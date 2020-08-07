Katy Perry, Ashton Kutcher, and more celebrities are coming to Ellen Degeneres' defence

Steve Granitz/WireImage Ellen DeGeneres is the host of the popular talk show ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show.’

Celebrities are defending Ellen DeGeneres amid allegations that she mistreated people and fostered a toxic work environment at “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Figures like Katy Perry, Ashton Kutcher, and Kevin Hart have opened up about their own positive experiences with the comedian in the midst of the criticism.

Insider rounded up a list of the stars who are standing up for the talk-show host.

After current and former staffers accused Ellen DeGeneres of contributing to a “toxic work culture” at “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” the talk show host’s famous friends began rallying to support her.

Celebrities like Katy Perry,Ashton Kutcher, and Kevin Hart have shared messages on social media attesting to DeGeneres’ character – despite recently surfaced allegations of sexual misconduct, racism, and mistreatment of others on her show.

And, after speaking up in defence of DeGeneres, many stars have also faced backlash from fans who pointed out that their experiences as A-listers or guests on her show aren’t equivalent to the experiences of people who have worked for her.

Here’s what DeGeneres’ friends are saying about the comedian amid the criticism.

Music manager Scooter Braun said that the talk show host is a “kind, thoughtful, courageous human.”

Kevin Mazur/TCA 2012 /Getty Images Scooter Braun is friends with Ellen DeGeneres.

Braun spoke highly of DeGeneres in a series of tweets on Friday.

“People love to take shots at people. They love to see people fall. How quickly so many forget. @TheEllenShow is a kind, thoughtful, courageous human being who stands for what is right and highlights on her show the best of us. She has helped change the views for equality,” Braun wrote.

He continued, “Needed to say this as I know first hand how she helps so many when we are watching and when we are not. She isn’t about what is popular she is about what is right. Sending love to Ellen today.”

Braun manages stars like Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, both of whom have appeared as celebrity guests on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” multiple times.

Portia de Rossi, DeGeneres’ wife, posted a message saying, “I Stand With Ellen.”

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for People’s Choice Awards Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have been married since 2008.

The model broke her silence on the controversy surrounding DeGeneres and her show on Monday.

The actress shared an Instagram photo that said, “I Stand By Ellen.” The picture also had the show’s mantra, “Be Kind To One Another,” on it.

“To all our fans….we see you. Thank you for your support. #stopbotattacks,” she captioned the photo.

DeGeneres and de Rossi first met at a party in 2000 and announced they were dating in 2005. The couple tied the knot three years later after California legalised same-sex marriage.

De Rossi has been married to the comedian ever since and has appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” numerous times over the years.

Nacho Figueras, an Argentine polo player, called on DeGeneres’ A-list friends to publicly support her.

Charley Gallay / Getty Images Nacho Figueras is friends with Ellen DeGeneres.

Figueras praised the comedian in an Instagram post he shared on Monday.

After saying that he’d waited for “someone with more authority” to speak up in defence of DeGeneres, Figueras decided to share his experience with the comedian and called her show “a very well run machine.”

“Everyone was super nice, not just to me but to each other and anyone involved,” he wrote.

The professional polo player then stated that DeGeneres is kind to both famous and non-famous people.

“I have seen Ellen act not just in her show but in public appearances in theatres where she is nice to absolutely everyone, the guy serving the coffee, the person in the elevator, the security guy and the owner of the venue,” he said.

Figueras added, “Everyone loves her because that is who she is. She makes the world a better place for millions of people everyday and we cannot hit her because something may have not been perfect.”

The athlete then called on some of the comedian’s friends – like Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Lopez, Michelle Obama, Pink, Sean Hayes, Lady Gaga, Oprah, Katy Perry, and Justin Timberlake – to publicly support DeGeneres.

Figueras first metDeGeneres and de Rossi when he and his wife Delfina Blaquier struck up a conversation with the couple at a restaurant in Los Angeles.

He then appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” for the first time in 2017 and raved about the host on air.

“She really is the sweetest woman I’ve ever met. I think that we connected right away. I really love you. You know how much I love her?” he asked the audience before pulling down his pants to show off a pair of boxers with DeGeneres’ face on them.

Katy Perry tweeted that she’s “only ever had positive takeaways” from both DeGeneres and her show.

Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres are friends with Katy Perry.

The “Dark Horse” singer shared a positive message about DeGeneres in a series of tweets on Tuesday.

“I know I can’t speak for anyone else’s experience besides my own but I want to acknowledge that I have only ever had positive takeaways from my time with Ellen & on the @theellenshow,” Perry wrote.

She continued, “I think we all have witnessed the light & continual fight for equality that she has brought to the world through her platform for decades. Sending you love & a hug, friend.”

Perry has appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” many times throughout the years, discussing everything from her musical career to her love life.

Samantha Ronson said DeGeneres has always been “kind and respectful and cool” to her.

John Shearer / Getty Images Samantha Ronson has worked with Ellen DeGeneres.

