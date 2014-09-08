Tons Of Celebrities Showed Up For Joan Rivers' NYC Funeral Today

Aly Weisman
Joan rivers funeralAP Photo/Craig RuttleBagpipers led celebrities out of Joan Rivers’ funeral Sunday at Temple Emanu-El in NYC.

Joan Rivers once joked that she wanted her funeral to be a “huge showbiz affair with lights, camera, action” complete with “paparazzi and publicists making a scene.” At the comedy legend’s funeral Sunday, she got just that.

More than 40 celebrities attended Rivers’ funeral at Temple Emanu-El in New York City.

Howard Stern delivered the eulogy during the memorial service, followed by Tony Award-winner Audra McDonald singing “Smile” and the New York City Gay Men’s Chorus singing a string of Broadway hits.

According to The Associated Press, three of Rivers’ famous lines were printed on the funeral program: “Can we talk?” “Who are you wearing?” and “Because I’m a funny person.”

Mourners exited the synagogue behind bagpipers who performed “New York, New York” and “Give My Regards to Broadway.”

Joan’s daughter, Melissa, and grandson, Cooper, led the procession to the awaiting cars.

Melissa rivers son Cooper joan rivers funeralTaylor Hill/Getty Images

Howard Stern, who interviewed Joan several times on his XM radio show and gave the eulogy, attended with wife Beth Stern.

Howard stern funeralD Dipasupil/Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker paid her respects.

Sarah jessica parker funeralD Dipasupil/Getty Images

As did her husband, Matthew Broderick, and son, James Wilkie.

Matthew broderick joan rivers funeralD Dipasupil/Getty Images

Joan’s “Fashion Police” co-host Kelly Osbourne was there, along with E!’s Giuliana Rancic.

Kelly Osbourne joan rivers funeralAP Photo/Craig Ruttle

Donald Trump, who worked with Joan on “Celebrity Apprentice,” and wife Melania paid their condolences.

Donald trump melania trump joan rivers funeralD Dipasupil/Getty Images

Along with Ivanka Trump and husband Josh Kushner.

Jared kushner ivanka trump joan rivers funeralKris Connor/Getty Images

Joan’s good friend Barbara Walters waved hello to the hundreds of fans standing across the street from the memorial service.

Barbara walters joan rivers funeralAP Photo/Craig Ruttle

Rosie O’Donnell was clearly emotional.

Rosie O'Donnell joan rivers funeralAP Photo/Craig Ruttle

O’Donnell’s former “View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg was there.

Whoopi GoldbergTaylor Hill/Getty Images

As was Joy Behar.

Joy behar joan rivers funeralTaylor Hill/Getty Images

ABC News’ Diane Sawyer.

Diane sawyer joan rivers funeralKris Connor/Getty Images

“Today Show” co-hosts Kathie Lee Griffin and Hoda Kotb.

Kathie lee hoda funeralD Dipasupil/Getty Images

Comedian Kathy Griffin, who appeared on “Celebrity Apprentice” with Joan.

Kathy Griffin joan rivers funeralD Dipasupil/Getty Images

Actor Denis Leary.

Denis LearyTaylor Hill/Getty Images

Bravo’s Andy Cohen.

Andy CohenTaylor Hill/Getty Images

Dr. Oz and wife Lisa Oz.

Dr oz wifeKris Connor/Getty Images

Geraldo Rivera.

Geraldo Rivera Joan Rivers FuneralAP Photo/Craig Ruttle

Judge Judy.

Judge judy joan rivers funeralKris Connor/Getty Images

Fashion designer Carolina Herrera took a break from New York Fashion Week to attend.

Carolina herreraD Dipasupil/Getty Images

As did Oscar de la Renta.

Oscar de la Renta taxi nycTaylor Hill/Getty Images

Music exec/producer Clive Davis.

Clive Davis joan rivers funeralTaylor Hill/Getty Images

The Emerald Society led the procession of mourners out with “New York, New York” and “Give My Regards to Broadway.”

Joan rivers funeral bagpipesD Dipasupil/Getty Images

Rivers’ publicist has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to God’s Love We Deliver, Guide Dogs for the Blind, or Our House.

Rivers died Thursday at age 81 after complications from routine surgery on her vocal chords.

