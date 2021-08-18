17 celebrities who fell in love with someone working behind the scenes

- We hear a lot about celebrities who fell in love with other actors on set.
- But there are plenty of stars who dated or married people who are off-camera, too.
- A-listers have found love with directors, writers, publicists, assistants, and hair stylists.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
“He truly, to this day, to this minute, is just my favorite human,” she told ET in 2018. “I’m more interested in what he has to say or his point of view just more than anybody.”
The couple share three kids: twins Hazel and Phinnaeus and son Henry.
They got married in 2018 and then worked together again on Falchuk’s Netflix series “The Politician” in 2019. In fact, in 2021, Paltrow said she’d only act again if her husband was involved.
“I have to be f—ing the writer,” she told Naomi Campbell in January. “But that’s sort of it. If my husband writes something and he wants me to do it, then I’ll do it.”
Shortly after, they began dating and got engaged in 2016. They married in March 2017, and they welcomed a daughter, George, in May 2021.
“It happened out of the blue. This really drunk guy was hitting on me, making such an idiot of himself, yelling at me,” she told Elle in 2012. “Jim came over and said, ‘Please excuse my friend. He’s just broken up with someone.’ Jim was a really good friend, pulling him out of that situation. That’s just kind of who he is, a really good person,” she continued.
They wed in 2011, and they share a son, Tennessee.
But they met in the ’90s, right after Rudd starred in a little film called “Clueless.” On the advice of director Amy Heckerling, he moved to New York City and found a publicist. Upon arriving in the Big Apple, he went straight to the publicist’s office with his suitcases. A woman working there at the time, Yaeger, offered to bring them to her friend’s apartment — a few days later, he asked her to lunch, and the rest is history.
They got married in 2012, and they have two kids.
When asked in 2017 what she cared about more from her “Black Swan” experience, winning an Oscar or meeting her husband, she said, “Yeah. The husband more.”
Bale also stated that Blažić was a stunt driver during “The Dark Knight Returns.” He told The Wall Street Journal in 2014, “My wife was a stunt driver, she was chasing me through the city in ‘Batman.’ She was driving one of the cop cars. She can do 180s and stunts and all that. She terrifies me. My wife terrifies me.”
They met in 1993 on a blind date and got married later that year. They have two kids together.
“I never take him for granted. I’ve never met a person who has more integrity than my husband. I respect that. There’s his humor and intelligence, too, and he’s really cute, all those things — but if you don’t respect your partner, you’ll get sick of him,” she told Parade in 2012.
In 1999, they wed, and then welcomed three kids. They even worked together on “Sweet Home Alabama,” with Fink as a make-up artist on set.
However, it wasn’t all smooth sailing. Fink filed for divorce in 2015, citing irreconcilable differences. But the two worked through it, and they officially called off the divorce in 2017.
Kail, who also was an executive producer on the show, and Williams announced their relationship and their engagement and Williams’ pregnancy all at once in People in December 2019. They made their red carpet debut the following month. Williams gave birth last summer, a few months after they secretly wed.
They’ve continued to work together on almost all of Fey’s projects — Richmond was the composer for “30 Rock,” “Mean Girls,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” “Great News,” “Mr. Mayor,” and is a producer on “Girls5eva.”
Fey and Richmond also collaborated on the Broadway adaptation of “Mean Girls,” with Richmond on music and Fey writing the book. They were each nominated for Tonys.
“I was the boss,” he told The New York Times ahead of their May 2014 wedding. “I didn’t want to screw everything up.”
Wilson, for her part, was more sure about their romance.
“I liked him the whole time because he is the most kind, genuine and funny person I have ever met,” she said. “But David felt it was not a good idea to get involved with the actresses.”
The couple worked together again on the NBC sitcom “Marry Me,” starring Wilson, that was loosely based on their life. They now have two kids, Max and Henry.
They are working on one of their highest-profile collaborations this year, a Netflix series called “The Chair,” which Peet wrote and produced. Benioff (and his “Game of Thrones” collaborator D.B. Weiss) produced the show, as well. It stars Sandra Oh.
In 2015, Esmail’s biggest hit “Mr. Robot” premiered on USA and the two announced their engagement after two years of dating. They got married in 2017 and welcomed their daughter in May 2021.
“I’ve been married for so long now, I don’t even remember dating,” Greenfield joked to ABC News in 2014. “She’s the boss. Yeah, she’s the boss. She keeps me in the ground, as opposed to grounded,” he added.
They have two children together.
At the end of his newest Netflix special “Inside,” he included a note thanking her. It read, “to lor, for everything.”
He told 9Honey Celebrity in 2020 that his wife is a big part of his success.
“I always listen when it comes to my wife and when it comes [to] books,” he said while promoting “The Dry.”
He added, “She’s got an amazing track record. I think every adaptation I’ve been a part of — and there’s been quite a few — has been a result of being passed across the pillow. With the exception of ‘Black Hawk Down,’ every adaptation I’ve been in, my wife has read the book and recommended it.”