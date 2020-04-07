17 celebrities with the best at-home style

Kylie Jenner/Mindy Kalie/Emma Roberts/Instagram Celebrities are sharing photos of their favourite at-home outfits.

Celebrities are having fun sharing photos of their outfits while stuck at home.

Some stars are dressing up as if they have somewhere to go, while others are embracing cosy loungewear.

Here’s what stars like Emma Roberts, Mindy Kaling, and Timothée Chalamet are wearing to stay at home.

Celebrities are sharing photos of their at-home style as people around the world are being urged to stay indoors.

Mindy Kaling has been alternating between dressing up and wearing cute pajamas. Selena Gomez and Alexa Chung, on the other hand, are embracing cozier vibes by posing in different loungewear.

From sweatpants to bold dresses, here’s what celebrities are wearing at home right now.

Hailey and Justin Bieber are couple goals in their laid-back clothes.

Justin Bieber/Instagram The two looked cosy posing together.

Hailey and Justin Bieber showed off their Billie Eilish merchandise. While Justin wore a $US55 graffiti hoodie, Hailey went for the bold, red sweatshirt, which she wore with $US295 Jennifer Fisher mini hoop earrings, a gold watch, and various diamond rings.

Mindy Kaling is having a blast exploring her colourful closet.

Mindy Kaling/Instagram Mindy Kaling showed off her colourful outfit.

Kaling showed off her “quarantine style” in a fun and bright, spring-inspired outfit. She posed in a Tory Burch sweater, ALC skirt, Kotur multi-colour clutch, and Christian Louboutin heels. All of the items were sold out at the time of writing.

Emma Roberts has been sharing her outfits on her Instagram Story.

Emma Roberts/Instagram Emma Roberts is sharing pictures of her outfits on her Instagram Story.

Roberts posed in front of her mirror wearing a pastel-coloured dress from LoveShackFancy that was sold out at the time of writing.

Busy Philipps is having fun dressing up while staying home.

Busy Philipps/Instagram Busy Philipps dressed up in a colourful outfit.

Philipps is proving the tie-dye trend is here to stay in her bright Dannijo dress, which she paired with a windbreaker jacket that has rainbow details along the arms.

Molly Sims was dressed for a video meeting in a classic top and cosy bottoms.

The actress wore a blue Sandro blouse, a Band of Outsiders blazer, DKNY polka dot pajamas, and black fuzzy slides.

Bella Hadid showed off her favourite yellow jacket in a series of Instagram posts.

Bella Hadid/Instagram Hadid posted a series of pictures in this yellow jacket.

The supermodel posted a series of photos wearing the cosy Bode jacket. According to Vogue, the brand uses vintage textiles to make one-of-a-kind clothes.

Kylie Jenner matched the pink lettering of her black hoodie to her sneakers.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram Jenner wore Nike sneakers with her black sweatpants.

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings posed in an $US895Balenciaga hoodie with black sweatpants and the 2005 Stussy x Nike Dunk Low Pro SB.

Alicia Keys dressed up as if she was going to an event in a statement trench coat.

Keys paired a black dress and thigh-high boots with a holographic jacket.

“Keep shining ✨Even if it’s from your living room ????????????????,” she captioned the photo.

Alexa Chung showed off her fun bathrobe.

Alexa Chung/Instagram Chung wore a striped bathrobe.

The co-host of Netflix’s “Next In Fashion” shared a photo in which she was wearing a hooded black-and-purple striped Tekla terry cloth bathrobe.

Gwyneth Paltrow wore a classic sweater and jeans in a cooking video.

Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram Paltrow went for a nautical-inspired look.

Looking comfortable with no makeup on, Paltrow cooked a vegetarian paella in a blue-and-white striped G.Label sweater and jeans.

Selena Gomez looked cosy in head-to-toe grey.

Selena Gomez/Instagram Selena Gomez looked cosy in head-to-toe grey.

The “Rare” singer posted a picture wearing a grey sweater and sweatpants in front of an array of dishes like chicken, mac and cheese, and green beans. Gomez used the caption to share some of her favourite things that she’s currently listening to, watching, and reading.

Timothée Chalamet posed in a pair of pink jeans.

Timothée Chalamet/Instagram Chalamet added a pop of colour to his look with his pink jeans.

The “Little Women” actor posed in a silk button-down shirt and pink acid-wash jeans with Nike sneakers.

Ashley Tisdale admitted to dressing up for no reason.

Ashley Tisdale/Instagram Ashley Tisdale dressed up on purpose.

Tisdale looked comfortable in an orange sweatshirt and frayed jeans.

“All dressed up and nowhere to go. Sometimes it just helps! I recommend putting a schedule together during the week so there’s a bit of normalcy. Maybe learn something new to keep your brain active. Right now my schedule has a lot of meditation, yoga, and reading. I know these times are hard but all of us are going through this together so know you are not alone. Love you guys!” she captioned her photo.

Victoria Beckham looked chic in a pajama-style top.

Victoria Beckham/Instagram Victoria Beckham wore a striped top.

The fashion designer and singer looked put together in a striped top embroidered with her initials.

Elizabeth Banks is proving that pajamas can be glamorous, too.

Elizabeth Banks/Instagram Elizabeth Banks has been posting pictures in PJs on Instagram.

Banks looked comfortable in blue pajamas from Liberty London that were designed with a red-and-white paisley pattern.

Dua Lipa embraced the trend of wearing a cardigan as a top.

Dua Lipa/Instagram Dua Lipa embraced wearing a headscarf.

The singer paired her Ashley Williams pentagram cardigan with a pink Louis Vuitton headscarf.

