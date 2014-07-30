25 Great Photos Of Actors Nerding Out At Comic-Con

Kirsten Acuna
Ben affleck henry cavillKevin Winter/Getty ImagesThe ‘Batman V Superman’ cast members surprised fans at Comic-Con Saturday morning.

Comic-Con isn’t just about seeing movie panels and dressing up in cosplay.

It’s also a time to see big-name actors unwind and geek out amongst fans and themselves.

From going around the Con in costume to geeking out on the showroom floor, here are some of the best moments that were captured.

The Oculus Rift wasn't just for fans. Actor Nathan Fillion ('Castle') tried out the 'Game of Thrones' virtual experience at WIRED's Cafe.

Mike Tyson playfully punched out this fan.

'Game of Thrones' actor Pedro Pascal served up themed beer from the series ...

... while trying some out himself.

Michael Douglas, Paul Rudd, and 'House of Cards' actor Corey Stoll posed with the official 'Ant-Man' helmet for next year's film.

Mark Ruffalo felt pretty intimidated by Thor's muscles at the 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' panel.

Robert Downey, Jr. showered fans in a bouquet of roses when he made his entrance to the stage.

Josh Brolin was not impressed.

He took the stage to show off the Infinity Gauntlet, a powerful glove worn by villain Thanos who will appear in future Marvel films.

Brolin probably should have kept a better eye on it.

Above: Actor Michael Rooker from 'Guardians of the Galaxy.'

Benedict Cumberbatch came out for his first Comic-Con ...

... and found his 'Hobbit' character Smaug in LEGO form.

Co-star Luke Evans found his double, too. It's just a wee bit smaller.

TV's original Batman Adam West found a mini-replica of his old Batmobile.

For his first time at Comic-Con, 'Harry Potter' star Daniel Radcliffe walked the floor as Spider-Man posing with fans.

Source: MTV News

Jack Black hung out with his co-stars from Sony's new movie 'Goosebumps.'

Comic-Con is never complete until 'The Walking Dead' cast and crew gather for some selfies.

Actor Norman Reedus is a big proponent of capturing the action.

So is 'The Talking Dead' host Chris Hardwick who snapped a shot with 'Batman V Superman' actors Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, and Gal Gadot.

... and later made silly faces with Channing Tatum.

'Arrow' actor John Barrowman was one of several actors who sat in a real-life Mario Go-Kart at the Nintendo Lounge on TV Guide Magazine's Yacht.

Closeby, Alex Hirsch ('Gravity Falls') and Jason Ritter ('Parenthood') were ready to duke it out at on the new 'Super Smash Bros.'

Stephen Colbert and his son dressed up to host 'The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies' panel.

'True Blood' actor Stephen Moyer's vampire instincts kicked in at the Marvel booth ...

... but he was all smiles for co-star and wife Anna Paquin afterward.

Some celebrities dressed up for Comic-Con ...

