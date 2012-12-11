Inside All Of This Weekend's Star-Studded Art Basel Parties In Miami

Keeping up with Kimye in MIA.

Photo: BFA/Joe Schildhorn

Art Basel Miami is an international contemporary art fair held each year in Miami Beach.Since it began in 2002 as an offshoot of the annual art fair in Basel, Switzerland, Art Basel Miami Beach has become as much about the parties celebrating art and artists as the art itself.



This year’s fair brought out the likes of Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Paris Hilton, Demi Moore and countless other bold-faced names.

See how Hollywood’s A-list partied in style during this weekend’s Art Basel.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.