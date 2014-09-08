Tons Of Celebrities Showed Up For Joan Rivers' NYC Funeral Today

AP Photo/Craig Ruttle Bagpipers led celebrities out of Joan Rivers’ funeral Sunday at Temple Emanu-El in NYC.

Joan Rivers once joked that she wanted her funeral to be a “huge showbiz affair with lights, camera, action” complete with “paparazzi and publicists making a scene.” At the comedy legend’s funeral Sunday, she got just that.

More than 40 celebrities attended Rivers’ funeral at Temple Emanu-El in New York City.

Howard Stern delivered the eulogy during the memorial service, followed by Tony Award-winner Audra McDonald singing “Smile” and the New York City Gay Men’s Chorus singing a string of Broadway hits.

According to The Associated Press, three of Rivers’ famous lines were printed on the funeral program: “Can we talk?” “Who are you wearing?” and “Because I’m a funny person.”

Mourners exited the synagogue behind bagpipers who performed “New York, New York” and “Give My Regards to Broadway.”

Joan’s daughter, Melissa, and grandson, Cooper, led the procession to the awaiting cars.

Howard Stern, who interviewed Joan several times on his XM radio show and gave the eulogy, attended with wife Beth Stern.

Sarah Jessica Parker paid her respects.

As did her husband, Matthew Broderick, and son, James Wilkie.

Joan’s “Fashion Police” co-host Kelly Osbourne was there, along with E!’s Giuliana Rancic.

Donald Trump, who worked with Joan on “Celebrity Apprentice,” and wife Melania paid their condolences.

Along with Ivanka Trump and husband Josh Kushner.

Joan’s good friend Barbara Walters waved hello to the hundreds of fans standing across the street from the memorial service.

Rosie O’Donnell was clearly emotional.

O’Donnell’s former “View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg was there.

As was Joy Behar.

ABC News’ Diane Sawyer.

“Today Show” co-hosts Kathie Lee Griffin and Hoda Kotb.

Comedian Kathy Griffin, who appeared on “Celebrity Apprentice” with Joan.

Actor Denis Leary.

Bravo’s Andy Cohen.

Dr. Oz and wife Lisa Oz.

Geraldo Rivera.

Judge Judy.

Fashion designer Carolina Herrera took a break from New York Fashion Week to attend.

As did Oscar de la Renta.

Music exec/producer Clive Davis.

The Emerald Society led the procession of mourners out with “New York, New York” and “Give My Regards to Broadway.”

Rivers’ publicist has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to God’s Love We Deliver, Guide Dogs for the Blind, or Our House.

Rivers died Thursday at age 81 after complications from routine surgery on her vocal chords.

