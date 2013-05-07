Celebrities Wore Ridiculous Outfits To The Kentucky Derby

Celebrities flew into Louisville this weekend to attend Saturday’s 139th running of the Kentucky Derby.



Miranda Lambert attended with girlfriends, Lauren Conrad posed with an astronaut, and many couples made it a date.

See who went to this year’s Kentucky Derby and more importantly, how big their hat was.

