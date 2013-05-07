Celebrities Wore Ridiculous Outfits To The Kentucky Derby

Aly Weisman
Celebrities flew into Louisville this weekend to attend Saturday’s 139th running of the Kentucky Derby.

Miranda Lambert attended with girlfriends, Lauren Conrad posed with an astronaut, and many couples made it a date.

See who went to this year’s Kentucky Derby and more importantly, how big their hat was.

Lauren Conrad posed with the AXE astronaut before the race.

Miranda Lambert signed a Moet & Chandon bottle to benefit the Churchill Downs Foundation.

Country singer Luke Bryan and wife Caroline Boyer wore their hats to the Grey Goose red carpet lounge.

Larry Birkhead showed off Dannielynn, his daughter with the late Anna Nicole Smith.

Actress Jane Seymour matcher her hat to her dress to her clutch.

TV star Krysten Ritter posed with guests inside of the Grey Goose red carpet lounge.

Joey Fatone rocked a red checkered suit.

His N*Sync bandmate Lance Bass stuck close to the AXE astronaut.

As did TV personality Carson Kressley.

Actress Jennifer Tilly wore a ridiculous hat.

So did Star Jones.

Smokey Robinson and his wife Frances went all out.

Tiki Barber made it a date night with his new bride, Traci Lynn Johnson.

The Kentucky Derby Princesses were out in full force.

Tyler Winklevoss and Cameron Winklevoss even made an appearance.

