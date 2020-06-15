17 celebrities who have faced backlash for their responses to George Floyd's death and Black Lives Matter protests

Rick Kern / Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/WireImage; Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Celebrities like Lil Wayne, Madonna, and Lana Del Rey were criticised for their responses to George Floyd’s death.

Many fans look to their favourite celebrities to raise awareness about issues, donate money, and set an example for the general public.

Several famous figures have faced criticism for their lacklustre, and, in some cases, inappropriate, responses to George Floyd’s death and the subsequent protests.

Insider rounded up the celebrities who have stirred up controversy by issuing tone-deaf comments and partaking in strange behaviour.

Celebrities have some of the most far-reaching platforms on social media. So when George Floyd died at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota, people hoped that famous figures would use their resources to raise awareness about the Black Lives Matter movement, donate money, and set an example for others.

And while some celebrities, like Ariana Grande, Halsey, and Kendrick Sampson, have attended the Black Lives Matter protests across the country and leveraged their platforms to address racial inequality in America, others have not.

David Guetta, for example, remixed a version of Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech in a “tone-deaf” tribute to Floyd. And Madonna contributed a video of her son dancing to Michael Jackson’s song “They Don’t Really Care About Us” to “honour” Floyd and his family.

Insider listed 17 celebrities who have been criticised for their words and behaviour in the midst of the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests.

Lil Wayne said that disgruntled people should blame themselves for injustices.

Matt Sayles/Invision/AP Lil Wayne made the comments during an Instagram Live with Fat Joe.

The rapper faced backlash after saying that people should blame themselves for police brutality rather than police or other races.

“I think we also have to understand that we have to get very specific. We have to get so specific. What I mean by that – we have to stop viewing it with such a broad view, meaning we have to stop placing the blame on the whole force and everybody of a certain race, everybody with a badge,” he said during an Instagram Live with Fat Joe on May 28.

Wayne continued, “We have to actually get into who that person is, and if we want to place the blame on anybody, it should be ourselves for not doing more than what we think we’re doing.”

The “Lollipop” rapper stated that while some people “think they did something” by tweeting or wearing a shirt about the Black Lives Matter movement, it’s more important to “learn about it more.”

“What we need to do is learn about it more. If we want to scream about something, know what we screaming about. We want to protest something, know what we protesting about,” he said, adding, “There’s a bunch of facts that we think we know that we don’t know.”

While some people supported Wayne’s desire to learn more about the issues, many criticised him for insinuating that black people were at fault for police brutality instead of looking more deeply at systemic racism.

Virgil Abloh’s Wikipedia page was edited to call him “Cheap A–” and “Mr. $US50” after the designer donated $US50 to bail funds.

Edward Berthelot/GC Images Virgil Abloh shared a photo of his donation on his Instagram story.

Abloh was ridiculed for making a $US50 donation to bail funds in Miami, Florida, on May 31.

“i’m crazy inspired. for kids in the streets that need bail funds for George Floyd protests,” he wrote on the receipt on his Instagram story, disclosing the donation amount.

After viewing his contribution, people pointed out that $US50 doesn’t cover the cost of one pair of socks made by Abloh’s brand Off-White. One person noted that some of the socks cost $US100 and tweeted, “He spent a half a sock on protestors.”

The first lines of his Wikipedia page were changed to include “Mr. 50$” and “Cheap A–.” Someone also edited the “Personal Life” section of his page. They wrote, “He donated a whooping amount of 50$ to urge on protesters who protested the unlawful killing of George Floyd.”

Abloh responded to the backlash with a statement on Instagram addressing the criticism about his donation.

He wrote, “I can understand your frustration if you think my contributions were limited to $US50. Purely false when it comes to the total. I have donated $US20,500 to bail funds and other causes related to this movement.”

Abloh also faced backlash for criticising looting, for which he also apologised, saying, “I apologise that it seemed like my concern for those stores outweighed my concern for our right to protest injustice and express our anger and rage in this moment.”

David Guetta’s tribute to George Floyd left people “speechless.”

John Parra/Getty Images for The Media Nanny David Guetta remixed Martin Luther King’s ‘I Have a Dream’ speech.

After Guetta released a tribute to George Floyd using a remixed version of Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech on May 30, viewers were left confused and shocked.

Guetta performed the mash-up atop a Manhattan rooftop during a livestream concert for coronavirus relief.

