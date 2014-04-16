Coachella Is Just As Much About The Parties As It Is Music [Photos]

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Neon CarnivalParis and Nicky Hilton attended several events during the three-day fest.
For some, the three-day Coachella Music Festival in Indio, Calif., is as much about the parties as the music.
Lacoste, Samsung, Armani Exchange, H&M, and Patrón are just a few of the brands that sponsored extravagant parties day and night for festivalgoers.
Paris Hilton, Katy Perry, Jared Leto, and other celebs took advantage of this weekend’s bashes.
Lea Michele and Jena Malone didn't seem to appreciate this picture being taken inside their VIP cabana.
Models Cara Delevingne and Poppy Delevingne hung with actress Sienna Miller at the Superdry Coachella brunch.
Paris Hilton took a selfie in Kari Feinstein's Music Festival Style Lounge at the La Quinta Resort with her new OtterBox iPhone case.
Kate Bosworth and designer Alexander Wang arrived together at the Alexander Wang X H&M Coachella Party held at the Indio Performing Arts Center.
