The Vanity Fair After-Party Was Even More Star-Studded Than The Oscars

Photo: Getty

The Vanity Fair Oscar’s after-party at Sunset Tower hotel in West Hollywood was even more star-studded than the Academy Awards.Hosted by VF editor Graydon Carter, this year’s attendees included everyone from Rupert Murdoch and Harvey Weinstein to Chelsea Handler and Victoria’s Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio.



Those lucky enough to get an invite to the super exclusive affair walked a black and white carpet before heading inside to dance the night away — and chow down on In-N-Out burgers.

