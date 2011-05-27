13 Celebrities Who Have A Thing For Wall Streeters

Katya Wachtel
elle macpherson

Photo: AP

As if having millions or billions of dollars isn’t enough, Wall Street moguls tend to win on another front: beautiful women.Of course, not all those women need the millions or billions — some already have it themselves.

From film stars, to supermodels, to celebrity wives (and mistresses), to royals, here are the celebrities who have a thing for Wall Street guys (and one girl).

Star TV anchor Katie Couric and Brooks Perlin

Status: Dating (four years)

Him: Worked at Keels Capital Management; Pequot Capital Management

Her: TV superstar and news anchor

Read more >

Tiger Woods Ex Elin Nordegren and mystery banker

Status: Split

Him: Banker from Florida

Her: Model, ex-wife of Tiger Woods

Read more >

Ex-Tiger Woods mistress Rachel Uchitel and Matt Hahn

Status: Dating

Him: Underwriter at Crump Insurance

Her: Tiger Woods mistress

Read more >

Film and TV star Jennifer Aniston and mystery banker

Status: Never

Him: A banker that lived in the West Village condo she was looking at

Her: Friends star, film star, formerly Mrs. Brad Pitt.

Read more >

Supermodel Iman and Liam Dalton

Status: Split

Him: President of Axiom Capital Management

Her: Supermodel who has graced covers of Vogue, Vanity Fair, V, Ebony, Elle. Muse for Halston, Gianni Versace, Calvin Klein, Issey Miyake, Donna Karan and Yves Saint-Laurent. Wife (now) of David Bowie.

Film Star Devon Aoki and PE Analyst James Bailey

Status: Engaged (and pregnant)

Him: TA Associates' analyst for Boston-based TA Associates

Her: Model, actress and Benihana heiress

Read more >

Supermodel Elle Macpherson and Arki Busson

Status: Split (two kids)

Him: Hedge fund mogul, founder and Chairman of the EIM Group, a fund-of-funds company. Was a marketing representative for hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones.

Her: Supermodel who has graced covers of Time, Elle, GQ, Harper's Bazaar, Vogue and Sports Illustrated. Now a entrepreneur in her own right.

Film star Uma Thurman and Arki Busson

Status: Dating

Him: Hedge fund mogul, founder and Chairman of the EIM Group, a fund-of-funds company. Was a marketing representative for PTJ.

Her: Began modelling and graced cover of Vogue at 15, and appeared in other magazine editiorials including Glamor. Now renowned actress who continues to model for Lancome and Louis Vuitton.

Royal vixen Pippa Middleton and Alex Loudon

Status: Dating

Him: Stockbroker or financial analyst at SABMiller -- a beer company.

Her: Sister of future Queen of England, Royal Wedding star.

Read more >

Princess Madeleine of Sweden and Christopher O'Neill

Status: Dating

Him: Financial adviser

Her: Princess of Sweden

Read more >

Singer Billy Joel and Alexis Roderick

Status: Dating

Him: Singer

Her: A Morgan Stanley senior risk officer

Read more >

Supermodel Tyra Banks and John Utendahl

Status: Dating

Him: Owner of investment bank Utehdahl Group.

Her: Don't you already know? TV host and previously supermodel who has modelled for Victoria's Secret, Anna Sui, Coors Light, CoverGirl, Badgley Mischka, Bill Blass, Cynthia Rowley, Chanel, Christian Dior, and Yves Saint Laurent. Graced covers of Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Cosmopolitan, Elle, GQ and the Sports Illustrated. Is now a media mogul in her own right.

Film and TV Rose McGowan and Rob Adams

Status: Dating

Him: All we know is he's in finance.

Her: Film and TV star. Notable for role in Charmed and being Marylin Manson's ex.

Now check out a more narrow field...

Don't miss models who have a thing for bankers >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.