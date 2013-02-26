The Vanity Fair After-Party Was Even More Star-Studded Than The Oscars

Photo: Getty
The Vanity Fair Oscar’s after-party at Sunset Tower hotel in West Hollywood was even more star-studded than the Academy Awards.Hosted by VF editor Graydon Carter, this year’s attendees included everyone from Rupert Murdoch and Harvey Weinstein to Chelsea Handler and Victoria’s Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio.
Those lucky enough to get an invite to the super exclusive affair walked a black and white carpet before heading inside to dance the night away — and chow down on In-N-Out burgers.
After the Oscar show, celebrities braved traffic on Sunset Boulevard to attend the Vanity Fair after party at Sunset Tower hotel.
Model Chrissy Teigen tweeted a picture of the exclusive invite. Arrival times were stacked and set before the event.
Fresh off her Best Actress win, Jennifer Lawrence changed out of her Dior ball gown to party in this metallic beaded dress by Calvin Klein Collection.
Best Supporting Actress winner Anne Hathaway changed out of her light pink Prada dress and into this Saint Laurent gown.
Kate Beckinsale chose a Monique Lhullier dress to hit the party circuit with her director-husband, Len Wiseman.
Nominee Naomi Watts, with husband Liev Schrieber, changed into an Emilio Pucci dress for the after party.
TV actor Jon Hamm ventured out to celebrate film's biggest night with his longtime girlfriend, Jennifer Westfeldt.
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition model Chrissy Teigen tweeted this photo with fellow model, Irina Shayk.
At the end of the night, everyone was offered In-N-Out burger. Best Director winner Ang Lee chowed down.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.