“The world is going through difficult times and America too, actually. Last night, I knew we were going to do this and I made a special record in honour of George Floyd. I really hope we can see more unity and more peace when already things are so difficult,” he said, adding, “Shout out to his family.”

The song then picked up volume, and samples of King’s “I Have a Dream” speech played.

In response, people called the video “the whitest way to react to racism” and mocked the DJ for trying to “oontz oontz racism away.” Others were at a loss for words, saying they were left “speechless.”

Marina Diamandis drew criticism for saying people had to be “mentally ill” to be police officers.

KGC-189/STAR MAX/IPx Marina Diamandis previously went by the stage name Marina and the Diamonds.

The singer, who goes by the mononym Marina, upset many of her followers after saying that people had to be “mentally ill” to be a police offer in a tweet she shared on May 31.

People quickly took issue with Diamandis’ message, stating that she was trying to link two topics that aren’t related.

“I understand what you’re trying to say but please don’t conflate mental health issues with police brutality. There is no link and this is tone deaf,” one person wrote.

Others pointed out that people with mental health issues are often subject to discrimination and asked her not to villainize them.

Madonna shared a video of her son dancing to a Michael Jackson song to “honour” Floyd.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Madonna was widely criticised for the video she posted of her son.

Madonna was mocked after posting a video of her son dancing to “honour” Floyd on May 28.

“Brutal murder travels around the world my son David Dances to honour and pay tribute to George and His Family and all Acts of Racism and Discrimination that happen on a daily basis in America. #davidbanda #JusticeforGeorgeFloyd #MichaelJackson,” she tweeted.

In the video, David Banda Mwale Ciccone Ritchie, who Madonna adopted from Malawi in 2006, dances to Michael Jackson’s song “They Don’t Really Care About Us.”

Comparing the video to Kendall Jenner’s 2017 Pepsi commercial, in which the white supermodel resolves a protest by handing a police officer a can of soda, many people said that the pop star’s response wasn’t appropriate.

“I really appreciate you for allowing your son to dance away the racism for us,” one person wrote in response to the video.

Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevigne, and more celebrities incited anger for tagging their friends in Black Lives Matter chains on Instagram.

Samir Hussein/Contributor/Getty Images; Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Kendall Jenner and Cara Delevingne were criticised for reposting threads on Instagram.

Celebrities such as Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevigne, and Kylie Jenner reposted a Black Lives Matter chain on their Instagram stories following Floyd’s death.

With each repost, they each tagged 10 of their friends who “will not break the black lives matter chain.”

Although they were attempting to spread awareness about the Black Lives Matter movement and have shared other educational content to their social media accounts, people called them out for “playing a game” and being “self-serving.”

“unemployed college students are literally on a donating spree while celebrities are wiping the sweat off their forehead after just posting ‘BLM’ on their IG story,” one person tweeted.

Karol G apologised after sharing a photo of her dog to promote the Black Lives Matter movement.

Eric Jamison/Getty Images Karol G posted a photo of her dog to promote the Black Lives Matters movement.

The Colombian singer faced backlash after tweeting a photo of her black-and-white dog to make a point about racial inequality.

She wrote in a since-deleted tweet, “El ejemplo perfecto de que el Blanco y el Negro JUNTOS se ven hermosos,” which translates to, “The perfect example of white and black together they look beautiful.” She added the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter.

After receiving criticism for using an animal to promote racial equality, the singer issued an apology on Twitter.

“I was wrong and I apologise. I want to make clear that my intentions were right in the photo I posted earlier. I meant to say that racism is terrible and I cannot begin to understand it,” she wrote.

Karol G added, “I am still learning and taking active steps to help, aid and evoke change and I continue educating myself to understand the experience.”

Fans called out Doja Cat for ignoring current events after she asked followers to Photoshop a fish and dog together.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images Doja Cat has come under fire in recent months for allegedly participating in controversial online chatrooms.

“Can one of you guys photoshop together a dog and a fish to create a fish-dog hybrid for me because I need this don’t ask me why. I’d appreciate it a lot thanks,” the “Say So” singer tweeted on May 27.

Fans quickly criticised Doja Cat for ignoring current events, specifically the protests occurring across the nation as a result of George Floyd’s death.

