Inside All Of This Weekend's Star-Studded Art Basel Parties In Miami

Art Basel Miami is an international contemporary art fair held each year in Miami Beach.Since it began in 2002 as an offshoot of the annual art fair in Basel, Switzerland, Art Basel Miami Beach has become as much about the parties celebrating art and artists as the art itself.
This year’s fair brought out the likes of Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Paris Hilton, Demi Moore and countless other bold-faced names.
See how Hollywood’s A-list partied in style during this weekend’s Art Basel.
The week's festivities kicked off Wednesday night with a beachside barbecue for Art.sy at the Soho Beach House hosted by Carter Cleveland, Larry Gagosian, Wendi Murdoch, Peter Thiel & Dasha Zhukova.
Before the party, hosts Wendi Murdoch and Dasha Zhukova posed with model Karlie Kloss and Demi Moore during a private dinner.
Lykke Li, Andrew and Pontus of Miike Snow, and Björn of Peter Björn and John performed at the Vanity Fair MOCA Beach Party at The Raleigh hotel.
On Thursday, Aby Rosen and Samantha Boardman hosted a dinner at The Dutch restaurant in the W Hotel. Owen Wilson and Stephen Dorff were among the attendees.
While Kim Kardashian and Kanye West posed with Vera Wang, who designed Kim's wedding dress when she wed Kris Humphries.
After the dinner, partygoers went to nightclub WALL for a party hosted by Dom Pérignon, Stavros Niarchos and Vito Schnabel to celebrate Dom Pérignon's new Luminous Rosé label.
Across town, US Olympic silver medallist Will Claye showed off at the Fendi Casa/Elle Decor event honouring the contemporary artwork of Andy Warhol.
And Russell Simmons hosted a party for Raphael Mazzucco with Rosenbaum Contemporary under the stars by the pool of the St. Regis hotel.
Demi Moore made it out for the second night in a row to celebrate photographer Terry Richardson's 2012 exhibition TERRYWOOD at The Standard hotel.
On Friday, celebs like Uma Thurman, Pharrell Williams, Stephen Dorff and Karolina Kurkova celebrated Moncler's 60th Anniversary.
The event took place on the top floor of a parking garage that was turned into a chic, all white party space.
And if you weren't ready to call it quits at the end of the night, there was always an after party to be had at pop-up party spots such as Chez André, Le Baron, the Rec Room and the Electric Room at the Dream.
