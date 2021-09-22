16 celebrities you didn’t know were from the Midwest

Melissa McCarthy grew up on a farm in Plainfield, Illinois.

Union is known for roles in “Bring It On,” “10 Things I Hate About You,” and the television series “Being Mary Jane.”

Dax Shepard was born in Milford, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit.

Kristen Bell is also from the Midwest, having been born and raised in Huntington Woods, Michigan.

A singer and actress, Bell voiced Princess Anna in “Frozen” and narrated “Gossip Girl.” She also starred in “The Good Place” and “Veronica Mars.”