13 celebrities who bought homes for their parents after making it big in Hollywood

Chris Pratt bought his mum, Kathy Pratt, a house after landing his first major role.

“I bought my mum a house when I was 23 years old,” the actor said during a 2019 interview for BuzzFeed.

“I wasn’t rich,” he continued. “I had just enough to buy the house. I was rich for a second, and then I was poor, but my mum had a house.”

Cardi B wanted to buy a home for her mum, and she made that dream a reality in 2018.

“It’s always been a dream to buy my mother a house,” Cardi B captioned a video shared on Instagram in November 2018. “Last year I was so thirsty to buy my mum a house but the ones I was interested for her weren’t at my price range. I worked and worked and now I’m here !! Thank you everybody who supported me to make my childhood dreams come true!”

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper also gave fans a tour of the home in videos, showing off the basement, gym, and kitchen areas.

Michael B. Jordan bought a mansion in Sherman Oaks, California for him and parents Donna Jordan and Michael A. Jordan.

He purchased the home in 2015 and spoke several times about being roommates with his parents.

“Look, it’s every kid’s dream, to buy their mum and dad a house,” the “Black Panther” star told The Times in 2018. “It was a bucket-list thing for me.”

Chris Hemsworth paid off his parents’ home once he got his big break.

“That was the first thing I did,” the “Thor: Ragnarok” star, who’s one of three children, told GQ Australia in 2017. “As you get older, the roles reverse – they had us so young, they worked long hours, they gave up all their youth, to give us a great life.”

Hemsworth also told Men’s Health that he loved acting, but was motivated to be proactive about seeking out auditions because of his family’s financial strains.

“I always wanted to act, and one of the first things I wanted to do when I got any money was pay my parents’ house off,” he said. “I’d asked Dad once when he thought he’d pay it off and he said, ‘Honestly, probably never.’ Most people are in that boat and I wanted to change that. So I was super active with auditions.”

Hemsworth later told GQ Australia that he hit a rut after he was able to fulfil that promise to parents Leoni Hemsworth and Craig Hemsworth.

“I must admit that once I had paid off my parents’ house and taken care of my family, I had a moment where I thought: what now? What’s driving this?'” he said.

Younger brother Liam Hemsworth also recalled the moment Chris told their father that he cleared their debt.

“He [his father] called my brother Chris back and said: ‘I don’t know how to feel. Since I left home I have had debts and I thought I’d be paying them off until I died and have this weight hanging over me, and now to have them completely cleared,'” Liam recalled in a 2015 interview with The Independent.

He added: “They are so happy now and able to spend more time with us, I would love to be able to do something for my parents like that.”

Tina Turner said that she felt fulfilled after buying her mum a home.

“I don’t have one debt at the moment,” Turner said of her life changing for the better after divorcing Ike Turner.

“I have a home now,” she told Rolling Stone in 1986. “I always wanted a home, but I didn’t have one because my parents broke up. I was determined to have that foundation. So I bought my mother a house, and now we all go there – my sons, my sister, her daughter. I’m reliving something I wanted when I was a child. The principal’s daughters had homes, and now I have a home. I’ve made that dream a reality.”

John Boyega’s heartfelt gift to his parents brought them to tears.

In January 2020, the “Star Wars” actor posted a video of the moment he surprised his parents with a new home in London, England.

Boyega fooled Samson and Abigail Boyega into thinking they were going to the building to participate in an interview. Instead, they ended up in their new dwelling.

“I just thought it’s best that you live in an environment and place where you’re happy, and you have space and privacy,” the actor said.

He added, “Moments like these make all the hard work worth it.”

Boyega also told Entertainment Tonight that the gesture was about “giving back to my king and my queen.”

Niall Horan bought his mum a house in Mullingar, Ireland.

According to a 2020 interview with British GQ, Horan stays at the aforementioned house whenever he visits the town where he was born and raised.

The “Heartbreak Weather” singer previously told the Irish Mirror that he paid off his mum’s mortgage and splurged on a car for her.

Horan told The Irish Sun that he offered to buy a home for his father as well (his parents are divorced), but he turned him down.

Nicki Minaj said that “it felt amazing” when she was able to purchase a home for her mum, Carol Maraj.

“I remember when I was little I used to pray that I would get money to help my mum and it’s crazy that it comes to fruition even before the album comes out,” Minaj told Houston, Texas radio station 97.9 The Box in 2010 ahead of the release of her debut studio album “Pink Friday.”

The rapper also referenced the house in the lyrics for her track “I’m the Best,” saying: “I remember when I couldn’t buy my mother a couch / Now I’m sittin’ at the closin’ bought my mother a house.”

NFL star Russell Wilson caught his mum by surprise when he took her to a brand new home in 2019.

Wilson posted videos from the moment when mum Tammy Wilson approached the front door and stood in disbelief when he told her that it was her new home.

“All these years you have never asked me for anything… only thing you ever wanted is for me to LOVE. Well thanks for loving us the way you do. This one’s for you. I love you momma,” he captioned the post.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who rose to fame as a professional wrestler, has bought multiple houses for his parents over the years.

In an Instagram post shared in 2018, the “Hobbs & Shaw” star recalled his family living “like gypsies on the road from one state to another,” residing in “little apartments.”

“The first home my parents ever lived in was the one I bought for them in 1999,” Johnson said of parents Ata Johnson and Rocky Johnson. “They divorced about 5yrs later and as with life, stuff happens and things got a little complicated.”

The actor went on to say that despite the split, he’s always made an effort to provide his parents with the things they needed, like separate homes.

In Christmas 2018, Johnson surprised his mum with a new home, which brought her to tears.

He did the same for his father in 2019, talking about the moment in a video shared on Instagram.

“It felt good to me, and it felt good to my heart,” the actor said. “My dad used to beat my a–, tough love, and I hated it back then, but I’m so grateful for it now and it just felt good to kinda give back to the ones who raised you so, love you too, pop.”

Zayn Malik’s mum got emotional when she stepped inside the home that he purchased for her.

Footage from the heartfelt moment was seen in One Direction’s 2013 documentary “This Is Us.”

“I know that you always used to say, ‘I’ll get you a house one day when I’m older,'” mum Tricia Malik said during the movie.

She continued: “You worked so hard, Zayn, and I’m just so proud of you. Very, very proud of you. I can’t even thank you enough for what you’ve done.”

A 2016 interview with Dazed magazine also said that the singer bought her another new home in a “nicer area” in Bradford, England.

Rapper Travis Scott gave his parents a mansion for Christmas in 2016.

“Bought my fam a crib for Christmas. Use to sleep on floors. Now we walk on marble,” Scott tweeted in December 2016.

On Instagram, Scott said that the gift was something he had “been working on my whole life” and he was “very thankful.”

He also shared videos of his family members exploring the home, which includes an arcade and a pool.

Rihanna gave her mum a lavish, five-bedroom house in their home country of Barbados in 2012.

The moment was captured on “The Oprah Winfrey Show.”

“I wanted to do this for you for a very long time,” Rihanna said. “You have been such an amazing mother, example, soldier, and you get to walk away with the key to this house tonight.”

