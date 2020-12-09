13 celebrities who were born on Christmas Day or Christmas Eve

GRAEME JENNINGS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Dr. Anthony Fauci will turn 80 on Christmas Eve.

Christmastime might be the most wonderful time of year, but as any December 24 or December 25 baby knows, it’s a hard time to have a birthday.

But Christmas babies, you’re not alone – these 13 celebrities were born on either Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.

Jimmy Buffett and Sissy Spacek will celebrate their birthdays on December 25, and Justin Trudeau and singer Dido will both turn 49 that day.

Sometimes, sharing your birthday with a holiday can be fun â€” think: Halloween, St. Patrick’s Day, or July 4. But trying to celebrate your day of birth while many others are celebrating Christmas can be tricky.

Christmas babies: We see you, and now you have 13 more celebrity friends to commiserate with. These 13 celebrities, from Stephenie Meyer to Jimmy Buffett, were born on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.

Keep scrolling to see who’s sharing their birthday with the reason for the season.

Ricky Martin’s 49th birthday is on December 24, 2020.

Brendon Thorne/Getty Ricky Martin.

To get into the Christmas spirit this year, Martin voiced a character in the Netflix holiday film “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey.”

Everyone’s favourite expert on infectious diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, will turn 80 on Christmas Eve.

Al Drago – Pool/Getty Images Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Fauci was born on December 24, 1940 – and while he might not have been a huge celebrity for the first seven decades of his life, Decade No. 8 is shaping up to be his busiest ever.

Louis Tomlinson’s 29th birthday is on Christmas Eve.

Vivien Killilea/GettyImages Louis Tomlinson.

Tomlinson is the oldest member of One Direction, and the oldest of seven siblings.

Jimmy Buffett will celebrate his 74th birthday on December 25, 2020.

Getty Jimmy Buffett.

Of the many, many, albums Buffett has released over his decades-long career, he’s put out two Christmas albums: 1996’s “Christmas Island” and 2016’s “‘Tis the SeaSon.”

“Twilight” author Stephenie Meyer will celebrate her 47th birthday on Christmas Eve.

Amanda Edwards/WireImage/Getty Images Stephenie Meyer.

Meyer released the eighth instalment in the “Twilight” saga this year, “Midnight Sun,” a re-telling of the first “Twilight” book from Edward’s perspective.

Lee Daniels turns the big 6-1 on December 24 this year.

Noam Galai/Getty Images for TIME Lee Daniels.

The Oscar-nominated director is celebrating his 61st birthday this year, 15 years after his directorial debut, “Shadowboxer.”

On December 24, Ryan Seacrest will turn 46.

Steve Granitz / Contributor / Getty Images Ryan Seacrest.

Last year, Seacrest celebrated his birthday with a family gathering and “birthday fondue.”

Jeremy Strong was born 42 years ago on Christmas Day, 1978.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images Jeremy Strong.

The “Succession” star has a few things to celebrate this year. He won a Critics’ Choice Award and an Emmy for his work as Kendall Long in “Succession,” which finally started shooting its highly anticipated season three this month, and he starred in the critically acclaimed Aaron Sorkin film, “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

Sissy Spacek’s 71st birthday is on Christmas Day.

AP Sissy Spacek.

The Oscar winner starred in the 2008 Christmas rom-com “Four Christmases.”

On December 25, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau turns 49.

Associated Press Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

At 43 years old, Trudeau was the second-youngest prime minister in Canadian history when he was elected in November 2015.

Dido will also turn 49 on Christmas Day this year.

Kieran Doherty/AP Images Dido.

The British singer takes a page out of Paddington Bear’s book to celebrate her birthday – since Christmas is already a holiday,she celebrates her birthday on June 25.

Annie Lennox’s 66th birthday is on Christmas Day.

Vera Anderson/WireImage/Getty Images Annie Lennox.

The “Walking on Broken Glass” singer released her first and only Christmas album, “A Christmas Cornucopia,” in 2010.

Danish supermodel Helena Christensen will turn 52 on December 25, 2020.

Jason Mendez/Invision/AP Helena Christensen.

Christensen first gained mainstream recognition 30 years ago when she starred in the music video for Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Game.”