“Hi racist, post about #BlackLivesMatters,” one user commented, while another said, “Ain’t mentioned George Floyd once but asking for a imaginary hybrid animal.” One tweet just asked, “How about you speak out on what’s happening right now instead?”

The singer eventually asked fans to send over a “petition” (ostensibly one meant to combat police brutality) in response to the backlash.

A few days earlier, Doja came under fire after users discovered her “racist past,” accusing her of using racial slurs and making fun of black speech patterns. She subsequently denied the allegations.

Shameik Moore was criticised for saying black people “need to learn how to deal with police.”

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Shameik Moore at Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards on March 23, 2019.

“Look… all I’m saying is.. in the MOMENT.. when we are experiencing racism.. can We the black community find ways to avoid being killed? Or hunted,” Moore tweeted on May 28.

The actor shared a “very strong opinion” with his followers in a subsequent tweet, writing, “See I have a very strong opinion that the black community hates to hear.. but needs to hear… we need to learn how to deal with police… and or racism… because THIS is the part of the scenario we have failed to fix.”

Unsurprisingly, people on Twitter didn’t appreciate Moore’s tone-deaf comments about the situation, telling him,“bro. read the room. your hot take is unnecessary rn” and “We aren’t going out there on a mission to be killed.”

Moore later apologised for his comments on during an Instagram livestream, saying his comments “were taken out of context.”

“Again, I’ll just say for the people watching: I did not mean to offend any of the Black community,” he told viewers. “It was wrong timing.”

Lana Del Rey was slammed for posting looting footage on social media.

Steve Granitz/WireImage Lana Del Rey came under fire earlier in May for seemingly putting down artists of colour.

After the “Young and Beautiful” singer shared videos of Los Angeles protesters looting stores to her Instagram (and disabled comments on the clips), Kehlani and Tinashe both called out Del Rey for her “dangerous” posts, according to Page Six.

“Please remove your instagram post it’s dangerous as f— and a very poor choice of moments to post,” Kehlani reportedly tweeted. “By all means protest, but DO NOT endanger people with your very massive platform. oh and turn your f—ing comments on man.”

“Why the f— are you posting people looting stores on your page literally WHAT IS YOUR PROBLEM,” Tinashe reportedly said in her tweet.

Del Rey apparently deleted one of the two videos, and both Kehlani and Tinashe appear to have deleted their tweets calling her out. Tinashe even thanked the “National Anthem” singer on Twitter for removing one of the posts.

Earlier in the month, fans also called out Del Rey for “tearing down” female artists (most of whom are not white) in an attempt to defend herself against critics. The singer subsequently denied the accusations.

Fans called out LL Cool J for a tweet about biracial families.

Jason Merritt/Getty LL Cool J is a rapper and actor.

The rapper’s tweet(“Imagine how people raising bi racial children feel right now!!!!!! This is crazy!!!!!!”) didn’t go over well with some of his Twitter followers, who accused him of minimising the problem of violence against black people.

“What does this have to do with George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery or Breonna Taylor? They’re not biracial,” one user responded, while another simply told the rapper, “Delete this.”

And others focused on the fact that LL Cool J’s daughter Samaria is reportedly in a relationship with actor Shameik Moore, who himself was called out for tone-deaf comments about the black community.

“Sir your daughters boyfriend was on live saying Rosa Parks should have taken a cab. Go worry about that,” a user said.

T.I. got called out for comparing Atlanta, Georgia to the fictional kingdom of Wakanda.

Rick Diamond/Getty Images T.I. has come under fire numerous times for his comments about his eldest daughter’s sexuality.

The rapper appeared on television, along with Killer Mike and Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, to condemn the violence and looting occurring in the city.

“We can’t do this here, this is Wakanda. It must be protected,” T.I. told press and viewers.

But almost immediately, the rapper was lambasted on Twitter, mostly for comparing a real-life city to a fictional utopia. People also took issue with the fact that T.I. is seemingly supporting elected officials and police, instead of black protesters on the front lines.

Ellen DeGeneres deleted a tweet about racial injustice after being called hypocritical and vague.

Steve Granitz/WireImage Ellen DeGeneres has come under fire in recent months for allegedly rude behaviour.

Screenshots of the tweet, which was apparently posted on May 30, appear to show DeGeneres advocating for racial equality and denouncing “injustice” after protests broke out in response to the death of George Floyd.

