damon Lindelof are voicing their opinions on the necessity for some form of gun control.

Here’s what they have to say:

Sarah Silverman tweet

Photo: @SarahKSilverman / Twitter

Kourtney Kardashian Tweet

Photo: Twitter / @KourtneyKardash

mia farrow tweet

Photo: @MiaFarrow / Twitter

mia farrow tweet

Photo: @MiaFarrow / Twitter

piers morgan tweet

Photo: @piersmorgan / Twitter

piers morgan tweet

Photo: @piersmorgan / Twitter

larry king tweet

Photo: @kingsthings / Twitter

michael moore tweet

Photo: @MMFlint / Twitter

damon lindelof tweet

Photo: @DamonLindelof / Twitter

rashida jones tweet

Photo: @iamrashidajones / Twitter

josh duhamel

Photo: @joshduhamel / Twitter

vivica a fox tweet

Photo: @MsVivicaFox / Twitter

Keri Hilson tweet

Photo: @KeriHilson / Twitter

