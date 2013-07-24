25 Photos Of Celebrities Nerding Out At Comic-Con

Hollywood’s elite unleashed their inner geeks at Comic-Con this past weekend.
The four-day convention jam-packed celebrity appearances during its dozens of premieres, panels, and previews.
Actors worked the red carpet in comic book underwear, while others hard-core cosplayed as superheroes.
Some channeled their own characters on stage. Bryan Cranston wore a Walter White mask and Tom Hiddleston appeared in full Loki costume.
Fans loved it.
Later, Lawrence, Peter Dinklage, and Nicholas Hoult had an identity crisis at the 20th Century Fox panel.
