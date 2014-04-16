Coachella Is Just As Much About The Parties As It Is Music [Photos]

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Neon Carnival Paris and Nicky Hilton attended several events during the three-day fest.

For some, the three-day Coachella Music Festival in Indio, Calif., is as much about the parties as the music.

Lacoste, Samsung, Armani Exchange, H&M, and Patrón are just a few of the brands that sponsored extravagant parties day and night for festivalgoers.

Paris Hilton, Katy Perry, Jared Leto, and other celebs took advantage of this weekend’s bashes.

