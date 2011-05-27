13 Celebrities Who Have A Thing For Wall Streeters

Photo: AP

As if having millions or billions of dollars isn’t enough, Wall Street moguls tend to win on another front: beautiful women.Of course, not all those women need the millions or billions — some already have it themselves.



From film stars, to supermodels, to celebrity wives (and mistresses), to royals, here are the celebrities who have a thing for Wall Street guys (and one girl).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.