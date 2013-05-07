Celebrities Wore Ridiculous Outfits To The Kentucky Derby

Celebrities flew into Louisville this weekend to attend Saturday’s 139th running of the Kentucky Derby.
Miranda Lambert attended with girlfriends, Lauren Conrad posed with an astronaut, and many couples made it a date.
See who went to this year’s Kentucky Derby and more importantly, how big their hat was.
Country singer Luke Bryan and wife Caroline Boyer wore their hats to the Grey Goose red carpet lounge.
MAY 04: Krysten Ritter (R) and guests at the GREY GOOSE Red Carpet Lounge at the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 4, 2013 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for GREY GOOSE)
LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 04: Kentucky Derby Princesses attend the 139th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 4, 2013 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
