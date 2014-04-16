Coachella Is Just As Much About The Parties As It Is Music [Photos]

Aly Weisman
Paris Hilton Nicky Hilton coachella partyJesse Grant/Getty Images for Neon CarnivalParis and Nicky Hilton attended several events during the three-day fest.

For some, the three-day Coachella Music Festival in Indio, Calif., is as much about the parties as the music.

Lacoste, Samsung, Armani Exchange, H&M, and Patrón are just a few of the brands that sponsored extravagant parties day and night for festivalgoers.

Paris Hilton, Katy Perry, Jared Leto, and other celebs took advantage of this weekend’s bashes.

The annual Lacoste party brings out tons of celebrities to a private estate near Palm Springs.

Actor Elijah Wood played DJ.

While Katy Perry hung out with Steven Tyler.

Emma Roberts hobnobbed with 'Glee' co-stars Lea Michele and Mark Salling.

Models Gigi Hadid and Blanda Eggenschwiler had fun with Joe Jonas and a Lacoste alligator.

Lea Michele and Jena Malone didn't seem to appreciate this picture being taken inside their VIP cabana.

But there was plenty of Moet & Chandon to make up for it.

Katy Perry was clearly a fan.

Kendall Jenner showed off her massive new nose ring at the Kiehl's station.

While girl band Haim conducted an interview poolside.

Models Cara Delevingne and Poppy Delevingne hung with actress Sienna Miller at the Superdry Coachella brunch.

: (L-R) Model Cara Delevingne, model Poppy Delevingne and actress Sienna Miller attend the Superdry Coachella brunch hosted by Poppy Delevingne on April 12, 2014 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images for Superdry)

Whitney Port kept cool poolside at the Guess Hotel at the Viceroy Palm Springs.

Filter's 12th Annual Yacht Club Party had plenty of free-flowing libations.

'Modern Family' star Sarah Hyland made sure to stop by the Palm Springs bash.

David Hasselhoff and girlfriend Hayley Roberts stuck to the music scene at the festival.

While Lindsay Lohan attended the Flaunt Magazine & Siwy Virgin Sacrifices event.

Paris Hilton took a selfie in Kari Feinstein's Music Festival Style Lounge at the La Quinta Resort with her new OtterBox iPhone case.

Where Christina Milian and Chris Brown's girlfriend, Karrueche Tran, shared an e-hookah.

Kate Bosworth and designer Alexander Wang arrived together at the Alexander Wang X H&M Coachella Party held at the Indio Performing Arts Center.

Where singer Iggy Azalea performed.

The crowd went wild during a Major Lazer performance.

Nylon, Olay Fresh Effects, and Guess presented the 5th annual Neon Carnival.

Nicky and Paris Hilton were among the many celebrities at the party.

Carmen Electra is a regular at the annual bash.

Jared Leto made a mismatched appearance.

And actor Miles Teller took a Samsung selfie.

While Emmy Rossum stuck close to Fergie in the Samsung Galaxy Owners Lounge.

More about the music ...

16 Surprising Facts You Didn't Know About Popular Songs >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.