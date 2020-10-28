17 celebrities who were born on Halloween

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images Willow Smith turns 20 on Halloween this year.

Halloween is the spookiest day of the year, but these 17 celebrities get to have double the celebrations.

Rob Schneider, Willow Smith, Vanilla Ice, and more were all born on All Hallows’ Eve.

Sharing your birthday with a holiday usually isn’t fun, but having a Halloween birthday might be the exception. It gives you an excuse to have a costume party, and no one can judge you for eating exorbitant amounts of cake and candy.

These 17 celebrities were all born on October 31, giving their spooky seasons an extra kick. Keep scrolling to see which celebs celebrate twice on Halloween.

Rob Schneider was born on October 31, 1963, making it his 57th birthday this year.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images Rob Schneider in 2017.

Schneider appeared in his longtime friend and frequent collaborator Adam Sandler’s most recent Netflix project, “Hubie Halloween,” as an escaped patient from a psychiatric hospital.

Willow Smith will turn 20 on Halloween this year.

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images Willow Smith.

Last year, Smith had an epic haunted house-themed birthday party.

“She hasn’t had a party in five years. Me and Jada really wanted to lay it out for her. This is her last year of teens to have her birthday party,” her dad, Will Smith, told his YouTube viewers in a video dedicated to the celebrations.

Vanilla Ice was born 53 years ago, on October 31, 1967.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Discovery Vanilla Ice in 2018.

The rapper released a song featuring the Insane Clown Posse called “Born On Halloween” for his birthday in 2010.

Letitia Wright turns 27 on Halloween.

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images Letitia Wright in 2018.

The “Black Panther” star spent the first seven years of her life in Guyana before she and her family moved to the UK.

Dermot Mulroney is celebrating his 57th birthday on October 31.

Allen Berezovsky/WireImage/Getty Images Dermot Mulroney in 2018.

In addition to being a successful actor, Mulroney is also an accomplished cello player – you can watch him play Bach here.

On October 31, 1976, Piper Perabo was born.

Nicholas Hunt/WireImage/Getty Images Piper Perabo in 2018.

The “Coyote Ugly” and “Covert Affairs” star will turn 44 this Halloween.

Princess Leonor, the heir to the Spanish throne, will turn the big 1-5 this year on October 31.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images Princess Leonor in 2019.

Leonor became the youngest heir presumptive in Europe when her grandfather abdicated his throne in 2014, in favour of his son (Leonor’s father), King Felipe.

“Lord of the Rings” director Peter Jackson turns 59 on Halloween this year.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Peter Jackson in 2014.

Jackson’s next project is a documentary about the making of The Beatles’ final album “Let It Be” in 1970, entitled “The Beatles: Get Back.” It was originally supposed to be released in September 2020, but was pushed back to 2021 due to the pandemic.

Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz of the Beastie Boys turns 54 on Halloween this year.

Mike Pont/WireImage/Getty Images Adam Horovitz in 2018.

In case you weren’t sure, Ad-Rock even rapped “October 31st, that is my date of birth,” on the Beastie Boys song “The New Style.”

English soccer star Marcus Rashford will turn 23 this year on All Hallows’ Eve.

Alex Livesey/Getty Images Marcus Rashford in 2019.

Rashford was recently awarded the MBE (a British honour that stands for Member of the Order of the British Empire) for his work as an activist this year fighting child food poverty in the UK.

Vanessa Marano is celebrating her 28th birthday on Halloween this year.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Vanessa Marano in 2016.

Marano is best known for her roles in “Gilmore Girls” and “Switched at Birth.”

“The Americans” star Holly Taylor was born on October 31, 1997, making her 23 years old this year.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Netflix Holly Taylor in 2019.

Taylor, who played Paige Jennings in “The Americans,” spoke to the Wall Street Journal about what she did for her 15th birthday, compared to her character who just wanted to have dinner with her family and her pastor.

“What did I do? I have to ask my mum, I can’t even remember it. Oh, I was working on ‘The Americans’ that day – and no, I did not invite my pastor over for dinner,” she said.

Sydney Park also turns 23 in 2020.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Sydney Park in 2019.

“The Walking Dead” actress was born on the appropriately spooky day of All Hallows’ Eve.

Acting legend Ron Rifkin will ring in his 81st birthday on October 31.

Mark Sullivan/WireImage/Getty Images Ron Rifkin in 2010.

Rifkin was in one of horror legend Wes Craven’s final films, 2006’s “Pulse.”

Mike O’Malley was born on Halloween in 1966.

Michael Buckner/Getty Images For March Of Dimes Mike O’Malley in 2012.

The “Glee” actor will turn 54 this year.

Justin Chatwin turns 38 on October 31.

Tara Ziemba/WireImage/Getty Images Justin Chatwin in 2016.

The “Shameless” actor was born in 1982.

My Chemical Romance guitarist Frank Iero was born on October 31, 1981. That means he’ll turn 39 this year.

Richard Ecclestone/Redferns/Getty Images Frank Iero.

My Chemical Romance definitely lands on the spooky spectrum, so Iero being born on Halloween makes perfect sense. Last Halloween, the band announced a reunion concert which happened in December.