The British DJ defended DeGeneres, who she said has hired her to work at several events, in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

“I know social media prefers a negative post, but that’s not me and that’s not my experience with @theellenshow over the 15 years that I have known her and been hired by her,” Ronson wrote.

She continued, “Before you start with the ‘but you’re a celebrity….’ I was hired by her, which makes me an employee, trust me there are plenty of celebrities who hire me and treat me like shit, not her. She has always been kind and respectful and cool.”

Diane Keaton said that DeGeneres “gives back to so many.”

Charley Gallay / Getty Images Ellen DeGeneres is friends with Diane Keaton.

The “Annie Hall” actress spoke out in support of DeGeneres in an Instagram post she shared on Tuesday.

“I ALWAYS ENJOYED MY VISITS TO THE ELLEN SHOW. I’VE SEEN HOW THE AUDIENCE EXUDES HAPPINESS AND GRATITUDE. SHE GIVES BACK TO SO MANY INCLUDING ME,” Keaton wrote, also sharing a photo from her 2018 visit to “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

The actress has appeared on the talk show many times throughout DeGeneres’ tenure on-air, most recently in February 2020.

After playing a round of “Burning Questions” with DeGeneres, she shared a clip on Instagram and wrote, “ITS ALWAYS A GOOD TIME ON THE ELLEN SHOW!!”

Kevin Hart called the fellow comedian “one of the dopest people on the f—ing planet.”

Christopher Polk / Getty Images Kevin Hart is friends with Ellen DeGeneres.

Hart said it’s “crazy” to see people criticise DeGeneres in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

“It’s crazy to see my friend go thru what she’s going thru publicly. I have known Ellen for years and I can honestly say that she’s one of the dopest people on the f—ing planet. She has treated my family and my team with love and respect from day 1,” he captioned a photo of himself and DeGeneres on her show.

The comedian continued to say that society is “falling in love” with people’s downfalls.

“It’s honestly sad…When did we get here? I stand by the ones that I know and that I love. Looking forward to the future where we get back to loving one another….this hate s— has to stop,” he wrote.

Hart explained that he doesn’t wish to “disregard the feelings of others and their experiences” but wants to share his and DeGeneres’ positive relationship with the public.

“Love you for life Ellen,” he wrote.

Hart has visited DeGeneres’ show multiple times throughout the years.

After a series of his homophobic tweets from 2008 resurfaced and led him to pull out as the host of the 2019 Academy Awards, Hart opened up about his decision on an episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in January 2019.

At one point during the interview, DeGeneres revealed that she personally called the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and urged them to convince Hart to host.

“As a gay person, I am sensitive to all of that, and I talked to you about all of this and you’ve already expressed that it’s not being educated on the subject, not realising how dangerous those words are, not realising how many kids are killed for being gay, or beaten up every day,” she told him, adding, “You have grown, you have apologised, you are apologizing again right now. You’ve done it. Don’t let those people win. Host the Oscars.”

Hart ultimately decided against hosting the Oscars, leaving the position vacant.

Ashton Kutcher said that it was “refreshing” to see that DeGeneres “never pandered to celebrity.”

Kevin Mazur/TCA 2011 / Getty Images Ashton Kutcher is friends with Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi.

Kutcher claimed that the talk show host has treated both celebrities and non-famous individuals with equal “respect & kindness” in a tweet on Tuesday.

“I haven’t spoken with @TheEllenShow and can only speak from my own experience. She & her team have only treated me & my team w/ respect & kindness. She never pandered to celebrity which I always saw as a refreshing honesty. When things aren’t right she handles it and fixes,” he wrote.

Fans pointed out that Kutcher is a celebrity, so he likely couldn’t know how she treats people that aren’t famous.

Kutcher responded by saying that DeGeneres’ kindness has extended to both his teams and people “she didn’t even know I work with.”

Another user wrote: “Too bad her staff doesn’t have ‘teams.'”

The actor replied, “No but they are part of one and those individuals should be held accountable.”

Not only is Kutcher a regular guest on DeGeneres’ show, but he revealed that he and his wife Mila Kunis are neighbours with the comedian and de Rossi during a 2018 episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Jay Leno said he refused to “discard a 40-year friendship on hearsay.”

NBC / Getty images Ellen DeGeneres appeared on ‘The Tonight Show With Jay Leno’ in 1997.

Leno, the former host of NBC’s “The Tonight Show,” shared a message in support of his longtime friend via Twitter on Tuesday.

“I don’t discard a 40-year friendship on hearsay. The Ellen I know has raised over $US125 million dollars for charity and has always been a kind and decent person. I fully support her,” he wrote.

Leno first met DeGeneres when she was just breaking into the stand-up comedy scene, she revealed during a 2014 episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

“It was a big deal that I was working with Jay Leno and that I was on the poster with him. He signed it, ‘See you at the top,'” she recalled. “It made me feel so, ‘Oh my god, he thinks I’m going to make it to the top.”

He responded, “I always thought you were really funny because comedy is comedy. I always hated the term ‘comedienne.’ When I was a kid, they had comedians and ‘comediennes,’ which were female. Comedy is comedy. Funny is funny.”

