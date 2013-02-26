The Vanity Fair After-Party Was Even More Star-Studded Than The Oscars

Aly Weisman
Jennifer Lawrence Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2013

Photo: Getty

The Vanity Fair Oscar’s after-party at Sunset Tower hotel in West Hollywood was even more star-studded than the Academy Awards.Hosted by VF editor Graydon Carter, this year’s attendees included everyone from Rupert Murdoch and Harvey Weinstein to Chelsea Handler and Victoria’s Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio.

Those lucky enough to get an invite to the super exclusive affair walked a black and white carpet before heading inside to dance the night away — and chow down on In-N-Out burgers.

After the Oscar show, celebrities braved traffic on Sunset Boulevard to attend the Vanity Fair after party at Sunset Tower hotel.

Stars walked a black and white carpet and smiled for tons of cameras.

Model Chrissy Teigen tweeted a picture of the exclusive invite. Arrival times were stacked and set before the event.

Fresh off her Best Actress win, Jennifer Lawrence changed out of her Dior ball gown to party in this metallic beaded dress by Calvin Klein Collection.

Best Supporting Actress winner Anne Hathaway changed out of her light pink Prada dress and into this Saint Laurent gown.

Richard Gere and Elizabeth Banks hammed it up together on the carpet.

Natalie Portman and husband Benjamin Millepied looked lovingly at each other.

Channing Tatum kissed his pregnant wife, Jenna Dewan.

Kate Beckinsale chose a Monique Lhullier dress to hit the party circuit with her director-husband, Len Wiseman.

J.Crew designer Jenna Lyons made it a date night with girlfriend Courtney Crangi.

Designer Tory Burch arrived solo.

Chelsea Handler also donned a blue gown -- with an elaborate side braid.

Nominee Naomi Watts, with husband Liev Schrieber, changed into an Emilio Pucci dress for the after party.

Rupert Murdoch and Wendi Deng weren't fazed by the surrounding celebs.

TV actor Jon Hamm ventured out to celebrate film's biggest night with his longtime girlfriend, Jennifer Westfeldt.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition model Chrissy Teigen tweeted this photo with fellow model, Irina Shayk.

Irina tweeted this photo holding an Oscar statue and surrounded by friends.

Victoria's Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio's gown left little to the imagination.

Hilary Swank also looked regal in red Valentino.

Seth Rogen and his wife Lauren Miller matched the black and white carpet.

Zooey Deschanel showed off her boyfriend, screenwriter Jamie Linden.

Presenter Zoe Saldana partied in a lacy black Givenchy dress.

While actor Jason Statham showed off his girlfriend, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

Miranda Kerr smiled for the cameras alongside husband Orlando Bloom.

Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson weren't feeling as friendly.

Even tennis player Maria Sharapova made an appearance.

Inside the bash, Oscar winners could put their feet up and relax.

And check out the custom-made lamp shades.

At the end of the night, everyone was offered In-N-Out burger. Best Director winner Ang Lee chowed down.

More health-conscious attendees left with branded apples.

Now see who wore what to the big show ...

The best & worst dressed at the Academy Awards >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.