25 Great Photos Of Actors Nerding Out At Comic-Con

Kevin Winter/Getty Images The ‘Batman V Superman’ cast members surprised fans at Comic-Con Saturday morning.

Comic-Con isn’t just about seeing movie panels and dressing up in cosplay.

It’s also a time to see big-name actors unwind and geek out amongst fans and themselves.

From going around the Con in costume to geeking out on the showroom floor, here are some of the best moments that were captured.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.