“Like so many of you, I am angry and I am sad,” DeGeneres wrote, according to screenshots. “People of colour in this country have faced injustice for far too long. For things to change, things must change.”

“We must commit ourselves to this change with conviction and love,” the message read.

Even though DeGeneres’ message seemed like it was meant to inspire unity, it actually had the opposite effect. Some people called out the host for her friendship with former president George W. Bush, who’s been called a “war criminal” by some due to his military actions while president.

Others took issue with the fact that DeGeneres broadly referred to the injustices faced by “people of colour” in the US, even though the current movement is primarily focused on violence experienced by the black community.

Stephanie Pratt was called out for tweeting “Shoot the looters” during protests in Santa Monica.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Stephanie Pratt starred on ‘The Hills.’

After tweeting that she was getting emotional while watching people “burn down” Santa Monica, Pratt took things a step further and called for the so-called “looters” to be shot.

“Shoot the looters – using this tragedy as their excuse to rob and burn all of our towns down,” she wrote in the since-deleted tweet.

Immediately after Pratt tweeted the controversial statement, Twitter users criticised the actress for her “racist” and tone-deaf language. The majority of users focused on Pratt’s hypocrisy since she was arrested on charges of second-degree theft after shoplifting $US1,300 worth of clothing from a Neiman Marcus in Hawaii in 2006.

Pratt seemingly tried to clarify her comments in a subsequent tweet (that’s also been deleted) on June 1, telling followers, “There’s some confusion between the words looter & protester on the news.”

“The protesters are trying to make changes & end decades long police violence which we ALL WANT,” she continued in the now-deleted tweet seen by Insider. “Looters, however are a–holes.”

Melissa Joan Hart posted a photo from 1935 that many people described as “racist.”

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Melissa Joan Hart received backlash for a photo she shared on Instagram.

The actress swiftly deleted an Instagram photo she posted of Shirley Temple and Bill Robinson after people described the image as “racist.”

Hart shared a still from the 1935 film “The Little Colonel,” showing the stars holding hands and smiling.

“The post of Mr. Rogers by Danica McKellar reminded me of one of my favourite Shirley Temple movies, The Little Colonel because of the history of the stair dance she did with the incredible Billy ‘Bojangles’ Robinson,” she wrote.

Hart continued, “When studying the life of Shirley, I learned that it was the first time an interracial couple danced on screen together. Bojangles wasn’t allowed to hold her hand but Shirley grabbed his anyhow during the dance and it made history.”

Her followers pointed out that the film took place on a plantation and contained multiple examples of racial insensitivity. Hart responded to several of the comments to defend her decision to share the photo, however she ultimately deleted it and replaced the post with a Bible verse.

Emma Watson was accused of being a “performative” activist by appearing to edit her Blackout Tuesday squares to match her grid aesthetic.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Emma Watson was criticised for posting three squares with no additional information.

Like many other celebrities, Watson participated in Blackout Tuesday and posted three black squares in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

However, fans took issue with the fact that she appeared to add a white border to them to match her previous posts, which were white squares. Watson also didn’t link to any additional resources or appear to donate money, leading people to label her posts as “performative” and criticise her for not further leveraging her platform.

Others stood up for her, noting that she’s a United Nations Women Goodwill Ambassador and has spoken up about racial inequality in the past.

Hours later, the “Harry Potter” actress wrote that she “was holding off posting until #blackouttuesday ended in the UK” and shared a poem called “White Lies, Subtleties, Micro-Aggressions, and Other Choking Hazards”⁣ along with art by Dr. Fahamu Pecou.

Evan Peters apologised after fans called him out for retweeting a video of a police officer tackling a protester.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Evan Peters retweeted a video of a police officer tackling a protester.

The “American Horror Story” actor issued an apology after people criticised him for retweeting a video of a physical altercation between a police officer and a protester.

The tweet said, “I can watch these piece of s— looters get tackled all day!!”

Seeing Evans retweet the violent video led many of his followers to call him “racist” and express their disappointment.

In response, the actor apologised and said he “unknowingly retweeted” the video.

“I don’t condone the guy watching the news at all in the video which I have deleted. I unknowingly retweeted it. I’m deeply upset it got on my newsfeed. I sincerely apologise if anyone was offended. I support black lives matter wholeheartedly,” he said.

