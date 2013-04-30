The Best Dressed At The White House Correspondents’ Dinner [Photos]

Aly Weisman
Amy Poehler Chrissy Teigen John LegendAmy Poehler posed with engaged couple John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.

On Saturday, celebrities ranging from John Legend and Amy Poehler to Katy Perry and Sharon Stone attended the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton.

The annual event, this year hosted by Conan O’Brien, brought out a range of celebs — most hosted by various networks or magazines.

See who hosted who and who wore what.

As was her co-star, Connie Britton. who was wearing a gown by Temperley London.

John Legend had two dates for the evening: his fiancé Chrissy Teigen and Amy Poehler.

Katy Perry traded in her glittery frocks for a more serious Giambattista Valli gown.

Psy wore his signature shades.

Sharon Stone went for an all-black look.

Michael J. Fox, who has a new series on NBC, was a guest of the peacock network.

Tracy Morgan posed with Megan Wollover and their baby-to-be.

Piers Morgan and Gerard Butler looked sleek in their suits.

MTV Movie Awards host Rebel Wilson posed with Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas.

And Patricia Arquette went wild.

More from the WHCD >

Obama jokes about Cuba controversy: 'I've got 99 problems and Jay-Z's one' >
Steven Spielberg premieres 'Obama' - a 'Lincoln' parody >
Kevin Spacey opened the dinner with a 'House of Cards' spoof >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.