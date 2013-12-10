Inside All Of This Weekend's Star-Studded Art Basel Parties In Miami [PHOTOS]

Aly Weisman
Nicky Hilton Paris Hilton Russell SimmonsFrazer Harrison/GettyThe Hilton sisters partied with family members and Russell Simmons in South Beach.

Art Basel Miami is an international contemporary art fair held each year in Miami Beach.

But since it began in 2002 as an offshoot of the annual art fair in Basel, Switzerland, Art Basel Miami Beach has become as much about the parties as the art.

This year’s fair brought out the likes of Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Paris Hilton, Lenny Kravitz, Steven Tyler, Elle Macpherson, and many more.

While some actually looked at art, most were just there to party — and we have the pictures to prove it.

Zoe Kravitz let her dad, Lenny Kravitz, and Steven Tyler into the DJ booth at the Dom Perignon party hosted by Alex Dellal, Stavros Niarchos, and Vito Schnabel at Wall club in the W Hotel.

Actor Stephen Dorff made an appearance with Derek Blasberg.

Before the club, Alex Rodriguez joined an intimate dinner hosted by Aby Rosen and Samantha Rosen at The Dutch in the W Hotel in South Beach.

Designer Tommy Hilfiger attended with wife, Dee.

Nearby, the Soho Beach House put on the Bombay Sapphire Artisan Series Finale Dinner hosted by Russell and Danny Simmons and Top Chef's Tom Colicchio.

Paris and Nicky Hilton came to support pal Russell Simmons.

Angela Simmons and China Chow were also in attendance.

Tegan and Sara made a crowd of thousands rock out as they performed at The Official VH1 + SCOPE Party which took place directly on the sands of Miami Beach.

Artist Jeff Koons and supermodel Karolina Kurkova unveiled the BMW Art Car.

Kevin Spacey, Photographer Randall Slavin, and Eva Longoria attended Moments In Motion, An Exclusive Unveiling Of Never Before Seen Photos At De Nolet.

Roxie Nafousi, Damien Hirst, Pharrell Williams and wife Helen Lasichanh at the Tracey Emin dinner hosted by Phillips and Vanity Fair at Cecconi's at Soho Beach House.

Hannah Bronfman attended a private dinner hosted by Swarovski at Soho Beach House in celebration of Guilherme Torres installation Mangue Groove for Swarovski Crystal Palace at Design Miami.

Actress Zoe Saldana hosted a Niche Media party.

David Arquette and Paul Randall Wight Jr. attended Flaunt Magazine and Wildfox Present 'Hollywood Lawn' A Fire Poem Performance by Robert Montgomery at Mana Wynwood.

Actor Adrian Grenier gave a memorable karaoke performance of Cindy Lauper's 'Girls Just Want to Have Fun' at Rec Room's Chez Andre pop-up Thursday night in front of a crowded audience including Nicole and Lionel Richie.

Nicole Richie ran into her dad at a party before they both headed to the Chez Andre after-party.

Alex Gaston, Rose McGowan and Mark Cunningham attend Architectural Digest Celebrates Designer Mark Cunningham At The AD Oasis at James Royal Palm Hotel.

Scantily-clad brand models at the Vault party.

Harper's Bazaar kicked off Art Basel and hosted a select group of influencers and VIPS for a preview brunch of the magazine's ShopBAZAAR.com boutique at Soho Beach House.

Theophilus London also hung out at the Soho Beach House on day 5 of Art Basel.

Billionaire Jeffrey Soffer, gallerist Tony Shafrazi and Elle Macpherson actually looked at art at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

Hans Ulrich Obrist, Jacques Herzog and Kanye West spoke at Surface Magazine's Design Dialogues.

Jason Binn, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, and designer Roberto Cavalli attended DuJour Magazine's event to honour artist Marc Quinn at the Delano Hotel.

Paris Hilton posed with her cousins outside.

And in the bathroom.

Now that you've seen the best of Art Basel ...

