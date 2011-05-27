13 Celebrities Who Have A Thing For Wall Streeters

Photo: AP
As if having millions or billions of dollars isn’t enough, Wall Street moguls tend to win on another front: beautiful women.Of course, not all those women need the millions or billions — some already have it themselves.
From film stars, to supermodels, to celebrity wives (and mistresses), to royals, here are the celebrities who have a thing for Wall Street guys (and one girl).
Status: Dating (four years)
Him: Worked at Keels Capital Management; Pequot Capital Management
Her: TV superstar and news anchor
Status: Never
Him: A banker that lived in the West Village condo she was looking at
Her: Friends star, film star, formerly Mrs. Brad Pitt.
Status: Split
Him: President of Axiom Capital Management
Her: Supermodel who has graced covers of Vogue, Vanity Fair, V, Ebony, Elle. Muse for Halston, Gianni Versace, Calvin Klein, Issey Miyake, Donna Karan and Yves Saint-Laurent. Wife (now) of David Bowie.
Status: Engaged (and pregnant)
Him: TA Associates' analyst for Boston-based TA Associates
Her: Model, actress and Benihana heiress
Status: Split (two kids)
Him: Hedge fund mogul, founder and Chairman of the EIM Group, a fund-of-funds company. Was a marketing representative for hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones.
Her: Supermodel who has graced covers of Time, Elle, GQ, Harper's Bazaar, Vogue and Sports Illustrated. Now a entrepreneur in her own right.
Status: Dating
Him: Hedge fund mogul, founder and Chairman of the EIM Group, a fund-of-funds company. Was a marketing representative for PTJ.
Her: Began modelling and graced cover of Vogue at 15, and appeared in other magazine editiorials including Glamor. Now renowned actress who continues to model for Lancome and Louis Vuitton.
Status: Dating
Him: Stockbroker or financial analyst at SABMiller -- a beer company.
Her: Sister of future Queen of England, Royal Wedding star.
Status: Dating
Him: Owner of investment bank Utehdahl Group.
Her: Don't you already know? TV host and previously supermodel who has modelled for Victoria's Secret, Anna Sui, Coors Light, CoverGirl, Badgley Mischka, Bill Blass, Cynthia Rowley, Chanel, Christian Dior, and Yves Saint Laurent. Graced covers of Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Cosmopolitan, Elle, GQ and the Sports Illustrated. Is now a media mogul in her own right.
Status: Dating
Him: All we know is he's in finance.
Her: Film and TV star. Notable for role in Charmed and being Marylin Manson's ex.
