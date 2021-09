16 celebrities you didn’t know were from the Midwest

Famous for roles on “Golden Girls” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” Betty White is one of Hollywood’s oldest stars at 98 years old.

Garland became a household name when she starred in “The Wizard of Oz” in 1939. She went on to star in classic movies such as “Meet Me in St. Louis” and “A Star Is Born.” Renée Zellweger won an Oscar in 2020 for best actress for her portrayal of Garland’s tumultuous life in “Judy.”

Legend is the first Black man and youngest person ever to achieve the prestigious EGOT : Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony awards.

After her breakthrough role of Sookie in “Gilmore Girls,” McCarthy starred in “Bridesmaids,” “Ghostbusters,” and “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” She’s currently starring in “Nine Perfect Strangers” on Hulu.

Melissa McCarthy grew up on a farm in Plainfield, Illinois.

Union is known for roles in “Bring It On,” “10 Things I Hate About You,” and the television series “Being Mary Jane.”

He’s best known for roles in “Hit and Run” and “Employee of the Month,” hosting the podcast “Armchair Expert,” and his marriage to actress Kristen Bell

Dax Shepard was born in Milford, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit.

Kristen Bell is also from the Midwest, having been born and raised in Huntington Woods, Michigan.

Kristen Bell. Christopher Polk/Getty Images

A singer and actress, Bell voiced Princess Anna in “Frozen” and narrated “Gossip Girl.” She also starred in “The Good Place” and “Veronica Mars.”