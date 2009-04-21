Celebrities Conquer Ustream, Too

Sitcom actor and entrepreneur wannabe Ashton Kutcher may be the “King of Twitter,” as Oprah dubbed him, but he and his fellow B-list celebrities aren’t stopping with the micro-blogging service in their conquest of the Web. They’re also flooding on to live video sites like Ustream.tv.



Today, for example, Ashton’s production company Katalyst media announced a partnership with Ustream.tv “to bring live, interactive and original programming to online audiences worldwide,” according to a statement. There’s also plans for some kind of “live streaming aggregator on the iPhone,” to be released in May 2009.

To tide you over til then, we’ve below embedded seven celebrity live-streams, including Ashton’s personal account.

Do any of these high-profile accounts make Ustream.tv money? We’re doubtful. What kind of marketer wants to put their ad next to Snoop Dogg smoking a joint? The best these celebrities likely do for Ustream is raise its profile, perhaps leading to more sales of its white-label technology licenses.

Ashton’s embed, which has featured Demi Moore, Larry King, and Soleil Moon Frye:



Diddy’s Embed:



Hollywood Records, which has featured Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus and the Plain White T’s



Snoop Dogg:



Lil Wayne, Lil Twist, Mack Maine sometimes appear on “Playaz TV”



Perez Hilton:



Warren G:



