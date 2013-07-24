25 Photos Of Celebrities Nerding Out At Comic-Con

Jennifer Lawrence, Peter Dinklage, and Nicholas Hoult goofed off at the 20th Century Fox panel.

Hollywood’s elite unleashed their inner geeks at Comic-Con this past weekend.



The four-day convention jam-packed celebrity appearances during its dozens of premieres, panels, and previews.

Actors worked the red carpet in comic book underwear, while others hard-core cosplayed as superheroes.

Some channeled their own characters on stage. Bryan Cranston wore a Walter White mask and Tom Hiddleston appeared in full Loki costume.

Fans loved it.

