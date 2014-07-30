25 Great Photos Of Actors Nerding Out At Comic-Con

Kevin Winter/Getty ImagesThe ‘Batman V Superman’ cast members surprised fans at Comic-Con Saturday morning.
Comic-Con isn’t just about seeing movie panels and dressing up in cosplay.
It’s also a time to see big-name actors unwind and geek out amongst fans and themselves.
From going around the Con in costume to geeking out on the showroom floor, here are some of the best moments that were captured.
The Oculus Rift wasn't just for fans. Actor Nathan Fillion ('Castle') tried out the 'Game of Thrones' virtual experience at WIRED's Cafe.
Michael Douglas, Paul Rudd, and 'House of Cards' actor Corey Stoll posed with the official 'Ant-Man' helmet for next year's film.
He took the stage to show off the Infinity Gauntlet, a powerful glove worn by villain Thanos who will appear in future Marvel films.
For his first time at Comic-Con, 'Harry Potter' star Daniel Radcliffe walked the floor as Spider-Man posing with fans.
So is 'The Talking Dead' host Chris Hardwick who snapped a shot with 'Batman V Superman' actors Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, and Gal Gadot.
'Arrow' actor John Barrowman was one of several actors who sat in a real-life Mario Go-Kart at the Nintendo Lounge on TV Guide Magazine's Yacht.
Closeby, Alex Hirsch ('Gravity Falls') and Jason Ritter ('Parenthood') were ready to duke it out at on the new 'Super Smash Bros.'
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.