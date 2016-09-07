The wild and crazy costumes celebrities wore at Burning Man

Business Insider/Aly Weisman Burning Man is a crazy place.

Celebrities can burn with the best of them.

Every year, they join the tens of thousands of people who flock to Black Rock Desert, Nevada, to brave the dust, heat, and wind at the counterculture gathering.

With elaborate costumes and their phones in hand, they Instagram themselves on the playa as they sweat, dance, and find themselves along with everyone else.

And this year — the 30th anniversary of the festival — was no exception.

Katy Perry was ready for dust storms with sunglasses and a pig snout mask. Her hair was also on point.





Model and actress Cara Delevingne was there with her sister Poppy and friends.



She also ran into Paris Hilton.



Hilton dominated Burning Man on Instagram alongside her brother Baron.







Model Karlie Kloss was also at the playa, and even saw Cara Delevingne.





So did Scott Eastwood.



Heidi Klum took in the majesty of it all.

Model Nina Agdal had some awesome costumes.





And Diplo posed with some cool art.





Until next year, Burning Man!

