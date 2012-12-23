10 Stars Who Got Arrested But Still Pulled Off Successful Careers

Photo: AP
For most people, getting arrested isn’t a good thing.But it hasn’t seemed to bother these celebrities – at least not in terms of their careers.
Many celebs have been brought down by an arrest or two, while others get arrested over and over again.
But some have overcome the stigma of a criminal record and go on to cash in super successful careers.
Before Lowe was arrested in the late 80s, he starred in cult classics like St. Elmo's Fire and The Outsiders.
He was arrested in 1988 after a videotape surfaced allegedly featuring the actor having sex with two women, one of whom was only 16, according to CBS News.
After his arrest, Lowe went on to star in The West Wing, one of the most popular political dramas in recent memory.
Kardashian was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in 2007 and was later sentenced to 30 days in jail for violating her probation stemming from the charge, People reported in 2008.
No one can deny the arrest did nothing to hamper the youngest Kardashian sister's reality TV career.
In fact, her legal drama was even featured on America's biggest guilty pleasure show.
Sheen has an arrest record nearly as long as Lindsay Lohan's.
Two standouts: He was arrested in 2009 on domestic violence charges stemming from an alleged fight with now-ex-wife Brooke Mueller, People reported at the time.
He was also charged with misdemeanour battery in 1997 after an ex-girlfriend claimed he abused her, according to Babble. He pleaded no contest to that charge.
But through it all, and until recently, Sheen maintained a successful career, starring in everything from Platoon to Two and a Half Men.
The future Mrs. Joel Madden was arrested on suspicion of DUI back in 2006 when cops spotted her allegedly driving the wrong way down the freeway, TMZ reported at the time.
She also pleaded guilty to heroin possession stemming from a 2003 arrest, according to ABC News.
Richie has since turned her life around, marrying record producer Joel Madden, with whom she has two kids. Her career has also taken off with successful launches of her Winter Kate fashion line and House of Harlow jewelry line.
Brown's arrest made tabloid history after he was nabbed in 2009 on charges he assaulted Rihanna.
Brown was sentenced to probation, a punishment that was upheld this November, CBS News reported at the time.
Brown was signed with Jive Records in 2004, five years before his arrest. Following his arrest, he released two hit albums -- Graffiti in 2010 and F.A.M.E. in 2011.
Gibson was arrested in 2006 on DUI charges, CNN reported at the time.
Making matter worse, the actor spewed anti-Semitic remarks to the sheriff's deputies who arrested him, a move for which he later apologized, The Associated Press reported.
Before his arrest, Gibson starred in blockbusters like Braveheart and The Patriot. And while his brush with the law didn't completely destroy his career, he did downgrade with movies like The Beaver.
Grant, who once starred in Four Weddings and a Funeral, was arrested in 1995 after police allegedly caught him with a prostitute, The Telegraph reported at the time.
Since his run-in with the law, Grant has appeared in Notting Hill and Bridget Jones's Diary.
Before his 2007 arrest, and subsequent conviction, for running a dog fighting ring, Vick played quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons.
While many speculated his NFL career would never recover once he was released from prison in 2009, Vick bounced back and snagged a spot with the Philadelphia Eagles.
One little arrest could never destroy Clooney's career, especially since it was for a good cause.
The Ocean's 11 heartthrob was arrested back in March for protesting outside the Sudanese embassy in Washington D.C., The Huffington Post reported at the time.
While Clooney hasn't done much since March, he has some projects in the works and clearly isn't going anywhere any time soon.
Panettiere made a name for herself appearing in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit episodes and Heroes.
But she found herself on the wrong end of a Japanese arrest warrant back in 2007 when she tried to interfere with fishermen's efforts to catch and kill dolphins, The Today Show reported at the time.
The star has since moved on to star in ABC's newest hit drama Nashville, which has earned rave reviews from Entertainment Weekly.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.