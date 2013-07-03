Tons Of Celebs Were Posting Photos From Last Night's Beyoncé Concert In LA

Aly Weisman

Beyoncé had the beyhive buzzing last night in Los Angeles at her latest concert stop at the Staples centre.

Tons of celebs, from Nicole Richie to the Kardashian clan, made it out for the Queen B’s big show.

Originally scheduled to wrap up her tour in Brooklyn in August, Beyoncé has now extended it all the way until December.

So you now have plenty of time to go check out the concert for yourself — or you can just live vicariously through the below celeb photos.

Nicole Richie posed with pals outside of the Staples centre in downtown Los Angeles before the show. “HONEY BEE #Beyonce,” she wrote. 

It wasn’t long before Richie met up with her friend Jessica Alba, who posted this photo from inside the concert venue.

“#whoruntheworld-girls! #Beyonce#queenbee #mrscarter.”

Kourtney Kardashian attended the concert with her sister and makeu-up artist.

“Beyonce with my @joycebonelli and my@kendalljenner!”

They had incredible seats, likely thanks to sister Kim’s baby daddy Kanye West’s tight-knit relationship with Jay-Z and Beyoncé.

“Young B! #bestseats #bestnight,” Kourtney posted along with this picture.

Sis Kendall Jenner confirmed, the trio really had the “best seats in the house.”

Jenner also tweeted:

Even all-star performer Kylie Minogue was impressed: #Beyonce …. The Queen had her#beyhive buzzing… Flawless show.#Flawless!!!!”

Victoria’s Secret model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley posted on her way to the show.

@beyonce we can’t wait! #girlsnight#girlpower #queenB #mrscarter.” 

And also once inside the concert venue, with her friends all wearing “B” hats. “My @beyonce posse!”

Former Disney Channel star Bella Thorne posted “Beyonce concert #HYDElounge #BIWIRlet the perfection begin.”

“Glee” star Lea Michele tweeted:

And posted this Vine video from the concert:


Also at the concert but slightly more discreetly? Selena Gomez, Robert Pattinson, Seth Rogen, Jamie Foxx and new couple Minka Kelly and Chris Evans.

